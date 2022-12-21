ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle condemns Labour plan to replace Lords

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUJrz_0jpqZvUt00

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has attacked Labour ’s plan to replace the House of Lords with an elected upper chamber – warning of an “arm wrestle” for power.

Criticising Sir Keir Starmer ’s policy, Sir Lindsay said “competition” from a new, fully-elected body could threaten the supremacy of the House of Commons.

“I don’t think we should have a second house that’s elected. I don’t want competition,” the former Labour MP told LBC.

“Who’s got supremacy? At the moment, it’s very clear the House of Commons, the elected House, has supremacy, once you have a second house that’s elected, then you’re into an arm wrestle about who has the power.”

The Speaker suggested Labour revise its plan to abolish the unelected chamber and opt for less radical reform.

“What I would say is, if people want to reform it, please do – but do not have a second elected house,” he said. “We don’t need the competition. Supremacy is going to remain with the Commons. That is what people recognise as the senior house.”

Sir Lindsay added: “We don’t want any arm struggles. We want to very clear, distinct powers separated very, very easily straightforward, but not via an election.”

Labour would aim to abolish the unelected Lords “as quickly as possible” – ideally within its first term, Sir Keir said earlier this month.

But the party’s leader did not commit to a timeframe for a new democratic assembly of nations and regions to replace the Lords, stressing discussions are pending on when “exactly” it would come to pass.

The proposal forms part of Labour’s blueprint for a New Britain, outlined in the report of its commission on the UK’s future – headed by ex-premier Gordon Brown .

Mr Brown’s panel called for a new constitutional law setting out how political power should be shared, with a requirement for decisions to be taken “as close as meaningfully possible” to the people affected by them.

But the former Labour prime minister has insisted the current upper chamber is now “indefensible” and has to go.

He warned that the issue could “come to a head” when Boris Johnson publishes his resignation honours list, which is expected to include a number of controversial new peers.

Mr Johnson’s former chief of staff Dan Rosenfield faces claims that he bullied junior members of staff during his time at Downing Street.

Some No 10 employees who worked with Mr Rosenfield are attempting to stop him receiving a peerage after being nominated by Mr Johnson, according to The Times – claiming it would be “entirely inappropriate” because of his conduct.

But some staff said the claims of bullying were “laughable”. One told the newspaper: “This is the latest weak attempt from a group of disgruntled former political aides … It is so obviously political as to be laughable.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnson urged Irish Government to adopt ‘hard-egg approach’ to NI peace process

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson urged the Irish Government to adopt a “hard egg” approach to the Northern Ireland peace process and “let the nationalists go to hell”, newly declassified documents show.Mr Johnson claimed in 1996 the IRA were close to defeat in 1994, adding “let them use the bomb and the bullet” and that the British would “beat them eventually”.The confidential Irish government document from 1996 details a “slightly surreal” discussion an Irish official had with Mr Johnson who was then deputy editor of the Daily Telegraph newspaper.The conversation took place on February 13, four days after the...
The Independent

Boris Johnson called for ‘hard egg’ approach to Northern Ireland peace process, document reveals

Boris Johnson urged the Irish government to adopt a “hard egg” approach during the Northern Ireland peace process and “let the nationalists go to hell”, newly declassified documents show.The former prime minister claimed the IRA had been close to defeat in 1994 and that the British would “beat them eventually”.A confidential Irish government document from 1996 details a “slightly surreal” discussion between an Irish official and Mr Johnson, who was then deputy editor of The Daily Telegraph newspaper.The conversation took place on 13 February, four days after the IRA London Docklands bombing that killed two people and injured more than...
The Independent

Tory MP who said food bank users ‘can’t cook properly’ voted backbencher of year by party members

Conservative party members have crowned Lee Anderson “backbencher of the year” after he said people only use food banks because they are unable to cook or budget “properly”.The MP for Ashfield beat 180 other backbenchers put forward by Tory voters for the accolade – earning 54 of 553 total votes.The annual Conservative Home survey saw former prime minister Boris Johnson win 35 votes, ex-Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg earn 32, former PM Theresa May and MP John Redwood gain 29 respectively, and Sir Graham Brady win 22.Mr Anderson, a former Labour councillor who defected to the Tory party in 2018,...
The Independent

Bloody Sunday: British would not apologise as it implied liability – records

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Sir Patrick Mayhew told Dick Spring that the British Government would not apologise over Bloody Sunday, as it would be accepting liability, which “could not be justified”.According to a confidential document, the comments were made at a meeting between Sir Patrick and Mr Spring in London on February 6 1997.Sir Patrick also told the then Tanaiste and Irish Government officials that there was “not much prospect” of the Widgery findings being overturned.The British and Irish delegation met in Lancaster House for a working dinner, lasting for three hours.The Tanaiste was accompanied by Sean...
The Independent

Labour calls for new Iran sanctions amid protests crackdown

Rishi Sunak’s government should impose new sanctions on those involved in the suppression of protests in Iran, Labour has said.Foreign secretary David Lammy said so-called Magnitsky sanctions – which target human rights violations – should be used against both individuals and organisations involved in the crackdown.It comes after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (ISRG) said it had arrested seven individuals allegedly involved in the protests with a “direct link” to Britain, including some who have dual nationality.Tehran has arrested several Iranians with dual nationality in recent years and convicted them of state security offences in closed-door trials.Mr Lammy said: “The killings and repression being carried...
The Independent

Bertie Ahern called for end of rubber bullets in Ireland ‘to pressure British’

Bertie Ahern called for the use of rubber bullets to be discontinued in the Republic, saying he hoped it would put pressure on the British Government to reduce their use in Northern Ireland, records show.It has also been revealed that Irish Government officials urged British authorities to review their use of plastic bullets.The revelations emerged in a series of communiques between the then taoiseach and the Department of Defence in 1997.Mr Ahern expressed his frustration that thousands of plastic baton rounds had been ordered by the department.I would like to hear from you any good reason why such weapons or...
The Independent

What the papers say – December 28

Cost-of-living difficulties and terrorising pigs lead the front pages.Unions have a new tactic to increase the number of major walkouts across the transport network, reports the i.Wednesday's front page: Train strikes set to escalate as union plans daily walkouts#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/822qthb6gF— i newspaper (@theipaper) December 27, 2022Next to join the industrial action ranks could be junior doctors, who are to be balloted on striking from January 9, with the Daily Mirror citing a survey showing two-thirds of them are looking to leave the NHS.Wednesday's Front Page: JUNIOR DOCS STRIKE FEARTwo-thirds look at quitting their job... as ballot over action looms ➡️https://t.co/kqO9gh7JeH#TomorrowsPapersToday...
The Independent

Fears possible loyalists bombings would be ‘like civil war’, Irish records show

Fears of loyalists bombing in the Republic of Ireland were raised by the Irish Government after the IRA ceasefire ended in 1996, newly released Irish State papers shows.The then-Irish premier John Bruton warned a loyalist bombing campaign in the Republic would be “like a civil war” and would mean the complete unravelling of the Northern Ireland peace process.The danger of a possible loyalist backlash was discussed during an Irish Government meeting within hours of the IRA ending its cessation of violence and the subsequent bombing attack in the London Docklands on February 9, 1996.The blast killed two people and injured...
The Independent

North East of England set to elect mayor in 2024 in devolution deal

The North East of England is set to become the latest region to have a directly-elected mayor, as the government announced a new devolution deal for the region.Levelling up secretary Michael Gove said a “historic” deal would bring fresh powers over skills, transport and housing to local leaders across Northumberland, Newcastle, Sunderland and elsewhere.The devolution plan would see the introduction of a new directly elected mayor for the North East, with proposals for the first election to take place in May 2024 following a consultation process.The government claimed that the deal would see a new North East Mayoral Combined Authority...
The Independent

More than one million thefts left unsolved last year, says Labour

More than one million thefts went unsolved last year, Labour has said, as it branded the figures “disgraceful”.An analysis by Labour of crime statistics found that 1,145,254 cases of theft were dropped last year because the police failed to find a suspect.It said that on average a domestic burglary costs victims £1,400, with the party warning that families were losing millions due to unsolved crimes.The party said that if it was in government, it would put 13,000 more police on the streets in a move funded by merging procurement for forces in England and Wales.Theft and burglary are awful crimes...
The Independent

Generation of children held back as hundreds of thousands wait for key NHS care

Hundreds of thousands of children have been left waiting by the NHS for the developmental therapies they need, with some waiting more than two years, The Independent can reveal.The long waiting lists for services such as speech and language therapy will see a generation of children held back in their development and will “impact Britain for the long haul”, according to the head of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH).More than 1,500 children have been left waiting for two years for NHS therapies, according to internal data obtained by The Independent, while a further 9,000 have...
The Independent

Trimble ‘had resentful complex towards the Republic of Ireland’

Former Ulster Unionist leader David Trimble seemed to carry “a resentful complex” towards the Republic of Ireland, a former ambassador said.Dermot Gallagher also described the late Nobel Peace Prize winner as having “little vision of the kind of leadership that is urgently required at this time in Northern Ireland”, according to newly declassified Irish state papers.The Irish ambassador to the US made the comments in a letter to an Irish Government official after joining Mr Trimble for drinks in Washington DC in February 1996, two days after the London Docklands bombing.Mr Trimble was accompanied by Ken Maginnis and Jeffrey Donaldson.The...
The Independent

Government announces £1.4bn devolution deal for North East

The North East of England could become the latest region to have a directly elected mayor, as the Government announced a new £1.4 billion devolution deal for the region.Hailed as a “significant step” by local politicians, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said a new devolution deal would bring fresh powers over skills, transport and housing to people across Northumberland, Newcastle, Sunderland and elsewhere.The devolution plan would see the introduction of a new directly elected mayor, with proposals for elections to take place in May 2024 following a consultation process.This latest devolution deal to be agreed by the Government would deliver...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ally predicts war between EU nations in bizarre tirade

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has predicted war between Germany and France next year and a civil conflict in the United States that would lead to Elon Musk becoming president.In his list of outlandish predictions for 2023, published on his personal Telegram and Twitter accounts, he also foresaw Britain rejoining the EU, which in turn would collapse.Mr Medvedev, deputy head of Mr Putin’s advisory security council, served as president during a four-year spell when Mr Putin was prime minister. The bizarre thread captured the attention of Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who responded to Vladimir Putin‘s ally by calling his...
The Independent

The Independent

997K+
Followers
319K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy