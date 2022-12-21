Read full article on original website
Related
backroadsnews.com
Size of oil cleanup crew grows to over 650
The size of the cleanup crew brought to Washington County to recover the oil spilled from a Keystone Pipeline break on Dec. 7 has now surpassed 650 personnel on site and the amount of oil recovered is over half of what was originally lost. Response activities operate 24 hours a day and the workforce is made up of TC Energy personnel, along with various state and national agencies and third-party…
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County gives go-ahead, for upgrading Big Blue River bridge
BEATRICE – A Norfolk company has been selected to upgrade an important bridge in Gage County, near DeWitt. The Gage County Board has approved the bid of Theisen Construction, Inc. for a total of $444,000. The company, which specializes in bridge construction, submitted the only bid for the project.
KAKE TV
Pipeline company says Kansas oil spill contained, but chemicals found downstream
Chemicals from the Keystone pipeline spill in north-central Kansas have shown up farther downstream in Mill Creek than the oil company’s repeated statements suggest. TC Energy and regulatory agencies say the oil spill is limited to a containment area — the length of the stream that lies between where the company’s pipeline burst and where workers quickly built an earthen dam about four miles downstream.
News Channel Nebraska
Pre-Christmas blast of winter brings frigid temperatures, blowing snow
BEATRICE – It’s not a day for driving, if you don’t have to. Many areas of Nebraska were seeing blizzard conditions early Thursday, as powerful winds blew snow across roadways, making for partly snowpacked, icy conditions on area streets, rural roads and highways. A sizable chunk of...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice beginning preparations for winter storm
BEATRICE - A winter storm featuring bitterly cold temperatures and potential blizzard conditions is shaping up to hit southeast Nebraska later this week. Gage County Director of Emergency Management Lisa Wiegand, and Beatrice Streets and Sanitation Manager Jason Moore talked about what they see coming. “It does look like we’re...
Kansas Public Radio
Winter Weather Closings & Cancellations
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KPR listening area. The University of Kansas Lawrence, Edwards, and Leavenworth campuses will be closed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As of Wednesday, December 21, it is expected that the campuses will re-open on Friday, December 23. State...
News Channel Nebraska
Accident on snow-covered road, injures one near Pickrell
BEATRICE – A sport utility vehicle slid off a snowy Gage County road, Monday, injuring the driver...who had to be extricated from the wreck. A Gage County Sheriff’s investigator says the accident happened at 3:13 p.m., about three miles west of Pickrell, at the intersection of West Chesnut and Southwest 58th Road.
littleapplepost.com
CLOSINGS & DELAYS - December 22, 2022
Below is a list of closings and delayed openings in the Riley County/Manhattan; Geary County/Junction City and Pottawatomie County/Wamego areas for December 22nd:. AJ's NY Pizzeria: delayed opening at 3:00 p.m. Alternative Health Care Center: office closed. American Legion Post 45 - Junction City: 12/21 Bingo canceled; post closed 12/22.
Missouri man killed in crash on I-70
A man was killed in a car crash Wednesday night in Geary County.
klkntv.com
McCool Junction student killed when semi crashes into car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCool Junction High School junior died after his car was hit by an oncoming semi Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 2003 Buick LeSabre was trying to make a right turn onto Highway 81 from E Road just before 10 a.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters battle blaze, in Wymore
WYMORE - Fire broke out in a southeast Nebraska home late Tuesday morning. Wymore Firefighters with help from two other departments were dispatched to 11th and L Streets during the late morning, to a fire in a home off the southeast corner of the intersection. "A majority of the garage...
Kansas State senator resigns midway through term
TOPEKA — Democrat Tom Hawk of Manhattan said Thursday he would retire Jan. 10 midway through his four-year term in the Kansas Senate. Hawk, 76, is a retired school superintendent and teacher who had a 33-year career in public education. He served three terms in the Kansas House before he was defeated for re-election in 2010. In 2012, he won the first of three elections for Kansas Senate.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Speedway announces new Director of Competition and Promoter
BEATRICE - The Gage County Ag society has named a new eye in the sky at the Beatrice Speedway. Tommy Denton, who has a long line of racing history in his lifetime, will take over the role of Director of Competition and Promoter starting January 1st of the new year.
Comments / 0