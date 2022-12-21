FTX, an abbreviation of “Futures Exchange”, was co-founded by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) in May 2019. The trajectory of growth of FTX, which operated from Bahamas, has been phenomenal and it stood tall in the crypto exchange market. Before the negative news started pouring in, FTX held its position as the world’s third largest crypto exchange. Even Binance, the market leader in crypto market, was one of the first investors in FTX exchange. The company’s dream-run in just over three years was meteoric and aspirational for many in the tech and startup world. Not surprisingly, until recently, SBF was considered a kind of crypto wunderkind, a genius destined to profit handsomely from the tech sector’s meteoric rise.

