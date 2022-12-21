Mommy Minute: Gifts from the grocery store

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Ali Lanyon
Time is almost up when it comes to getting last-minute gifts. If you’re still checking people off your list, consider shopping at an unlikely place; the grocery store.

GIANT nutritionist Shanna Shultz says you can easily embrace a themed gift, such as a breakfast tray with pancake mix, specialty syrup, coffee, fruit and some flowers.

She says food-themed gifts are not only easy and affordable, but practical and thoughtful.

When thinking about teachers or neighbors, you could assemble a recipe for Italian Tortellini Soup and put it in a mason jar. The recipient would just need to add boiling water. You can find the recipe here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1byzoW_0jpqTQpQ00

You can also do the same thing with homemade hot cocoa mix, which can be found here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HLldb_0jpqTQpQ00

Another fun idea for kids would be popcorn, raisins and fun cups to make for an exciting movie night. And for adults, you could grab some local beer or wine.

“You can also tuck in some yummy cheeses to go with it,” Shultz said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P7o07_0jpqTQpQ00

And instead of wrapping gifts, consider giving them in a reusable shopping bag or even an insulated cooler.

