China’s former CDC head predicts 90% of population could get COVID as Beijing eases restrictions: ’It’s going to be inevitable’

One of China's top medical advisors predicted that about 60% of China might initially get infected with COVID as it loosens containment measures. Investors and businesses may be welcoming China’s surprise pivot from years of COVID-era lockdowns, mass testing and isolation, but one of the country’s top medical advisors is warning it’ll come with a cost: a massive wave of COVID case that will occur as containment measures are lifted.
China Covid pivot sparks jitters worldwide

Beijing's sudden pivot away from containing Covid-19 has caused jitters around the world, with the United States saying it may restrict travel from China following its decision to end mandatory quarantine for overseas arrivals. All passengers arriving in China have had to undergo mandatory centralised quarantine since March 2020.
Shanghai hospital warns of 'tragic battle' as COVID spreads

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - A Shanghai hospital has told its staff to prepare for a "tragic battle" with COVID-19 as it expects half of the city's 25 million people will get infected by the end of next week, while the virus sweeps through China largely unchecked.
Taiwan to extend compulsory military service, citing threats from China

Taiwan will extend its compulsory military service from four months to one year starting in 2024, President Tsai Ing-wen announced, citing rising threats from China over the self-ruled island. The longer military service applies to men born after 2005 and will start on January 1, 2024.Dec. 27, 2022.
Russia bans oil sales to countries accepting Western $60 price cap

Russia has banned oil sales to any country that accepts a Western price cap on Russian oil starting in February, while Ukraine's Energy Minister warns of a potential attack on New Year's Eve that could cause "maximum damage." NBC's Matt Bradley reports. Dec. 27, 2022.
South Korea launches jets and fires shots after North flies drone near capital

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years, officials said. South Korea’s military detected five...
Why our worst fears about Covid in 2022 weren’t realized

2022 was bad — but it could have been worse. This essay is part of an end-of-the-year series looking at the silver linings.﻿. We entered 2022 in a state of high anxiety about what Covid-19 would do next. While the vaccines were offering lifesaving relief, it wasn’t clear if they would hold against new variants and whether we wouldn’t all soon be returning to mass closures.
