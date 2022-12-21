Read full article on original website
Quarter-of-a-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in North Cape May
A very lucky lottery player in Cape May County is holding a lottery ticket worth $250,000!. New Jersey Lottery officials say the winning ticket was for the Tuesday, December 22nd Pick Six game. The player choose to add the Double Play option for an extra $1.00, and their ticket hit all 6 numbers, winning the big jackpot!
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
Winning $150,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Atlantic City NJ
Someone is going to have some very happy holidays!. The New Jersey Lottery says a winning ticket was sold in Atlantic City for their Fast Play game and is worth $151,175!. According to lottery officials, "Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner."
Romantic Holiday Date Nights Down the Shore
What's the Christmas season without watching those Hallmark Channel Christmas movies? And don't think for a moment that us guys don't check them. Regardless of whether your guy admits it, trust me, he does. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step into one of those romantic...
The Best Non-Casino Restaurants In The Atlantic City, NJ Area
Earlier this year, we did a comprehensive review of both the best casino and non-casino restaurants in the Atlantic City area. It’s a next to a mission impossible effort because the Atlantic City area is blessed with so many fine restauranteurs. Nonetheless, just in time for your Christmas and...
Atlantic City, Cape May Make List of Top Christmas Towns in USA
When you think of Christmas, be honest, you think of Cape May right?. Cape May made the website travelandleisure.com list of the 25 best Christmas towns in America coming in at No. 21 on the list. This Jersey Shore town has a strong Victorian streak — it's easily recognized by...
So cold in NJ that bursting pipes close library, hotel and apartment complex
New Jersey was thrown into an arctic freeze over the holiday weekend, causing burst pipes in at least three locations, and closing down a library, a hotel and an apartment complex. Burst sprinkler system pipes caused the Atlantic City Free Public Library to close on Tuesday. The library did not...
Montreal-style bagel shop now open in Cherry Hill, NJ
We’re nothing if not passionate about our food in the Garden State, especially when it comes to bagels. So the opening of a new bagel shop is of course something to look forward to. Well, Cherry Hill better get excited!. Spread Bagelry, originally from Philadelphia, just opened a New...
Wanted: Vineland, NJ, Man Charged With Murder
Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night and charged him with murder. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
Can You Help Feed The Notorious Brown Cow Of Upper Township, NJ?
It may be a hard story to believe, but it happens to be 100% true. In case you haven't heard, there's a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township. It all started a few months ago when a brown cow was spotted in the woods just minding its own business. Obviously, a cow in the woods is a bit out of place, wouldn't you say? After someone was able to take a picture of this thing out in the wilderness, the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township. Everybody was obsessed with the fate of this brown cow.
A Major Publication Has Named This Great Town The Quirkiest In New Jersey
There is no doubt that New Jersey has some unusual places. But you don't often hear the word quirky being associated with New Jersey. Having said that, we apparently do have a town that is considered the quirkiest in the state. The people who have crowned this town the quirkiest...
Atlantic City Doesn’t Fix Giant Pothole: Place A Christmas Tree
Well, it’s Christmas Eve, Eve and the enormous pothole is still there. Last week we wrote about the very creative solution that residents of Richmond Avenue in Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City, New Jersey. They took matters into their own hands and decided if a barricaded, ugly pothole was going...
Lady A and Parmalee Coming to the Wildwood Beach in 2023
A couple of exciting groups have been added to the lineup for the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood coming up in June. Multiple awards-winning group Lady A will be joining the fun, as will the band Parmalee!. Lady A is known for such hits as "I Run to You",...
Masks are required in Camden, NJ schools for the start of 2023
CAMDEN — The city's school district is implementing a mandatory masking policy for students, staff, and visitors. But it's scheduled to last for only two weeks — enough time to hopefully work through the sicknesses passed around during family gatherings over the holidays. In a letter sent to...
Authorities Search for Person of Interest in Vineland, NJ, Homicide
Authorities in Cumberland County are asking for your help identifying a person of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Vineland Tuesday night. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report.
Sir Paul McCartney Surprises Diners At New Jersey Restaurant
“Maybe I’m Amazed” to be able to report about a recent surprise appearance in New Jersey by the legendary musician vocalist superstar Sir Paul McCartney. Just “Imagine” walking into the Blue Cafe last Friday, December 16, 2022, and there’s McCartney, right there sitting in the diner.
5 Things Philadelphia Phillies Fans Should be Thankful for This Holiday Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have been busy this holiday season and the fans have plenty to be thankful for. Seeing as Christmas juat passesd and the New Year is juat a week away, I figured I'd take a look at the top-five reasons why Phillies fans should be thankful this holiday season.
Cole, Millville’s Deaf Dog, Featured on NBC Network News
Cole, a deaf dog from Millville, continues to advocate for the disabled of all species. Cole and his owner Chris Hanna are being noticed for their efforts. Just weeks after competing in the finals for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards, Cole has become a TV star. Cole was...
