ashlandsource.com
Cardington-Lincoln outlasts Centerburg to earn OT victory
Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Cardington-Lincoln bumped Centerburg for a 38-33 vcitory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg faced off on January 12, 2022 at Centerburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Mt. Gilead grinds out close victory over Galion
Mt. Gilead didn't flinch, finally repelling Galion 75-66 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. The start wasn't the problem for Galion, as it began with a 15-11 edge over Mt. Gilead through the end of the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Centerburg weathers scare to dispatch Granville
Centerburg poked just enough holes in Granville's defense to garner a taut, 53-48 victory at Granville High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Centerburg and Granville faced off on February 15, 2022 at Centerburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Richland, Ashland, Crawford and Knox counties under Level 2 snow emergencies
Richland, Ashland, Crawford and Knox counties were all under Level 2 snow emergencies Friday morning, according to the sheriff's offices in each county. Under the three-tier system, Level 2 means roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
ashlandsource.com
Romanchuk secures funding for childcare services in Ashland County
COLUMBUS — State Sen. Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) announced Thursday the Ashland County Women’s Childcare Initiative has been allocated funds that will enhance its mission to provide quality childcare service to local families. Romanchuk secured $300,000 for the Ashland County Women’s Fund Childcare Initiative. This funding will help the...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Emergency Management Agency shares tips for winter storm
ASHLAND — It's official, a winter storm is coming to Ashland this week. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Cleveland issued a winter storm warning for a large area that includes Ashland, Richland, and Knox counties.
ashlandsource.com
Robert Dean Keets
Robert Dean Keets, 64, of Ashland, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born in Ashland on April 12, 1958 to the late William Howard and Ruth Elizabeth (Hart) Keets. Robert was a farmer all of his life. He previously worked as a school bus driver for...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland man charged with drug, weapon offenses
ASHLAND -- An Ashland man was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability, according to a press release issued by Ashland law enforcement agencies. Trent A. Carey, 31, was arrested and incarcerated on the charges. The case has been forwarded to...
ashlandsource.com
Shelby man, 34, killed in Crawford County crash Friday
BUCYRUS -- A 34-year-old Shelby man died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle, weather-related crash in Crawford County, according to the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Freightliner driven by Matthew Ruth, 36, of Bucyrus was westbound on Remlinger Road (County Road 49) in Vernon...
ashlandsource.com
Jane's Thaw: Ashland County woman finds a Safe Haven in recovery from domestic violence & addiction
ASHLAND — Jane leaned forward as she sat in a cushioned chair in an office at Safe Haven, a domestic violence and rape crisis center in Ashland. She showed up dressed in a flannel, dark blue jeans and black Chuck Taylor low tops with no socks.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County commissioners OK new jail key system, renovations for new health department
ASHLAND — Replacing locks at the Ashland County jail or the sheriff's office is a costly endeavor, according to county commissioners. That's why commissioners on Thursday approved a $34,812.25 contract with Integrated Precision Systems for a key control system at the jail.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County commissioners approve 2023 spending plan
ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners approved a $17 million general fund budget for 2023, an appropriation plan that allows for several departments to increase employee wages. "I think the biggest (thing) obviously is the wage increases. I think it was 3 to 5 percent was the range that departments...
