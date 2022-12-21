Read full article on original website
Related
foxsportstexarkana.com
Fouke Lady Panthers defeated in KSA Championship game
The Fouke Lady Panthers girls varsity basketball team were defeated by McDowell 47-38 in the championship game of the KSA Invitational in Orlando, Fla., Thursday. The Leading scorers for Fouke were Logan Smith; she scored 7 points and Nailah Zetrenne and Jacie Bishop who each scored six. The Lady Panthers...
theadvocate.com
A cold Independence Bowl for disappointed Cajuns
SHREVEPORT — Prior to Friday’s Independence Bowl in frigid Shreveport, the announcement in the press box was 25 degrees with a wind chill of 12 with winds at 15 miles an hour. The result was even more bitter for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns. Coach Michael Desormeaux’s Cajuns...
bossierpress.com
SWEPCO crews working to restore power caused by Winter Storm Elliott
SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas who remain without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. At...
Thousands in Shreveport Area Without Power in Winter Storm
Thousands of residents are left in the dark as a powerful winter storm roars through Shreveport Bossier. Across the ArkLaTex, about 4,000 customers are without power this morning. In the Shreveport metro area, about 2,000 residents are in the dark as this deep freeze moves through. Hard Freeze Warning in...
redriverradio.org
Extreme Cold Weather To Hit 4 State Region
ARCTIC BLAST- Weather conditions for the Red River Radio listening area are going to change drastically over the next few hours as a strong Arctic surge is on its way, bringing high winds and freezing temperatures that will cause the Mercury to plunge into the lower teens and possibly into single digits. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Hard Freeze and Wind Chill watch for the entire 4 state region and it’s expected to last through Friday morning and even into Saturday. Meteorologist Ron App held a Winter Weather briefing to outline what we can expect.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana church to provide Christmas meals to anyone in need
Many Texarkana volunteers are stepped in to make Christmas a special holiday for everyone. Texarkana church to provide Christmas meals to anyone …. Many Texarkana volunteers are stepped in to make Christmas a special holiday for everyone. Santa keeps it cold for Chrismas, warmer next week. Arklatex weather update, Saturday,...
Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
magnoliareporter.com
Recent Columbia County marriage licenses
Editor’s Note: The Columbia County Clerk’s Office has not issued any new marriage licenses since mid-October. The electronic filing system used by the county to issue and record the licenses was affected by a cyber attack against file servers operated by Apprentice Information Systems, which works with Columbia and many other Arkansas counties. Since mid-October, marrying couples have had to obtain licenses in neighboring counties that use different servers. The Clerk’s Office expects the problem to be fixed by January 1.
fox16.com
Saline River crossing below Dierks Lake removed
DIERKS, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – According to Tim Burnley, Stream Habitat Program supervisor for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, many manmade low-water crossings, bridges and dams can impede the movements of fish to spawning areas, especially smaller fish species. Thanks to a partnership with Weyerhaeuser, one such dilapidated low-water crossing was removed to help promote fish movement and improve safety for recreational floaters and anglers in southwest Arkansas.
KTBS
Low water pressure in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 Newsroom has received multiple calls regarding water outages in south Shreveport. According to District D Representative, Grayson Boucher, there appears to be a large water main break. Boucher says there is no information on the location of the leak yet. "Several crews, both city and...
Shreveport Firefighter Hit by Vehicle While Battling House Fire
Shreveport firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 100 block of Pierre Avenue this evening. Upon arrival fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the residential duplex. The call was received at 5:32pm and SFD firefighters were on the scene three minutes later. The residence...
ktalnews.com
Historic buildings in Minden, Homer get Main Street restoration grants
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Historic buildings on the main streets of two Northwest Louisiana towns are getting thousands in grant money for much-needed facelifts. Minden and Homer are among ten Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings this year through a grant from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation. Ruston was also chosen to receive funding.
Step Back in Time, Christmas Shopping is Fun at 175-Year-Old General Store in Marshall
Talk about a trip back through time. Did you have any idea that the oldest continuously operating general store in Texas is located right here in East Texas? Just outside of Marshall, TX as a matter of fact. T.C. Lindsey & Co., Jonesville store, in Jonesville just off of I20,...
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Teenager Seriously Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a 17 year-old male injured. This call came into dispatch at 12:01 a.m. from the 2700 block of Murray Street, which are located in the Morningside neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
ktalnews.com
ERs overwhelmed: Northwest Louisiana hospital CEOs issue PSA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chief Executive Officers of three major hospitals in Northwest Louisiana issued a joint PSA on Thursday, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting emergency rooms because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. In the 30-second video, Willis-Knighton Health System President...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Thursday, December 8. Lonnie Berry, 40, Magnolia, failure to appear. Pierre Robinson, 33, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree.
KLTV
Crews respond to fire at Marshall home
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch. Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
magnoliareporter.com
Serial speeder getting nowhere fast in Columbia County Circuit Court
A classic rock song of the early 80s’ protested posted speed limits with a title, “I Can’t Drive 55.” A Columbia County man named Kendrick Sanders has been showing law enforcement he sometimes can’t even drive without going almost 100 or more miles per hour.
KTBS
Longtime KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May retires after decades in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
magnoliareporter.com
Man receives probation for striking child
Laquadric Johnson of Magnolia was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to striking his four-month-old child in the head while assaulting the baby’s mother on their front porch in Magnolia. The actual charges against Johnson which he plead to on all counts were domestic battering, terroristic...
Comments / 0