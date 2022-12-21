ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fouke, AR

Comments / 0

Related
foxsportstexarkana.com

Fouke Lady Panthers defeated in KSA Championship game

The Fouke Lady Panthers girls varsity basketball team were defeated by McDowell 47-38 in the championship game of the KSA Invitational in Orlando, Fla., Thursday. The Leading scorers for Fouke were Logan Smith; she scored 7 points and Nailah Zetrenne and Jacie Bishop who each scored six. The Lady Panthers...
FOUKE, AR
theadvocate.com

A cold Independence Bowl for disappointed Cajuns

SHREVEPORT — Prior to Friday’s Independence Bowl in frigid Shreveport, the announcement in the press box was 25 degrees with a wind chill of 12 with winds at 15 miles an hour. The result was even more bitter for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns. Coach Michael Desormeaux’s Cajuns...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

SWEPCO crews working to restore power caused by Winter Storm Elliott

SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas who remain without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. At...
LOUISIANA STATE
redriverradio.org

Extreme Cold Weather To Hit 4 State Region

ARCTIC BLAST- Weather conditions for the Red River Radio listening area are going to change drastically over the next few hours as a strong Arctic surge is on its way, bringing high winds and freezing temperatures that will cause the Mercury to plunge into the lower teens and possibly into single digits. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Hard Freeze and Wind Chill watch for the entire 4 state region and it’s expected to last through Friday morning and even into Saturday. Meteorologist Ron App held a Winter Weather briefing to outline what we can expect.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Texarkana church to provide Christmas meals to anyone in need

Many Texarkana volunteers are stepped in to make Christmas a special holiday for everyone. Texarkana church to provide Christmas meals to anyone …. Many Texarkana volunteers are stepped in to make Christmas a special holiday for everyone. Santa keeps it cold for Chrismas, warmer next week. Arklatex weather update, Saturday,...
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS19

Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Recent Columbia County marriage licenses

Editor’s Note: The Columbia County Clerk’s Office has not issued any new marriage licenses since mid-October. The electronic filing system used by the county to issue and record the licenses was affected by a cyber attack against file servers operated by Apprentice Information Systems, which works with Columbia and many other Arkansas counties. Since mid-October, marrying couples have had to obtain licenses in neighboring counties that use different servers. The Clerk’s Office expects the problem to be fixed by January 1.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
fox16.com

Saline River crossing below Dierks Lake removed

DIERKS, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – According to Tim Burnley, Stream Habitat Program supervisor for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, many manmade low-water crossings, bridges and dams can impede the movements of fish to spawning areas, especially smaller fish species. Thanks to a partnership with Weyerhaeuser, one such dilapidated low-water crossing was removed to help promote fish movement and improve safety for recreational floaters and anglers in southwest Arkansas.
DIERKS, AR
KTBS

Low water pressure in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 Newsroom has received multiple calls regarding water outages in south Shreveport. According to District D Representative, Grayson Boucher, there appears to be a large water main break. Boucher says there is no information on the location of the leak yet. "Several crews, both city and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Historic buildings in Minden, Homer get Main Street restoration grants

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Historic buildings on the main streets of two Northwest Louisiana towns are getting thousands in grant money for much-needed facelifts. Minden and Homer are among ten Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings this year through a grant from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation. Ruston was also chosen to receive funding.
MINDEN, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Shooting Leaves Teenager Seriously Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a 17 year-old male injured. This call came into dispatch at 12:01 a.m. from the 2700 block of Murray Street, which are located in the Morningside neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

ERs overwhelmed: Northwest Louisiana hospital CEOs issue PSA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chief Executive Officers of three major hospitals in Northwest Louisiana issued a joint PSA on Thursday, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting emergency rooms because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. In the 30-second video, Willis-Knighton Health System President...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Thursday, December 8. Lonnie Berry, 40, Magnolia, failure to appear. Pierre Robinson, 33, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KLTV

Crews respond to fire at Marshall home

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch. Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

Longtime KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May retires after decades in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Man receives probation for striking child

Laquadric Johnson of Magnolia was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to striking his four-month-old child in the head while assaulting the baby’s mother on their front porch in Magnolia. The actual charges against Johnson which he plead to on all counts were domestic battering, terroristic...
MAGNOLIA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy