Read full article on original website
Related
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Senior
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating 72-year-old Kenneth Baldwin. Baldwin is described as standing 6’0” tall, weighing around 260 pounds, with brown, below shoulder-length hair. He is believed to be driving a white GMC Terrain SUV with Kentucky tag number: 603ZMN.
wymt.com
Man arrested after single car crash on I-75
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department was not using the frigid conditions as an excuse to not enforce the law Saturday morning. Early Saturday morning, deputies with the department were dispatched to a single car crash on Interstate 75 at Exit 15. When deputies arrived, they suspected the driver, 29-year-old Norman Mendoza of Georgia, was under the influence.
q95fm.net
Collision With Horse Sends One Person To Hospital
Police responded to a crash on Wednesday between a 1970 Chevrolet Blazer and a horse. The Blazer was said to have been driven by 74-year-old Robert A. Walker, of Corbin. Walker was driving along Bee Creek Road when he hit the horse. The rider of the horse, 18-year-old Logan Brock,...
q95fm.net
Perry County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public Of Phone Scam
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam of someone claiming to be with the Circuit Judge Office. Perry County residents have informed the Perry County Sheriff’s Office that they have been receiving calls from someone who claims to be with Honorable Circuit Judge Alison Wells Office.
q95fm.net
Pulaski County Man Dead After Being Hit By Car
A man was killed in Pulaski County after getting hit by a car while trying to help a stranded driver. The incident occurred on U.S. 27 around 6:45 pm Thursday evening. The incident happened in the Burnside area. The man was identified as 75 year old George Lucas of Burnside....
wymt.com
KSP: 18-year-old injured, horse killed in crash
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 12/22/2023: We have an update to a story we reported on Wednesday night. Kentucky State Police troopers said just before 7:00p.m. on Wednesday they were told about a crash involving a 1970 Chevrolet Blazer and a horse. Officers said the Blazer was driven by...
WTVQ
Horse dies, rider injured after being hit by car
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A horse died and its rider was injured after a man hit them while driving in Whitley County on Wednesday. According to Kentucky State Police, a 74-year-old man was driving on Bee Creek Road when he hit the horse that was being ridden in the roadway. The 18-year-old riding the horse was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for injuries. The horse died at the scene; the driver was not injured.
wymt.com
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A good Samaritan was hit and killed by a car in Pulaski County. It happened Thursday evening around 6:45 on U.S. 27 in Burnside, near the Pittman Creek Bridge. According to the coroner, 75-year-old George Lucas of Burnside was traveling northbound on U.S. 27 when...
q95fm.net
Escaped Inmate Found
An update from the Leslie County Sheriff’s Department:. On December 20, 2022, the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an inmate that walked off from work release with the Leslie County Detention Center. Inmate Daleman Fisher was found later that night by Sheriff Billy Collett, Deputy Shane Wilson and Deputy James Begley, in an abandoned home on Knoblick Rd in the Stinnett area of Leslie County. Fisher was returned to the Leslie County Detention Center where he will face additional charges of criminal trespassing and future charges from the Leslie County Detention Center.
q95fm.net
Corbin Police Department Warns Public Of New Phone Scam
We are receiving reports that someone is using the Police Department’s phone number to attempt to scam people for money. Reports say that someone identifying themselves as “Lt. Phelps” is calling, asking people to send money to pay fines with the threat of issuing warrants issued for their arrests. The Police Department would never do this. Please do not give them any of your personal information.
q95fm.net
Bell County Law Enforcement Warns Public Of New Phone Scam
An update from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office:. Someone is calling Perry County residents stating they are with Honorable Circuit Judge Alison Wells office. They are stating that outstanding warrants and excessive fines are due and must be paid. This is a scam. No person from the courts or...
WKYT 27
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
LaFollette mother, daughter locked out of home amid freezing winter weather
A Campbell County Rural Fire Service captain says he was "at the right place at the right time" early Friday after a mother and daughter accidentally locked themselves out of their home in the LaFollette area amid winter weather conditions.
wymt.com
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple crashes, some with injuries, on I-75 North. Deputies said one lane at the 5 mile marker is closed. Both lanes are closed at the 10 mile...
fox56news.com
I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over
An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. I-75 reopens in Laurel County after semi turns over. An early-morning accident in Laurel County shut down multiple northbound lanes near exit 41. Dec. 22: Too much coffee, NFL Sunday Ticket, and …. Here are five...
q95fm.net
Seven Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrants, Money, Drugs, And Guns Seized
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed OPERATION GRINCHMAS which consisted of two separate search warrants on residences in Claiborne County. Upon execution of the search warrants detectives recovered more than one-half pound of Methamphetamine and Heroin, over one-half pound of Marijuana along with a large quantity of prescription medication. During the execution of the first search warrant detectives located 93 firearms. Detectives also seized over $2500.00 in United States Currency. Both search warrants are the result of long-term investigations. The work of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of seven (7) individuals.
fox56news.com
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Dec. 21: Stolen packages, a cure for bad breath, …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 21, 2022. Clark County library...
thebig1063.com
Michigan man sentenced in drug trafficking incident that lead to the death of a Knox County man
From The US Dept of Justice, London, Ky. A Flint, Michigan man, Charles Ray Edwards, 39, was sentenced to 105 years in federal prison on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier, after being convicted of armed drug trafficking and attempted robbery. In July 2022, Edwards was convicted of...
k105.com
4 weekend fires in Ky. claim 5 lives
A fourth residential fire over the weekend claimed a fifth life. K105 reported earlier this week that three house fires over the weekend killed four people, including a seven-year-old boy. A fifth fire, reported by the Prestonsburg Police Department, has also claimed a life. On Sunday, firefighters responded to a...
k105.com
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
Comments / 0