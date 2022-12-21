ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“E” is for Elliott, Stephen (1771-1830). Legislator, banker, botanist. A native of Beaufort, Elliott graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Yale. As a member of the S.C. General Assembly, he was instrumental in the passage of the Free School Act and the act to create the Bank of the State of South Carolina. In 1812, he resigned from the S.C. Senate to become president of the bank—a position he held until his death. Although a respected legislator and banker, Elliott is best remembered for his activities as a botanist. He was the author of A Sketch of the Botany of South-Carolina and Georgia. He was an exacting and meticulous botanist with correspondents across Canada, the United States, and Europe. Stephen Elliott was a member of the American Philosophical Society and the Linnaean Society in Paris, France.
Utility companies urge South Carolinians to conserve energy

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians were told to expect low temperatures on Friday and Saturday, and now utility companies across the state are urging customers to conserve energy.   Dominion Energy says the utility company’s electrical system is experiencing high demand.   “We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Santee Cooper, Duke Energy finish rotating outages due to cold temperatures in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper and Duke Energy implemented temporary power outages across their systems Saturday in the Carolinas due to extreme cold weather conditions. Duke Energy announced that rotating power outages have ended in the Carolinas, according to the company’s Twitter. Customers are still encouraged to conserve their electricity usage. The rolling […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Trees down in several counties in GA and SC

WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
SBA Economic Injury Loan applications deadline is Jan. 20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters have until Jan. 20 to apply for the Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans says the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The disaster declaration is available to residents in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who experienced damage due...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
“Extremely cold weather” has Dominion Energy asking South Carolinians to conserve energy

CAYCE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a Christmas Eve press release, Dominion Energy is asking South Carolinians to conserve energy through at least this coming Tuesday, December 27. They say they are experiencing high demand for their electrical system and that they may need to implement a controlled ‘load shed’ which may result in brief outages.
State and local crews get roadways ready for big freeze

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Crews in Georgia and South Carolina sprayed major roadways with a salt solution to keep residual water from freezing when temperatures drop, and Columbia County crews got out Friday morning to put salt on bridges. Columbia County officials said they expected to have the salting done by...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
6K without power across SC ahead of falling temperatures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Electric utility companies across the Palmetto State reported more than 6,000 power outages as of 6:30 p.m. Friday, down from 73,000 earlier in the morning. The gusty winds are accompanying an unusually strong Arctic cold front that will drive temperatures into the teens and wind chill...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
AUGUSTA, GA
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the possibility of icy conditions in the western part of the state and below-average temperatures expected as an arctic mass approaches, Governor Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Tuesday. This was done to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation regulations to help...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

