Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 00:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-28 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow with brief heavy snowfall rates exceeding an inch per hour continues tonight. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected with greatest amounts east of Seney. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Alger, Luce, Southern Schoolcraft and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Western Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-26 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Western Chippewa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. The heaviest additional accumulation is expected along and north of M-28. * WHERE...Western Chippewa and Central Chippewa Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
