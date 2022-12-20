MINOT – You curse it, shovel it, get stuck in it, but there is some good in that snow on the ground – believe it or not. “For the time being, I’ll take all the snow we can get.” said Allen Schlag, National Weather Service hydrologist in Bismarck. “The bottom line is, beneath that snowpack is a very warm and very dry soil.”

