Business Tips from SCORE: Here's what Gen Z employees want in their workplace
If you are managing a team of baby boomers, according to Fusion Risk Management, they are seeking a loyal employer with a hierarchical culture that includes respect in their value inventory. But if you are principally managing Generation Z employees (born after 1996) they want a culturally competent employer that pays a competitive wage, affords mentorship and is stable. The in-between generations want a trustworthy and empathetic employer who provides meaningful work, training, autonomy and flexibility....
bankautomationnews.com
Mastercard ordered by FTC to help rivals route transactions
The Federal Trade Commission ordered Mastercard Inc. to start providing its competitors with customer account information they need to process debit payments, a move that could cut costs for merchants. The enforcement action, approved in a 4-0 vote, is the culmination of a years-long investigation focused on Mastercard and Visa Inc.’s policies prohibiting merchants from […]
bankautomationnews.com
Glia adds CX capabilities to Jack Henry’s Banno platform
Digital customer service provider Glia has integrated its platform into Jack Henry’s Banno Digital Platform to provide clients with a more comprehensive customer experience. The New York-based Glia earlier this month directly integrated its digital customer service (DCS) technology into the Banno Digital Platform through Jack Henry’s existing APIs, according to a release from the […]
bankautomationnews.com
Hyperpersonalization is vital to winning the SMB banking game
Financial institutions today are teetering into a Nash Equilibrium. A Nash Equilibrium, named for mathematician John Nash, occurs when players in a game can fully anticipate the choices of other players. When all players’ actions are considered, everyone is able to achieve their objectives. Every player wins. The concept...
