An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed OPERATION GRINCHMAS which consisted of two separate search warrants on residences in Claiborne County. Upon execution of the search warrants detectives recovered more than one-half pound of Methamphetamine and Heroin, over one-half pound of Marijuana along with a large quantity of prescription medication. During the execution of the first search warrant detectives located 93 firearms. Detectives also seized over $2500.00 in United States Currency. Both search warrants are the result of long-term investigations. The work of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of seven (7) individuals.

