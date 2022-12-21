Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Means Business In Jaw-Dropping Underwear Video Drop
Zelina Vega’s stock has been on a continuous rise ever since she came back to WWE last year. While Vega did have to go on a hiatus again because of an injury, she maintained her relevancy on social media thanks to her posts. It seems she decided to give fans a treat yet again.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Breaks Silence On Getting Fired
For several years Quetzalli Bulnes was part of WWE’s Spanish-language team, but it was revealed earlier this month that the company decided to let her go. Quetzalli had hosted WWE shows such as El Brunch and WWE Ahora and she also appeared at the WWE live event in Mexico City back in October.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 23, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown was taped from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. – The show opened with the Bloodline making their full entrance to the ring. Paul Heyman mentioned the big matches the Bloodline would have over 2 weeks, with the Usos facing Hit Row, Solo Sikoa facing Sheamus; and Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn facing Kevin Owens & John Cena. Roman grabbed the mic to say that he would smash somebody on December 30. Roman said Sami looked a little flustered and irritated before asking him what would happen next week.
wrestletalk.com
Matt Riddle Breaks Silence Following WWE Suspension Rumors
WWE star Matt Riddle was written off of WWE television back on the December 5 episode of Raw. Riddle was stretchered out following an attack from Solo Sikoa on the show, with WWE announcing that he would be out of action for six weeks. A report then emerged from Cassidy...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Told Athena She Didn’t Have ‘The Diva Look’ & Needed To Lose Weight
Athena was one of the highlights of WWE NXT’s women’s division during her time in WWE. However, this was due to her two runs on NXT, as her main roster run was largely forgettable. Athena had a different look than most women in NXT at that time, and fans didn’t fail to notice that. Athena didn’t look like a stereotypical diva during her time in WWE, and it seems the company told her that to her face during a tryout.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update
Kris Statlander is currently on the shelf as she rehabs from a torn ACL. Statlander suffered the injury back in August and required surgery. It was believed at the time that her recovery period would be around six to eight months. Statlander took to Twitter today to provide an update...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Hip Replacement Surgery
WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright recently revealed that he had undergone hip replacement surgery. Wright was famous under many names during his WWE career, most notably Papa Shango and The Godfather during the Attitude Era. Taking to his official Facebook page, Wright revealed that he had undergone the surgery.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Not At All Interested In Former Champion Returning To The Company
Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE there are many former Superstars who are interested in returning, and during a recent interview Alberto Del Rio noted that he has not spoken to the new regime about a possible return while adding that in the past he talked to John Laurinaitis.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair rips Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross again, says Scott Steiner didn't take a drug test in WCW
On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair talked about the feedback he got about his remarks he made about Jim Ross and Eric Bischoff on last week’s podcast. Flair said the following:. "Just to start it off, I have seen Jim Ross...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Gauntlet Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from the the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoiler for the show, but we will still have full coverage of tonight’s broadcast at 8pm ET. SmackDown will...
Conor McGregor: Leon Edwards' KO of Kamaru Usman not just best comeback, it's 'everything of the year'
Conor McGregor thinks Leon Edwards’ knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 should win all the awards. Edwards came from behind to land a stunning head kick knockout of Usman in their title fight in August. Edwards was down on the scorecards and was being written off by the commentary before he landed the stunning blow in with less than a minute remaining in Round 5 to capture the welterweight title.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Was Told To Lose Weight Before They Could Join The Company
WWE has released a number of Superstars over the last few years and one of those Superstars happened to be Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon. Athena went on to join All Elite Wrestling and she recently captured championship gold when she became the ROH Women’s Champion at Final Battle.
wrestlinginc.com
Another WWE Hall Of Famer Addresses Mandy Rose Situation
Mandy Rose made headlines following her release from WWE due to content posted on her FanTime page. The wrestling world has been divided on it. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his thoughts on the whole ordeal. "Well, I don't know what kind of money she was...
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Believes Sasha Banks Would Overshadow AEW Women’s Division
Sasha Banks walked out of WWE Monday Night Raw back in May and it’s been reported that The Boss negotiated her WWE departure months ago under the condition that she can’t take wrestling related bookings until January 1st. January is right around the corner, and it’s expected that...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Hospitalized With Undisclosed Medical Condition
A WWE Hall of Famer has been hospitalized with an undisclosed medical condition. In 2009, Koko B. Ware was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The star spent eight years with the promotion during the late 1980s and early 1990s with the “Birdman” gimmick. The Wrestling Connection...
wrestleview.com
Top WWE Superstar to miss Monday’s Madison Square Garden Holiday Tour event
According to a report from PWInsider, WWE sources have confirmed the reason a change was made to the Madison Square Garden main event for this coming Monday’s December 26 Holiday Tour house show, is because Drew McIntyre will still not be cleared to return to the ring. PWInsider said...
wrestletalk.com
New Clue That Another Former WWE Star Is Returning Soon
There has been another new clue that a former WWE star may be on their way back to the company soon. Various former WWE stars have made their return to WWE since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July, the latest being former North American Champion Bronson Reed.
bodyslam.net
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Takes 'Overdue' Picture With Newly-Minted WWE Champions
On Tuesday night, WWE's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston finally got their due: a photo with Triple H pointing at them. The historic tag team took their long-coveted photo with the WWE Hall of Famer and current company leader after last night's taping of "NXT," where The New Day were recently crowned tag team champions. Triple H has commonly taken photos with the up-and-coming stars of "NXT" by pointing in approval at them during the shot.
Brendan Schaub shares his thoughts on the recent altercation between Jake Shields and Mike Jackson: “This is assault, brother”
Brendan Schaub is sharing his thoughts on the recent altercation between Jake Shields and Mike Jackson. It was UFC welterweight Mike Jackson who recently got into an ‘incident’ with former middleweight champion Jake Shields while they were both at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada. Shields...
