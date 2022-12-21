ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Musk says he will resign as Twitter CEO once he finds replacement

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Mueller
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rq7HK_0jppUYvQ00

( The Hill ) – Elon Musk on Tuesday said he’ll step down from his role as CEO of Twitter once he finds someone to replace him, an announcement that comes after a majority of users said he should resign in a poll held on the social media platform.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

With over 17.5 million total votes cast, 57.5 percent of users responding to Musk’s poll said he should step down as Twitter’s head, just weeks after Musk acquired the company and took on the position.

Most in Twitter poll say Musk should step down as CEO

Musk had vowed in posting the poll that he would abide by the results. Another 42.5 percent of users said Musk should not leave the role.

Musk’s tenure as CEO has so far been fraught with controversy as the billionaire moved to slash Twitter staff, scale back on content moderation and change the platform’s user verification system.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Naugatuck father charged with killing baby daughter back in court

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The man charged with killing his baby daughter in Naugatuck was back in court on Wednesday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, has yet to enter a plea in this case. His latest court appearance lasted less than five minutes. As far as the courts are concerned, this case is really broken into two. […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Police search for man missing after Old Saybrook car crash

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is missing following a car crash in Old Saybrook Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the scene of a one-car crash, where a car reportedly flew into a group of trees, on Essex Road around 3:15 p.m. At the scene, police did not find the driver, who is believed […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

Man dies after crashing into guardrail in Norwalk: State Police

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)- A 44-year-old man died following a one-car crash into a guardrail Friday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Moneham Pierre of Norwalk. While traveling southbound in the left lane of two lanes on Route 7 north of Exit #3, the vehicle veered off the roadway into the right shoulder. This led the […]
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Woman dies after crashing into state trooper truck in Chaplin

CHAPLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died during a car crash with a state trooper’s truck in Chaplin Wednesday night. State police responded to the crash, which occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Route 6. A woman, driving a Nissan Maxima, was traveling westbound, approaching the intersection with Nyberg Road, when she failed to negotiate a […]
CHAPLIN, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport man dies after car crashes into river

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after his car crashed into a river in Bridgeport early Saturday morning, police said. Bridgeport police and fire officials responded to a call of an accident at the intersection of Stratford and Waterview Avenues just before 3 a.m. and found that a car traveled down an embankment before […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for wrong-way, DUI driving in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police arrested a man for driving the wrong way and under the influence on I-95 North in New London on Wednesday. Just after 1 a.m., a state trooper was patrolling I-95 North on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge when a grey 2000 Toyota Camry passed him traveling in the […]
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) –A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Norwich. The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Prospect Street and Hickory Street, according to police. The pedestrian’s identity has not been publicly announced. The driver was “located” at the scene, according to police, […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Crews battle fire at vacant New Haven house

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are trying to find what caused a fire to break out Tuesday morning in the basement of a vacant home in New Haven. “There was no power to the building as far as we could tell,” New Haven Deputy Chief Bruce Galaski said. “The investigators are looking at it […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Historic covered bridge in Cornwall closed after crash

CORNWALL, Conn. (WTNH) – The West Cornwall Covered Bridge has been closed after it was damaged in a crash on Friday. Connecticut State Police Troop B responded to a report of a pickup truck and its cargo striking the historic covered bridge in Cornwall, officials said. The Department of Transportation responded to the scene and […]
CORNWALL, CT
WTNH

2nd pedestrian struck in 24 hours in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mohegan Drive was closed in both directions from Simsbury Road to Fuller Drive Wednesday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, according to police. The pedestrian was in critical condition, according to authorities. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. Police said that OSHA […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Overturned tractor-trailer crash partly closes I-95N in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer partially closed I-95 North in Stamford Friday morning. The crash took place just before 8 a.m. between exits 8 and 9. The right lane of I-95 North is closed in this area, and traffic is congested between exits 5 and 9, according to the Connecticut […]
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy