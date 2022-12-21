Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Among Most Searched Cryptos Of The Year, Will It Keep Its Spot In 2023?
The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) follows the general trend in the crypto market and only records sideways activity. Due to the holiday season, the trading volume across global markets decreased, leading to stagnation in the nascent sector. As of this writing, Dogecoin trades at $0.074 with a 1% loss in...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Selling Pressure Becoming Exhausted? This Metric May Hint So
The on-chain data for the stablecoin redemptions during the recent price plunge could suggest there aren’t many Bitcoin holders selling anymore. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, large stablecoin redemptions have usually accompanied major declines in the Bitcoin price during this bear market. A stablecoin is said to be “redeemed” when an investor exchanges the token for fiat through the issuer of said coin.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin (LTC) Tops List Of Christmas Gainers, Is $100 Still Possible?
Litecoin (LTC) emerged as the top gainer over Christmas Day with an impressive performance. This put it ahead of market leaders such as bitcoin and ethereum in terms of performance, solidifying its position as the market leader through the first half of the holidays. Litecoin Tops List Of Gainers. Over...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bullish Signal? Small Investors Show Rapid Accumulation
On-chain data shows small Bitcoin holders have accumulated recently while whale holdings have decreased, a sign that may be bullish in the long term. Bitcoin Investors With 0-1,000 Coins Have Increased Their Holdings Recently. As a Twitter user has pointed out using data from Santiment, holders with wallet amounts in...
NEWSBTC
Why USDT Is Plunging While Other Stablecoins Are Not
Stablecoin adoption has grown immensely, observed especially following the collapse of Terra. USDC and USDT have seen sizeable growth, but USDT has a lot of keeping up to do with its value plunging as of press time. USDT trades at $0.09999 as of this writing. Stablecoin waning in terms of...
NEWSBTC
The Five Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in after the FTX collapse
There are many choices available for investors and traders in the cryptocurrency market. However, it might be difficult to decide where to put your money when there are so many initiatives competing for attention. We will compare five well-known tokens in this article: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Uniswap (UNI) and Cosmos (ATOM). To assist you in making a smart decision, we will examine the use cases, liquidity, and price movement of each token over the previous six months.
NEWSBTC
How Dogeliens Will Take Over the Metaverse Like Bitcoin and Stellar Took Over the Crypto World.
Dogeliens (DOGET) have spent several years building a robust community to establish a solid blockchain infrastructure network. The Dogeliens platform is decentralized. Hence no single entity controls its affairs. Also, a single centralized authority cannot influence its policies. Dogeliens is an open-source project. Thus, the public can assess its source...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Miner Selling Power Plunges, Green Signal For Price?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin miner selling power has plunged recently, a sign that could be positive for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Miner Selling Power Has Plummeted In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there has been less selling pressure from the miners...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Relatively Muted, Bulls Still Aim Key Upside Break
Ethereum is consolidating below the $1,230 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH could start a steady increase if it clears the $1,230 and $1,250 resistance levels. Ethereum is slowly moving higher from the $1,190 support zone. The price is now trading above $1,210 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Christmas Crypto Purchase: Big Eyes Coin, Stellar, And Flow Show Great Potential Of Being Profitable Holiday Purchase
While others bother about clothing and fashion accessories, top market players are concerned about the best purchase as the Yuletide approaches. All indications point toward the coming year is a better one, and analysts believe an improved run could start around Christmas and continue into the new year. Although not all cryptocurrencies will experience price increases during the Yuletide, this could be their best point of purchase.
NEWSBTC
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On This Week – Post-Christmas Gainers
It has been a roller coaster ride for crypto investors this 2022. This month, total crypto market capitalization fell from around $2.2 trillion at the start of the year to approximately $850 billion. Several high-profile bankruptcies this year exacerbated the precipitous decline in valuation. The market for cryptocurrencies is still...
NEWSBTC
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ex BNY Mellon David Shwed
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at NewsBTC decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
NEWSBTC
Is SOL About To Crumble? Major NFT Projects Plan To Switch To Other Blockchains
In the preceding 24 hours, the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market as a whole was mixed, as the majority of top cryptocurrencies experienced mixed price changes. Solana is in a difficult position, since two of the ecosystem’s most prominent NFT projects are abandoning its network for rivals. The outlook on the crypto remains bearish in 2022.
NEWSBTC
At The Expense of Solana And Aptos, Big Eyes Coin Is Generating Real-life Value With DeFi And NFTs
The evolution of cryptocurrency has led so many developers to ensure that the industry still has some ties to the real world to make sure these tokens have real value and can be exchanged with fiat currencies by the users. Due to this, concepts like Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and NFTs were introduced.
NEWSBTC
Dogeliens, Hedera, And Flow: Altcoins With High Potential For Upward Price Progression In Months From Now
The good thing about the current market condition is that it won’t last forever. This means crypto investors still have the chance to recover the loss they suffered in the bear market. Crypto enthusiasts may witness many cryptocurrencies making recovery runs in the next few months, especially those already showing signs of upward price progression.
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin (BNB) And Litecoin (LTC) On The Decline As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Surges Ahead With 400% Gains
The world of cryptocurrency is constantly evolving and new players are emerging all the time. One newcomer that has recently made a splash is Snowfall Protocol (SNW), a decentralized network that allows users to easily and affordably transfer assets between different blockchains. SNW has already seen an impressive growth of 400%, surpassing established players like Binance (BNB) and Litecoin (LTC). In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the recent struggles of Binance (BNB) and Litecoin (LTC), and how Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is positioning itself as a major player in the multi-chain market.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Close Above $17.5K Could Spark Larger Degree Recovery
Bitcoin price is attempting an upside break above $17,000. BTC could start a steady recovery if it clears the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance levels. Bitcoin is attempting an upside break above the $17,000 and $17,200 levels. The price is trading above $16,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
LBank Welcomes Nigeria’s Push to Recognize Crypto as Investment Capital
Nigeria has put forward a significant legislation design that will further facilitate cryptocurrency adoption in the country with over 200 million inhabitants. Why this matters: If the Investments and Securities Act, 2007 (Amendment) Bill passes, the Nigerian securities and exchange commission (SEC) will recognize cryptocurrencies and other digital assets as capital for investment.
NEWSBTC
Institutional Crypto Predictions For 2023: Ethereum, BTC, L2s, NFTs
No less than three renowned crypto institutions have recently given their predictions for the coming year 2023 – and there seems to be one favorite: Ethereum. Other main themes for Coinbase, Darma Capital, and Cumberland include the migration of investors to quality projects, the burgeoning innovation from creative destruction, and some fundamental reforms for the crypto industry as a whole.
NEWSBTC
Due To Big Eyes Coin’s Commitment To DeFi, Polygon And Litecoin Don’t Stand A Chance Against It
This century has given us the gift of Decentralized Finance technology. A decade ago, no one would have thought that the crypto industry would grow so rapidly. A report suggests that approximately 90% of the population is unaware of DeFi, which can do wonders for them. Something monumental is required...
Comments / 0