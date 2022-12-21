Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Few flakes possible on cloudy Monday in Metro Detroit as weather shifts into calmer pattern
I hope you had a great Christmas and end-of-Hanukkah weekend!. We are starting off our Monday -- the first day of Kwanzaa -- on a relatively quiet note compared to where we’ve been the past three days. Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m. A weakening storm system will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit to see some sunshine before rain arrives for New Year’s Eve weekend
We have now officially made it through the last of that arctic imprisonment, with a moderating trend starting today. As you read my forecast below, keep in mind that our average high right now is 34 degrees, and our average low is 23 degrees. Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dish best served cold? Pancake ice forms in upper Michigan’s Tahquamenon Falls
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – In the cold of December, the most well-known waterfalls in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are serving up a special treat: ice pancakes. In a photo shared by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources earlier this month, pancake ice can be seen forming along the Tahquamenon Falls in northern Michigan’s Paradise Township. The “pancakes” are discs of ice that form naturally under specific conditions in bodies of water, and they can be spotted in the Great Lakes during the winter months.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Metro Detroit
If you are wondering what to do with your Christmas tree after the holiday season, there are many Metro Detroit cities that are offering to recycle your used tree. These cities are offering pick-up or drop-off services for Christmas tree recycling. Recycled trees are typically chipped and reused within the community, and those chips are sometimes made available to residents for free.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shelby Township Library damaged when pipes burst on Christmas Eve
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve caused pipes to burst inside the new Shelby Township Library. The water caused damage in the technology lab, adult nonfiction section, meeting rooms, back offices and staff areas. Cleanup is expected to be extensive. “We are heartbroken, we really...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Average gas price in Michigan falls below $3 a gallon
Gas prices have continued to drop, with Michigan drivers now paying an average of $2.99 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That price is 66 cents less from this time last month and 11 cents less than this time last year. It costs an average of $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That’s down $7 from 2021′s highest price in November.
ClickOnDetroit.com
West Michigan man in critical condition after barn explosion, officials say
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was critically injured on Michigan’s west side after an explosion at his barn, according to police. Grand Rapids NBC affiliate WOOD reported that the explosion happened on Friday around 8:30 p.m. The station reported that the barn exploded, and a 37-year-old man...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan health department office in Macomb County remains closed after car crashes into building
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office in Macomb County is still closed this week after a vehicle crashed into the building last week. Officials reported Wednesday, Dec. 21, that the MDHHS district office on Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens had closed “due...
The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.
“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Buddy’s Pizza in Metro Detroit ranked among 50 best pizza places in world
DETROIT – Buddy’s Pizza, a Metro Detroit staple best known for inventing the Detroit-style pizza, is now ranked among the 50 best pizza places on the planet. Buddy’s has long been a favorite for locals who love Detroit-style pizza, but now, a company has officially named it one of the best pizzerias in the world.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $565 million ahead of Dec. 27, 2022, drawing
LANSING, Mich. – The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $565 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing. It comes with a cash option of $293.6 million. If won, it would be the second-largest prize of this year. In July, a ticket purchased in Illinois matched all five white...
ClickOnDetroit.com
14 years ago: Father suspected of abducting 7-year-old West Bloomfield girl, taking her to Russia
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A 7-year-old West Bloomfield girl believed to have been abducted by her father and taken to Russia has been missing for 14 years. Amanda Alexandra Adlai was last seen on Dec. 26, 2008. Officials believe she was abducted by her father, who did not have custody.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What the Jan. 6 final investigation report says about Michigan
The January 6th Committee detailed the pressure from former President Trump and his 2020 campaign team that hoped to overturn the election in Michigan in their final investigation report. Michigan was the third most mentioned state in the almost 850-page investigation report that revealed new information about the Trump campaign’s...
