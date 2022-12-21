Local non-profits gifts Essex family tickets to see A Christmas Carol

The Chesapeake Shakespeare company partnered with the Casey cares foundation to help bring joy to one Essex family. Xavier Lewis was diagnosed with hydrocephalus which is a rare illness that causes abnormal fluid buildup in the brain. Each year The Chesapeake Shakespeare invites a family from Casey Cares to watch one of their plays. This year, the two non-profits gifted Xavier and his family tickets to see the theatrical version of a Christmas carol.

Xavier’s mom tells us "when Casey cares reaches out to us and they ask us if we're interested in just having a night out, it's actually to me like a night off because I'm not working. So I stay home with them currently full time and just the opportunity to kind of just get out and away from the hospital environment, the hospital setting, it just really gives us a breath of fresh air."

She says through Casey Cares, she and her family have been able to do things they may not otherwise be able to do such as go to Orioles games and the Aquarium.

Tickets are still available to see A Christmas Carol. You can also donate to Casey Cares by clicking here .

