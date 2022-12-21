Read full article on original website
Holiday market draws crowds in the cold
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The last holiday market of the year on Water St. was freezing, but Charlottesvillians continued to attend to support each other on Christmas Eve. Wind chills put temperatures in the negative, but local vendors kept their holiday spirits positive. "I’m very happy to see a...
Family Celebrates Christmas in New Home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A family of three received a life-changing gift in August and now they have started new beginnings. This holiday season Lolita Johnson and her family are counting their blessings in their new home given to them by habitat for humanity. “I’m a single mother, we...
CAAR Donates $23 thousand to BRAFB
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors donated money from their pockets to make sure people have food to eat this holiday season. Blue Ridge Area Food Bank provides meals to over 20 thousand people each month. CAAR was able to help provide over 90 thousand meals...
UVA Health reaches a milestone
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA Health hit a milestone in one of its clinics. A successful trial has led them to their one-thousandth successful stem cell transplant. Dr. Karen Ballen shared their success began with the discovery of Haplo Transplant which is a half-matched family member. This is sometimes done through umbilical cord blood.
Elliott: UVA QB competition will 'make cream rise to the top'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- For the first time in three years a quarterback not named Brennan Armstrong will take the first snap in Virginia's season-opener in 2023. Tony Elliott returned a quarterback room with sophomore Jay Woolfolk, redshirt freshmen Delaney Crawford and Davis Lane and brought in high school...
Albemarle County Police investigating homicide
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA (CBS19 NEWS) - On Wednesday, at approximately 9:32 pm, units from Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road. Upon arrival, personnel determined...
