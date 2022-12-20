ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

ND Game and Fish Honors Employee Efforts

Stephanie Tucker, game management section leader and furbearer biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department in Bismarck, received the agency’s Director’s Award for professional excellence at the department’s annual staff meeting in December. Jeb Williams, Game and Fish director, said Tucker has updated historical databases...
BISMARCK, ND
Snowpack Eases Dry Conditions

MINOT – You curse it, shovel it, get stuck in it, but there is some good in that snow on the ground – believe it or not. “For the time being, I’ll take all the snow we can get.” said Allen Schlag, National Weather Service hydrologist in Bismarck. “The bottom line is, beneath that snowpack is a very warm and very dry soil.”
MINOT, ND

