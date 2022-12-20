How a BA family clinic is navigating through amoxicillin shortage amidst the ‘tripledemic’

Read full article on original website
City of Tulsa: Street crews halt full-scale snow and ice response, roads now considered passable
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced Friday afternoon all street crews have stopped full-scale snow and ice response. The city said roads are considered “passable at this time.”. Brine street crews will remain on standby through Sunday. Currently, the city said there is enough space available...
Local bead store the latest victim of smash-and-grab burglaries in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “Sorry to report that we’ve been hit in this rash of smash and grab robberies in Midtown,” said the owners of Bead Merchant on Facebook Thursday. According to the local shop, people driving a black/dark Ford Ranger truck with a toolbox in the back were seen on video driving up the store around 3:00 a.m. According to Bead Merchant, one person got out, grabbed a chunk of concrete from the back and smashed their front door. The person then ran in, grabbed their cash register, a few ring trays and left the store.
Okmulgee man expected to survive shooting, suspect identified
OKMULGEE, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/23/2022: The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Rick Holbrook. According to a statement from Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, Holbrook was taken to a hospital in Tulsa and is expected to survive. Officers are looking for 53-year-old Sherman Powdrill. They say Powdrill and Holbrook...
Well wishers can send cards to 9-year-old boy recovering after being hit by a car near Rhema Lights
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The family of the 9-year-old boy who was hit by a car while trying to cross the street to see the Rhema Christmas Lights last week is asking for letters and cards while he continues to recover in the hospital. Well wishers can write to...
Two Tulsa breweries targeted in smash and grab burglaries ahead of Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — The owners of Nothing’s Left Brewing Company in the heart of Tulsa’s Pearl District are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals who threw a rock through their door and stole their empty cash register. “Cut it out dude, you know?...
