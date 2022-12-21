Read full article on original website
Temporary flight restrictions issued above oil spill site
Restricted zone reduced after impact on air ambulance patient transfer. Temporary flight restrictions in the airspace above the oil spill site northeast of Washington caused a hiccup in service for a patient transfer from the Washington County Hospital last week, but the situation was immediately rectified once the situation was brought to the attention of officials involved with the flight restrictions. The FCC issued a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) “FDC 2/5461”…
Cleanup activities along segments of Mill Creek
The four miles of twists and turns of Mill Creek that were affected by the Keystone Pipeline oil spill northeast of Washington on Dec. 7 have been broke down into nine divisions, and access points for cleanup operations have been created in several locations along the creek. The spill source is marked with a star at the bottom of the map. Frac fields have also been created at points along the…
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction High School student dies in crash with semi
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - McCool Junction High School reported the death of a student on Sunday. According to a Facebook post by the school, 16-year-old Jordan Tol, a junior at McCool Junction, was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a...
Postponements and cancellations
--American Legion Post 45 bingo is canceled and the Post home is closed. --Geary County Courthouse is closed Thursday. --Konza Prairie Community Health Center – Junction City will operate on a 2-Hour Delay Thursday, December 22, due to inclement weather. The clinic will open at 10 am. Appointments before 10 am will be rescheduled. Please give yourself extra time to arrive safely. If you cannot make it to your appointment, please call 785-238-4711 to reschedule.
