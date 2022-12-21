Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide
ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - The suspect in the Stony Point Road homicide has now been charged. The Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins from Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins. He is also being charged with the following:. 18.2-32. Second-degree murder. 18.2-53.1....
Virginia man charged in death of woman found shot in car in Albemarle County
A Virginia man has been charged in the killing of a woman who was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in Albemarle County, police said.
WSET
Operation 'Coal in the Stocking:' Virginia, U.S. agencies arrest 10, seize narcotics
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Marshals Service and Western District of Virginia are making sure to cross names off of Santa's naughty list this holiday season. On Thursday, they partnered with Greene County deputies, the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force in Operation "Coal in the Stocking."
Augusta Free Press
Authorities: Death investigation under way at Augusta Correctional Center
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a death that occurred at Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville on Thursday, Dec. 22. An unresponsive inmate was found with ligature and markings around their neck. The medical team was called for further evaluation. The death is being investigated as a suicide. Next...
WSLS
Lynchburg man sentenced to over 16 years for assaulting several law enforcement officers in 2021
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man has been sentenced after assaulting several law enforcement officers in 2021, according to Bethany Harrison, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg. On Feb. 13, 2021, the Lynchburg Police Department officers responded to the FastMart2 for a report of two men outside...
NBC 29 News
Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says an Orange woman is dead in connection with a homicide investigation on Stony Point Road. ACPD announced Thursday, December 22, that first responders were called out for the report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway in the 5200 block, near Belle Vista Drive, around 9:30 p.m. last night. There, they found the body of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins with multiple gunshot wounds.
cbs19news
Albemarle County Police investigating homicide
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA (CBS19 NEWS) - On Wednesday, at approximately 9:32 pm, units from Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road. Upon arrival, personnel determined...
WDBJ7.com
Retired Buena Vista Police chief facing embezzlement charge
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman, who retired December 1, has since been charged with one count of felony embezzlement of public funds, according to Buena Vista Circuit Court records and Virginia State Police, who are investigating. Hartman was released on a secured bond...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police release name of officer who shot at suspect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have released the name of the officer who shot at a suspect during an arrest operation. Patrol Officer Joshua Foster, a three-year department veteran, fired his department handgun during an attempt to arrest Aaron Hadley Roberts III. Per LPD policy, Officer Foster remains in...
wina.com
Albemarle Police investigate a 2nd Stony Point Road murder within two months
BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police are reporting another homicide on Stony Point Road. Shortly after 9:30 last night, police, fire, and rescue were dispatched to the 5200 block of Stony Point Road — not to far from Barboursville — for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway. Deputies arrived and determined the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased.
Augusta Free Press
Sam Hostetter on Waynesboro City Council: ‘I don’t have a vote anymore, I just have a voice’
Waynesboro City Council member Sam Hostetter’s time on Council is almost over with his four-year term set to expire at the end of the year. Hostetter lost his re-election bid in the River City to Republican challenger Jim Wood. Hostetter, an independent, felt that Waynesboro didn’t get a chance...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police make arrest in connection with reported package larcenies
A Stanardsville man is in custody in Albemarle County on charges related to a recent raft of thefts and package larcenies. And now, Albemarle County Police want to know if the man and his truck might have been involved in more of the same. William H. Kennedy, 50, was arrested...
fox5dc.com
2 charged after death of 6-year-old girl in Spotsylvania County
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Authorities have charged two people after a 6-year-old girl was found dead last week in Spotsylvania County. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office says Jonathan H. Copenhaver, 36, and Cera C. Harper, 32, are each charged with child abuse, child endangerment and possession of illegal drugs. According...
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WSET
Dunkin', Cookout planning locations in Madison Heights: Amherst Co. officials
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Some exciting new developments are set to come to Amherst County. According to Tyler Creasy, the co-director of the Department of Community Development, Dunkin' submitted a site plan for opening a brand-new location at the former Biscuitville location on U.S. 29 near Seminole Plaza.
WHSV
Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
NBC 29 News
Suspect in 14th St. NW shooting taken into custody
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says 28-year-old Anthony Paige is in custody. CPD announced Tuesday, December 20, that the U.S. Marshals Service and the Staunton Police Department helped with taking Paige into custody. The department did not provide any details. Paige was served warrants for felony malicious...
WDBJ7.com
Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup. At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.
Augusta Free Press
UPDATE: Charlottesville man, Staunton woman in custody in Sunday 14th Street shooting
A man and a woman are in custody in connection with the shooting on 14th Street NW in Charlottesville early Sunday morning, but we still don’t have a lot of detail otherwise on what went down. Anthony Marcus Paige, 28, of Charlottesville, and Miriah Shavone Smith, 30, of Staunton,...
wfxrtv.com
Amherst and Nelson Co. firefighters respond to house fire
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst Fire Department reports they are currently aiding firefighters from Nelson County to fight a house fire. Firefighters say the fire is off Morse Place. It is unclear if there were any injuries associated with the fire.
