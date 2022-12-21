Read full article on original website
backroadsnews.com
Size of oil cleanup crew grows to over 650
The size of the cleanup crew brought to Washington County to recover the oil spilled from a Keystone Pipeline break on Dec. 7 has now surpassed 650 personnel on site and the amount of oil recovered is over half of what was originally lost. Response activities operate 24 hours a day and the workforce is made up of TC Energy personnel, along with various state and national agencies and third-party…
Damaged Keystone Pipeline segment sent to lab for investigation
As clean-up crews continue to recover thousands of barrels of oil that spilled earlier this month in north-central Kansas, an investigation into the cause is underway.
Driver dies after 3-vehicle I-70 crash
GEARY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 7p.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Zachary P. Bealer, 33, Kansas City, Mo., was westbound on Interstate 70 at McDowell Creek Road. The driver lost control of the pickup....
iowapublicradio.org
Lincoln, Nebraska seeks a ‘second source’ of water as drought conditions expand
For Nancy Scanlan, co-owner of Trackside Farm in Hickman, Nebraska, water is everything. It explains why Scanlan, whose farm primarily grows garlic and more than twenty varieties of chili peppers, intentionally set up her operation for a future where drought conditions are the norm. “When we started Trackside Farm part...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice beginning preparations for winter storm
BEATRICE - A winter storm featuring bitterly cold temperatures and potential blizzard conditions is shaping up to hit southeast Nebraska later this week. Gage County Director of Emergency Management Lisa Wiegand, and Beatrice Streets and Sanitation Manager Jason Moore talked about what they see coming. “It does look like we’re...
Multiple crashes reported in Riley County due to icy roads, police say
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Law enforcement in Riley County is reporting that there have been multiple crashes on Wednesday night due to treacherous road conditions. The Riley County Police Department said that it has entered Emergency Accident Reporting Phase due to the number of crashes reported within the past hour. The RCPD is currently working […]
Kansas Public Radio
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
KAKE TV
Pipeline company says Kansas oil spill contained, but chemicals found downstream
Chemicals from the Keystone pipeline spill in north-central Kansas have shown up farther downstream in Mill Creek than the oil company’s repeated statements suggest. TC Energy and regulatory agencies say the oil spill is limited to a containment area — the length of the stream that lies between where the company’s pipeline burst and where workers quickly built an earthen dam about four miles downstream.
Car crash shuts down major roadway near Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A car crash northeast of Manhattan has been reported by law enforcement. As of 7:15 p.m., the crash area has been cleared by emergency workers. The Riley County Police Department said that emergency crews are responding to a car crash near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Madison Road in Riley […]
klkntv.com
McCool Junction student killed when semi crashes into car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCool Junction High School junior died after his car was hit by an oncoming semi Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 2003 Buick LeSabre was trying to make a right turn onto Highway 81 from E Road just before 10 a.m.
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 22-23
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Jessica Anderson, Driving while suspended, Arrested 12/22. Jeffrey Zook, Failure to appear,...
WIBW
Two hospitalized after driver makes unsafe turn in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a driver made an unsafe turn in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Madison Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Riley County Arrest Report December 21
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MALACHI DEVAUN MICHAEL KAHSSAY, 15, Manhattan, Battery; Physical contact in rude, insulting, angry manner; processed through North Central Kansas Juvenile Intake and released to parent/guardian.
ncktoday.com
Jail Administrator, Two Corrections Officers Resign from Cloud County Jail
Three employees of the Cloud County Jail have resigned. During their regular meeting on Monday, December 19th, the Cloud County Commission voted to accept the resignations of Austin Howard, Jail Administrator, effective December 16th; Easton Hake, Corrections Officer, effective December 15th; and Spencer Edwards, Corrections Officer, effective December 2nd. No...
Kansas State senator resigns midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
Daily Delivery: Kansas State football recruiting ends with a surge for an impressive class
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State football announced a class of 26 new recruits on Wednesday, a class that ranked 29th nationally and fifth in the Big 12, according to 247Sports. As Fitz explains, the K-State program captured a Big 12 title this season with classes that measure well below that, so this is an exciting sign for the future of the program. And that Big 12 title may have helped Chris Klieman's program land a pair of notable players on signing day.
