Pittsburgh, PA

Russell Wilson's dead cap hit, explained: Why Broncos are likely stuck with struggling QB until 2024

In the (almost) words of Michael Corleone: If anything in this life is certain, if history has taught us anything, it’s that you can trade anyone. The Broncos have already whacked head coach Nathaniel Hackett, ending his ill-fated Russell Wilson marriage after just 15 games. Hackett was bad enough on his own, but the performance of Wilson certainly amplified the shortcomings of the head coach.
DENVER, CO
Week 17 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

With fantasy football championships on the line, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. After all, the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em choices. To prove...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 17: Who to start, sit at kicker in fantasy football

Making it to your fantasy football championship matchup is a great feeling, but the one unfortunate side effect is you still have to care about start 'em, sit 'em decisions at kicker. Fortunately, we've bought into the whole "spirit of giving" aspect of the holiday season, and we're here to help by offering up our Week 17 fantasy kicker rankings.
What channel is Buccaneers vs. Cardinals on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 NFL Christmas game

The struggles continue for the Buccaneers in what has been the worst season by a Tom Brady-led team in his career, yet they remain atop the NFC South. Tampa Bay blew a 17-3 halftime lead to the Bengals on Sunday and lost 34-23, with only a late touchdown snapping a 34-point run by Cincinnati. The Buccaneers have lost two straight and three of their past four to drop to 6-8 on the year.
TAMPA, FL
Mac Jones' timeline of dirty plays: Patriots QB earning reputation for trend of questionable incidents

If once is a coincidence, twice is happenstance, three times is a trend, then what's a fourth time?. Mac Jones hasn't quite built on his rookie season, instead taking a noticeable step back in Year 2 under Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia. While a sophomore slump isn't unheard of in the NFL, more concerning than his on-field play are a series of questionable plays that has landed Jones with the label of being a "dirty" player.
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 17 Cowboys-Titans single-game tournaments

In the final Thursday Night Football game of 2022, the Cowboys will go on the road to play the Titans to kick off Week 17. Dallas is coming off a hard-fought 40-34 win over the Eagles last week and is listed as 10-point favorites on Thursday night, according to BetMGM. The Titans are struggling at the wrong time, as they've lost five consecutive games. This seemingly uneven matchup presents plenty of unique lineup opportunities for NFL DFS players playing in FanDuel single-game tournaments.
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL DFS picks Week 17: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

With the New Year approaching, the majority of fantasy football owners will be shifting their attention from their season-long teams to daily fantasy football for a new start each week. If your resolution this year is to bring in more DFS winnings, you can help yourself a great deal by plugging in some sleepers and value players from DraftKings and FanDuel tournaments.
Is Tony Pollard playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Cowboys-Titans Week 17 Thursday Night Football

Tony Pollard is one of the front-runners for fantasy football MVP this year, but the Cowboys' star running back is in danger of missing Week 17's Thursday Night Football showdown with the Titans. A thigh injury has his status up in the air, so fantasy football owners need to have a backup plan just in case Pollard can't go on TNF. Knowing the latest updates is crucial before locking in your start 'em, sit 'em decisions ahead of fantasy championships.
NASHVILLE, TN

