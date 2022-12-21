Read full article on original website
WFAE.org
Trailblazer on and in the court, South Carolina Judge Casey Manning retires
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of South Carolinians, including the governor and former state Supreme Court chief justices, on Thursday honored the vast career of Judge Casey Manning, who helped break the color barrier in college athletics and was known for bringing a sense of humor to the bench. The...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“E” is for Elliott, Stephen (1771-1830)
“E” is for Elliott, Stephen (1771-1830). Legislator, banker, botanist. A native of Beaufort, Elliott graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Yale. As a member of the S.C. General Assembly, he was instrumental in the passage of the Free School Act and the act to create the Bank of the State of South Carolina. In 1812, he resigned from the S.C. Senate to become president of the bank—a position he held until his death. Although a respected legislator and banker, Elliott is best remembered for his activities as a botanist. He was the author of A Sketch of the Botany of South-Carolina and Georgia. He was an exacting and meticulous botanist with correspondents across Canada, the United States, and Europe. Stephen Elliott was a member of the American Philosophical Society and the Linnaean Society in Paris, France.
How long will $1 million last you in South Carolina?
Exactly how far does a dollar — or rather a million of them — go in South Carolina?
Utility companies urge South Carolinians to conserve energy
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians were told to expect low temperatures on Friday and Saturday, and now utility companies across the state are urging customers to conserve energy. Dominion Energy says the utility company’s electrical system is experiencing high demand. “We are feeling the effects of historically cold temperatures as our […]
This Is The Biggest House In South Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in South Carolina.
Santee Cooper, Duke Energy finish rotating outages due to cold temperatures in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper and Duke Energy implemented temporary power outages across their systems Saturday in the Carolinas due to extreme cold weather conditions. Duke Energy announced that rotating power outages have ended in the Carolinas, according to the company’s Twitter. Customers are still encouraged to conserve their electricity usage. The rolling […]
Hearing aids could soon be covered by insurance in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Greg Hembree (R-District 28) has proposed a bill that would require insurance companies in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The proposed bill would also include replacements for hearing aids every three years. “Hearing aids, which you know are very common, and lots of people like me and others […]
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster urges state to prepare for cold weather, signs executive order
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning South Carolina’s governor urged residents to prepare for cold weather. The state is forecast to have its coldest Christmas since 1983. Temperatures are predicted to drop to dangerously cold levels over the holiday weekend. Henry McMaster said, “A significant cold front will be...
Trees down in several counties in GA and SC
WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
southarkansassun.com
Up To $800 Tax Rebates To Arrive In South Carolina In 10 Days
Up to $800 tax rebates will be received by the residents of South Carolina this December 31. These rebates are intended to help the residents bear the rising costs of living, says Blake. Direct payments of up to $800 will be received by the residents of South Carolina by the...
abccolumbia.com
SBA Economic Injury Loan applications deadline is Jan. 20
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters have until Jan. 20 to apply for the Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans says the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The disaster declaration is available to residents in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who experienced damage due...
Bill would create lottery to send South Carolinians to space on a Blue Origin flight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A state lawmaker wants to establish a lottery that would send a South Carolinian to space — or at least near space. State Rep. Neal Collins (R-Pickens) pre-filed a bill earlier this month to establish the South Carolina Blue Origin Flight Lottery Commission to create an annual lottery to send a […]
Why SC has one of the lowest labor force participation rates in the country
According to data shared by the state Department of Employment and Workforce, South Carolina's labor force participation rate is at about 56% despite experiencing record low unemployment.
WRDW-TV
“Extremely cold weather” has Dominion Energy asking South Carolinians to conserve energy
CAYCE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a Christmas Eve press release, Dominion Energy is asking South Carolinians to conserve energy through at least this coming Tuesday, December 27. They say they are experiencing high demand for their electrical system and that they may need to implement a controlled ‘load shed’ which may result in brief outages.
WRDW-TV
State and local crews get roadways ready for big freeze
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Crews in Georgia and South Carolina sprayed major roadways with a salt solution to keep residual water from freezing when temperatures drop, and Columbia County crews got out Friday morning to put salt on bridges. Columbia County officials said they expected to have the salting done by...
live5news.com
6K without power across SC ahead of falling temperatures
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Electric utility companies across the Palmetto State reported more than 6,000 power outages as of 6:30 p.m. Friday, down from 73,000 earlier in the morning. The gusty winds are accompanying an unusually strong Arctic cold front that will drive temperatures into the teens and wind chill...
wfxg.com
Karlton L. Howard wins House District 129 special election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The special election to fill the Georgia House District 129 seat formerly occupied by Henry Wayne Howard is over. The seat will be filled by Karlton L. Howard, brother of the late state representative. The race was called Tuesday night around 8:30p.m. The election was only...
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — With the possibility of icy conditions in the western part of the state and below-average temperatures expected as an arctic mass approaches, Governor Roy Cooper signed a State of Emergency Tuesday. This was done to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation regulations to help...
How South Carolina Locked Down The Home State In 2023
South Carolina ensured they would sign some of the Palmetto State's top players in 2023, and they did just that.
live5news.com
What SC emergency management officials are expecting ahead of cold Christmas weekend
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolinians might not have a white Christmas in store for this year, but it will be a cold Christmas, potentially the coldest in about 40 years. Staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) have been monitoring the weather moving in ahead the...
