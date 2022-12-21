ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 2

Related
1063radiolafayette.com

Louisiana Ranked Most Unsafe State

In the Bayou State, we have landed at the bottom of yet another national list. A survey conducted by Nicerx has ranked Louisiana the most unsafe state in the United States. Wallethub rated the 50 states on 53 criteria, including highway safety, home safety, and emergency preparedness. Each state was scored on a 0 – 100 scale for each criterion. Louisiana has the 8th worst roads in the United States and a poverty rate of nearly 19 percent.
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana lumber mill expansion will service oil field market

Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines, Biz New Orleans reports. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

The year in solutions journalism: Gambit in 2022 tried to help ward off climate doom

With a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network, Gambit in 2022 attempted to help ward off climate doom by reporting on solutions to the problems climate change has created, with an emphasis on labor. Alas, we may not have solved the climate crisis once and for all, but we’re encouraged by some of the innovative solutions in the works, both here in South Louisiana and in other places nationally and internationally.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

USDA designates 11 Louisiana parishes as disaster areas

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Agricultural producers in 11 parishes who suffered losses due to excessive rains that occurred from June 1 through November 2, 2022, may be eligible for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA).
LOUISIANA STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Timber manufacturing company RoyOMartin invests $9.5M to modernize manufacturing

CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, plans to invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill in Louisiana. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Louisiana's first professional paintball team places 11th in world

NEW ORLEANS - The Hurricanes, Louisiana's first professional paintball team, made history as they placed 11th in the world in the professional paintball league, the NXL. The Hurricanes completed their rookie season in the professional division after traveling to several states throughout the country including Florida and California. While NXL events all take place inside the US, the Hurricanes competed against some international teams, as well.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

It’s Official: The listening habits of Louisiana leaders

‘It’s Official’ is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials who run their state.  What would Louisiana be without music? Our state is one of the epicenters of American music and our elected officials are, not surprisingly, music fans. We asked state and congressional office holders about what they […] The post It’s Official: The listening habits of Louisiana leaders appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Who inspired you in 2022? Todd Graves, Kim Mulkey, more Louisianans share their answer.

We’ve become who we are through other people. That’s Roy Petitfils’ take on an old African proverb that speaks to the importance of those who inspire us. “We’re naturally mimetic — we see and repeat,” said Petitfils, a therapist at Pax Renewal Center in Lafayette. “We want to model ourselves after others. We do it naturally and mostly unconsciously.”
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and TikTok officials weigh in

The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and TikTok officials weigh in. The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and …. The Louisiana TikTok ban explained, lawmakers and TikTok officials weigh in. Winter quickly becomes “Faux Spring” complete with …. Winter quickly becomes "Faux Spring" complete with storms. Govt. calls...
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022- Tech student crowned Miss Louisiana

This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 20, 2022. Louisiana Tech senior Gracie Reichman was crowned Miss Louisiana this weekend and will represent the state in the upcoming Miss America contest. Reichman, who earned her place to compete in Miss Louisiana by taking home...
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in Louisiana

Louisiana is home to a diverse number of native plants that naturally grow in the state, ranging from evergreens, cypress trees, flowers, and bushes. These plants can be seen around Louisiana and grown with less difficulty than other varieties, as they are native to Louisiana’s climate and overall environment.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Photos: Bonfires on Mississippi River levee light the way for Cajun Santa

Fireworks and bonfires warm a chilly night on Christmas Eve Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the Mississippi River levee in Gramercy. Dozens of bonfires in St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes lit the way for Papa Noel, the Cajun Santa Claus, as he flew across south Louisiana to bring toys to boys and girls. The Christmas Eve tradition dates to the 1700s.
GRAMERCY, LA
theadvocate.com

Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders

Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

10 Must Visit Bed and Breakfasts in Louisiana

Are you looking for a little getaway while not going too far away from home?. Louisiana is home to plenty of amazing places to stay if you are in the need of a little vacation. While scrolling through social media I came across a story about Bed and Breakfasts on...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy