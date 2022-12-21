Read full article on original website
Carbon County Bids Adieu to Robbie Jensen
The final Carbon County Commission meeting for the 2022 year began with a farewell presentation to Robbie Jensen. This was presented by Carbon County Human Resources Director Kellie Payne. Payne said that the county is sad to see Jensen go. While he works for the Association of Local Governments (AOG),...
Clarity Coming to Wellington City in New Year
During the final Wellington City Council meeting of the year, a follow-up of responsibilities of delinquent bills was discussed. This was to determine whether the responsibility of utility bills would be placed upon the tenant or the landlord of a residence. Councilwoman Bethany Perea stated that they have run into...
Proposed 2023 Carbon County Budget Approved
The Carbon County Commissioners hosted two public hearings during their final 2022 meeting on Dec. 21. Carbon County Clerk/Auditor Seth Marsing stated that they reviewed the budget thoroughly during their last meeting, but he was happy to give another brief overview. He began with the general fund and worked his...
Helper Fire Announces Firefighter of the Year
On Dec. 19, the Helper City Fire Department shared that Tyson Haycock was chosen as the 2022 Helper Firefighter of the Year. The department stated that Haycock is a great asset to the team and responds to the majority of calls throughout the year. He is known for going above the call of duty on more than one occasion.
Food Pantry Serves East Carbon Community
Jennifer Carter and her family have brought a great resource to the East Carbon community in the form of a new food pantry. Open Door of East Carbon actually began during the pandemic, with a small amount of individuals delivering food to local residents. Since then, the pantry has grown...
