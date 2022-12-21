Read full article on original website
Thursday’s Headlines Are Accessible
Transit agencies in nine states will share $686 million in federal grants to make transit stations more accessible, with over half the funding going to the New York City subway and Chicago’s L train. (Route Fifty) Too often transportation projects that receive federal financing are judged by their ability...
Friday’s Headlines Wonder if Fare-Free Is Fair
Making buses fare-free while continuing to charge for trains could prove counterproductive for transit agencies if it merely lures cost-conscious riders away from trains and onboard buses instead, writes transit consultant Jarrett Walker. (City Lab) In some good news on the bike safety front for a change, a new study...
Today’s Headlines
Unlike San Francisco, New York Shows Progress on Vision Zero (SFChron) Some Merchants Hate, Others Like, Car-Free Embarcadero Idea (SFStandard) SFPD Will do Some Traffic Safety Enforcement? (SFExaminer) Tesla Driver Wrecks on Bay Bridge, Blames ‘Auto Pilot’ (Reuters) Hit and Run Driver Injures Shopkeeper in the Mission (MissionLocal)
Feds say that substation vandalism in Oregon and Washington are similar to gun attack in North Carolina that left tens of thousands without power
Substations in Washington and Oregon have reported attacks similar to the one last weekend in North Carolina, which involved armed individuals and left tens of thousands without power amid freezing temperatures, and left one person dead. A federal memo obtained by News Nation, warned: 'Power stations in Oregon and Washington...
Thursday’s Headlines: Getting More or Less Stuff Done Edition
It was an epically slow news day — until Mayor Adams summoned reporters to the Rotunda at City Hall to tell us what a great job he’s done in all areas of public safety, including telling us he’d removed thousands of “ghost cars” from the streets.
MTA Bosses Say Albany Can Pay to Keep Full Service Five Days Per Week
Money can buy happiness and it can buy first-ballot Hall of Fame infielders — and it can also buy transit service. MTA bigwigs said on Wednesday that if Albany funded the transit agency appropriately, they could undo some planned service cuts. “All good things can happen if people are...
3 people shot at Benning Road Metro Station
WASHINGTON — Three people have been shot at the Benning Road Metro Station in Northeast D.C. Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m. Metropolitan Police Department officers say they are assisting Metro Transit Police in their investigation and that there is no ongoing threat to the community. Details about what led...
Mapped: Explore our interactive CTA ridership map
The CTA publishes informational network maps that most riders are familiar with, but what’s less well-known is that they publish daily average ridership statistics for each bus route and train station as well. So I took an interest in combining the two to visually highlight how ridership is spread throughout the CTA network. Before drawing any conclusions it’s important to note that ridership is strongly correlated with frequency of service, so low ridership does not necessarily mean low demand for transit, but could mean low-quality or infrequent service. Keeping that in mind, take a look at the interactive version of the map (based on weekday ridership from May 2022) and explore your most used routes.
Freezing temps across US prompt utility companies to implement 'rolling blackouts' and order customers to cut energy usage
Some US power companies are asking customers to reduce their power use and are using rolling blackouts to conserve energy due to extreme cold temps.
The 5 best golf courses in Iowa (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Iowa. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Iowa. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
LFT is partly closed, Divvy is still partially functioning through the deep-freeze
The blizzard conditions, high winds, and subzero temperatures of the past 24 hours in Chicago have been character-building, to say the least. But, hey, we’re Chicagoans, and we believe in the old saying that “There’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing.” (Within reason, of course – if you’re out walking or biking in the current windy deep-freeze and things get too real, there’s no shame in bailing to catch a bus or train.)
Malliotakis, Tannousis protest MTA's plans to raise fares and tolls
Malliotakis says New York State should cut wasteful spending from its budget to balance the MTA's books instead of hiking prices on commuters.
Metro Center station shooting in DC leaves 1 dead amid reports that train conductor ‘saved lives’
ONE person has died after being shot inside of Washington DC's Metro Center station. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to The U.S. Sun that they have responded to the scene. "MPD is responding to assist another agency with an officer involved shooting at the Metro Transit station," the statement reads.
Newly reopened Webster bridge has a more bikable solid deck, but no bike lanes
Webster Avenue is direct, two-lane east-west connection between the Damen Avenue and Southport Avenue north-south bike routes, so it’s a handy cycling link between Wicker Park-Bucktown and neighborhoods to the northeast. The main fly in the ointment has been that the Webster bridge over the North Branch of the Chicago River has had an open-grate metal surface, with a diamond pattern that has been particularly slippery and treacherous for bike riders when wet.
Where group of migrants came from remains a mystery
The Office of Emergency Management does not know where a large group of migrants came from that ended up in the Mile High City, leaving many wondering why this information is such a mystery.
Feds doling out $2.3B to ‘expand and modernize’ intercity passenger rail
(The Center Square) — The federal government is looking to dole out nearly $2.3 billion to “expand and modernize” intercity passenger rail across the country. But a leading transportation analyst says that Amtrak, the nation’s passenger railroad, doesn’t have any plans to break even. The Federal Railroad Administration announced the money in a Notice of Funding Opportunity published in the Federal Register. The money, part of the Federal-State Partnership for...
Carbon pipeline project spanning five states moving forward
(The Center Square) - Summit Carbon Solutions is encouraged by the progress the company is making on a pipeline that would traverse five states. The company wants to construct and operate the pipeline to transport carbon from more than 30 ethanol plants to underground injection control facilities in North Dakota. The 2,000-mile pipeline dubbed the "Midwest Carbon Express," would also run through Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. About 469 miles would go through South Dakota.
Census: Illinois lost 110K people in last year
WTVO) — Illinois is losing population at an accelerating rate, according to the U.S. Census. Data released Thursday showed that 110,127 people left the state between July 2021 and July 2022. The report marks the ninth year in a row that the state’s population has declined. Over the past two years, Illinois has lost 230,513 people. […]
Iowa tax reforms for 2023 include individual income tax rate reductions
(The Center Square) – Beginning in 2023, Iowa taxpayers will see several reforms either come into effect or advance. Lawmakers enacted reforms in 2018, 2021 and 2022 that relate to individual income tax rates, Tax Foundation reported. The independent tax policy nonprofit summarized the changes in its state-by-state analysis of tax laws that are coming into effect Jan. 1.
Gas prices drop heading into the new year
After a year in which drivers paid some of the highest prices on record at the gas pump, the holidays bring some relief as prices drop ahead of another busy travel season. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in California is $4.34, according to the American Automobile Assn. That's a drop of around 80 cents from a month ago and about 30 cents from a year ago.
