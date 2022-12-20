Northern California high school basketball: Top stars, best performances Dec. 12-17

Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and memorable performances from the past week in Northern California high school basketball.

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school sports fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to mitch@scorebooklive.com .

TOP SOCAL STARS DECEMBER 12-17

Ryka Aprameyan , 5-9 junior at Evergreen Valley , had a combined 62 points to go along with 12 rebounds, 12 assists and nine steals during an 80-14 win over Independence and 47-45 loss to Palo Alto. In eight games, Aprameyan is averaging 33.3 points per game.

Justin Aquino , a senior guard for Lincoln-San Francisco , made 11 3-pointers including a game-winning buzzer beater and scored 42 points to give the Mustangs a wild 76-75 win over University-SF in the final game of the Rick Boyle Classic.

Branden Armstrong , a 6-1 senior for Loyalton , combined to score 80 points with 18 rebounds, 14 assists and 14 steals in three wins last week. He made 10 of 16 3-pointers and 14 of 17 free throws.

Cole Boake , a 6-foot-3, junior co-captain for University-San Francisco , scored 28 points but it wasn’t enough in a wild 76-75 loss to Lincoln at the Rick Boyle Classic.

Avary Cain , a 6-foot junior at St. Joseph-Santa Maria , had 27 points on 12 of 18 shooting, with 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals in her team's 76-33 win over San Marcos.

Gavin Cox , a 6-7 senior for Turlock , made 13 of 15 shots and scored 26 points and added 13 rebounds and four assists in a 79-36 win over Central Valley. He averages a whopping 23.2 points and 17.8 rebounds per game for the 8-4 Bulldogs.

Leilani Edinburgh , a junior at West Campus-Sacramento , combined for 72 points in three games to go along with 20 rebounds, seven assists and 10 steals. The Warriors went 2-1 in the three games.

Loyd French , a 6-5, 190-pound senior at Downey-Modesto , had 20 points, eight rebounds and four steals in a 55-49 win over Sonora. French averages 27.8 points a game for the 8-2 Knights.

Kellen Hampton , a 6-7 sophomore for Moreau Catholic , had 26 points on 11 of 17 shooting with 13 rebounds and three assists in a 89-68 win over James Logan on Dec. 13.

Kellen Hampton, Moreau Catholic. Photo: Dinos Trigonis

Elizabeth Johnson , a 6-2 freshman at Orcutt Academy , had 30 points and 15 rebounds in a 67-59 win over McFarland.

Samir O’Brien , a 6-2 junior guard at Berkeley , combined for back-to-back games of 36 points and 21 in wins over Mt. Diablo-Concord (85-67) and Mt. Eden-Hayward (68-46).

Jackson Ollenburger , a 6-foot senior for Santa Ynez , had 31 points, three rebounds and four assists in a 75-51 win over Cate on Dec. 13.

NyEla Pete , a junior forward on the College Park-Pleasant Hill girls basketball team, combined to score 23 points and grab 25 rebounds in two nonleague wins.

Ronnie Roche , a junior guard for Kings Christian-Lemoore , combined for 45 points in a win over Parlier (66-33) and a loss to Caruthers (66-43). Roche was 8-for-16 from the field in both games and added eight steals against Parlier.

Nicole Steiner , a 6-foot sophomore at Los Gatos , combined to score 73 points and grab 53 rebounds to go with nine steals and six blocks in three wins last week, 50-31 over Prospect, 53-30 over Pioneer and 60-25 past Aragon.

Isabel Tan , a 5-4 junior guard for Cosumnes Oaks , combined to score 64 points in wins over Nevada Union (74-28) and El Capitan (54-31) to go along with 11 rebounds, seven assists and 11 steals. She had 40 against Nevada Union.

Mehki Thomas , a senior basketball player at Dublin , was named the MVP of the Don Nelson Classic hosted by the Gaels after scoring 16 points with nine rebounds and four steals in the championship, a 63-47 win over previously unbeaten Placer.

Deshawn Usochu , a 6-3, 180-pound junior at Liberty-Bakersfield , had 20 points, making eight of nine shots, and added 10 rebounds, five steals and three blocks in a 90-57 win over Mission Oak and Dec. 15.

Tariq Weiser , a 6-3 senior guard for Bellarmine , scored 25 points in a 78-73 win over Sacred Heart Prep at the DJ Frandsen Tournament hosted by the Bells.