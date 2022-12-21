ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Suspect charged in Stony Point Road homicide

ALBEMARLE CO, Va. (WVIR) - The suspect in the Stony Point Road homicide has now been charged. The Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins from Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins. He is also being charged with the following:. 18.2-32. Second-degree murder. 18.2-53.1....
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Authorities: Death investigation under way at Augusta Correctional Center

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a death that occurred at Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville on Thursday, Dec. 22. An unresponsive inmate was found with ligature and markings around their neck. The medical team was called for further evaluation. The death is being investigated as a suicide. Next...
CRAIGSVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Police release name of victim in Stony Point Rd. investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says an Orange woman is dead in connection with a homicide investigation on Stony Point Road. ACPD announced Thursday, December 22, that first responders were called out for the report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway in the 5200 block, near Belle Vista Drive, around 9:30 p.m. last night. There, they found the body of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins with multiple gunshot wounds.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle County Police investigating homicide

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA (CBS19 NEWS) - On Wednesday, at approximately 9:32 pm, units from Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road. Upon arrival, personnel determined...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Retired Buena Vista Police chief facing embezzlement charge

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman, who retired December 1, has since been charged with one count of felony embezzlement of public funds, according to Buena Vista Circuit Court records and Virginia State Police, who are investigating. Hartman was released on a secured bond...
BUENA VISTA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police release name of officer who shot at suspect

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have released the name of the officer who shot at a suspect during an arrest operation. Patrol Officer Joshua Foster, a three-year department veteran, fired his department handgun during an attempt to arrest Aaron Hadley Roberts III. Per LPD policy, Officer Foster remains in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wina.com

Albemarle Police investigate a 2nd Stony Point Road murder within two months

BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police are reporting another homicide on Stony Point Road. Shortly after 9:30 last night, police, fire, and rescue were dispatched to the 5200 block of Stony Point Road — not to far from Barboursville — for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway. Deputies arrived and determined the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

2 charged after death of 6-year-old girl in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Authorities have charged two people after a 6-year-old girl was found dead last week in Spotsylvania County. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office says Jonathan H. Copenhaver, 36, and Cera C. Harper, 32, are each charged with child abuse, child endangerment and possession of illegal drugs. According...
Virginian Review

12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
VERONA, VA
NBC 29 News

Suspect in 14th St. NW shooting taken into custody

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says 28-year-old Anthony Paige is in custody. CPD announced Tuesday, December 20, that the U.S. Marshals Service and the Staunton Police Department helped with taking Paige into custody. The department did not provide any details. Paige was served warrants for felony malicious...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Robber sought after Lynchburg parking lot holdup

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a robber after an overnight holdup. At 12:26 a.m. December 21, 2022, officers responded to Roll and Tap Gaming at 254 Oakley Avenue. The victim said he was robbed by a man, armed with a handgun, in the parking lot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Amherst and Nelson Co. firefighters respond to house fire

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst Fire Department reports they are currently aiding firefighters from Nelson County to fight a house fire. Firefighters say the fire is off Morse Place. It is unclear if there were any injuries associated with the fire.
AMHERST, VA

