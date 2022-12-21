ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dish best served cold? Pancake ice forms in upper Michigan’s Tahquamenon Falls

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – In the cold of December, the most well-known waterfalls in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are serving up a special treat: ice pancakes. In a photo shared by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources earlier this month, pancake ice can be seen forming along the Tahquamenon Falls in northern Michigan’s Paradise Township. The “pancakes” are discs of ice that form naturally under specific conditions in bodies of water, and they can be spotted in the Great Lakes during the winter months.
Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Metro Detroit

If you are wondering what to do with your Christmas tree after the holiday season, there are many Metro Detroit cities that are offering to recycle your used tree. These cities are offering pick-up or drop-off services for Christmas tree recycling. Recycled trees are typically chipped and reused within the community, and those chips are sometimes made available to residents for free.
Shelby Township Library damaged when pipes burst on Christmas Eve

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve caused pipes to burst inside the new Shelby Township Library. The water caused damage in the technology lab, adult nonfiction section, meeting rooms, back offices and staff areas. Cleanup is expected to be extensive. “We are heartbroken, we really...
Average gas price in Michigan falls below $3 a gallon

Gas prices have continued to drop, with Michigan drivers now paying an average of $2.99 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That price is 66 cents less from this time last month and 11 cents less than this time last year. It costs an average of $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That’s down $7 from 2021′s highest price in November.
The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.

“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
Buddy’s Pizza in Metro Detroit ranked among 50 best pizza places in world

DETROIT – Buddy’s Pizza, a Metro Detroit staple best known for inventing the Detroit-style pizza, is now ranked among the 50 best pizza places on the planet. Buddy’s has long been a favorite for locals who love Detroit-style pizza, but now, a company has officially named it one of the best pizzerias in the world.
What the Jan. 6 final investigation report says about Michigan

The January 6th Committee detailed the pressure from former President Trump and his 2020 campaign team that hoped to overturn the election in Michigan in their final investigation report. Michigan was the third most mentioned state in the almost 850-page investigation report that revealed new information about the Trump campaign’s...
