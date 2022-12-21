Rumer Willis announces first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumer Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas have announced they are expecting their first child together in 2023.

The actor, who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore , shared a photograph of Thomas kissing her growing belly and captioned it with a seedling emoji.

She also shared another black-and-white photograph of her side-profile silhouette in the backdrop, showing the size of her belly, behind a spray of orchid flowers.

Celebrity friends of the couple flooded their comments with congratulatory messages, including Nicola Peltz Beckham, Brittany Snow, Aaron Paul and Jamie Chung.

Paul wrote: “I’m so happy for you my friend. Such beautiful news. Congrats!”, while Peltz left a string of heart-eyed emojis.

Rumer’s sister Scout LaRue Willis commented that the news made her “weep”, adding: “I feel so good. What a joyful hard launch party.”

Moore also shared her joy at the prospect of becoming a grandmother and declared in her own Instagram post that she is “entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era” .

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor went Instagram official with Thomas in November.

The couple posted photos of themselves looking affectionate on both of their Instagram profiles, alongside several emojis, including a red love heart, a lobster, a worm, an orangutan and a ladybird.

The snaps were taken at Moore’s home in Idaho where she celebrated her 60 th birthday.

It is unclear when the couple started dating, although Thomas first posted a photograph of Rumer in August to celebrate her birthday.

At the time, he wrote: “In the short time we’ve been together you have filled my life with joy and peace. Everything is just so easy with you.

“We sing, we dance, we play and most of all, we laugh. Thank you for being you. You’re a magical human, I’m so glad you came into my life.”

