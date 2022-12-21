Read full article on original website
Related
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Disney World Cast Member Forced to Sleep In Car to Attend Work
A Cast Member forced to sleep in her car most nights in order to arrive on time at the Walt Disney World Resort reveals a dark side of Disney employment. For many Disney fans, it seems like there could be no better job than to work as a Magic Maker at the Happiest Place on Earth or the Magic Kingdom. Indeed, for many intrepid Disney lovers, a summer job at Disney Parks and Resorts, a stint in the Disney College Program, or a retail position at the late Disney Store brought them unparalleled memories and wonderful experiences.
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
CEO Bob Iger Speaks Out About Gun Control, Disney Cruise Line Announces Destinations for Early 2024, & More: Daily Recap (12/7/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
It’s official: Splash Mountain is closing at Disney World, Disneyland
Is Splash Mountain closing? Why is Splash Mountain closing? When is Splash Mountain closing? Will Splash Mountain close at Disney World? When will Splash Mountain close at Disneyland? What is replacing Splash Mountain?
CEO Bob Iger Comments on Disney Park Pass Reservation System
In case you missed it, there has been a major change in leadership at The Walt Disney Company recently — Bob Chapek has been replaced with Bob Iger as CEO of the company. There has been a lot going on with the change, like why it happened, the changes that could potentially happen at Disney due to the former CEO’s return, and what Iger might do first. Now, Bob Iger is holding a Town Hall meeting for Cast Members, and he has made some comments about the current Theme Park Pass Reservation system at the Disney theme parks.
Disney Park Guests Locking Up Belongings Due to Theft
Walt Disney World Guests shared that they were locking up some of their belongings during their Park to be cautious and guard against theft. The Walt Disney World Resort is home to four magical Theme Parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Each Disney Park has different attractions for Guests seeking thrill rides, family-fun rides, or for those who want to watch all the various shows.
runDisney Volunteer Reward Tickets Reduced to Half-Day, Christine McCarthy Could Be Next Disney CEO, New Genie and Lightning Lane Update Coming, & More: Daily Recap (12/6/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Guests Confused By “Empty” Disney Park
It’s rare that the word “empty” can be used to describe a Walt Disney World Theme Park, but that is precisely what a Guest found recently. The holidays at the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort are extraordinary. The Disney Resort and its four Disney Parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, are wonderful places to spend the holiday time. From Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the Candlelight Processional to the beautiful Christmas overlay that takes over the Disney Resort, it’s a magical place to spend a Disney vacation during this time of year.
Disney sets closing date for iconic Splash Mountain ride, reveals 2024 'Princess and the Frog' replacement
Walt Disney World has announced the official closing date for its Splash Mountain ride before it gets reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Here Are Wells Fargo’s Predictions For Disney to Recover From Its Current Predicament
While the Walt Disney Company has seen much reorganization in its present era under Iger’s leadership, Wells Fargo predicts even more changes in the coming year. The Mouse House has had a very interesting and eventful end to its year. The Walt Disney Company has seen a “clean up” of sorts, with Bob Chapek being ousted from his position as chief executive officer of the Walt Disney Company. The firing of the former Disney CEO was followed by Disney also letting go of his top allies and even his speechwriter.
Disney Stock Sees First Big Drop Since CEO Bob Iger Returned
Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be returning as the company’s CEO, the stock ($DIS) price has soared. This week, we saw the first drastic drop in the stock price. When Iger stepped back into the role of CEO, Disney stock spiked to $99.43. Disney hit a...
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane
With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
Disney CEO Bob Iger Could Make HUGE Change, Reversing Chapek Decision
A lot has happened since Bob Iger took over as CEO of The Walt Disney Company once again. But, it’s the future most people are concerned about. Iger was hired to restructure the company, and we’re still in the dark about what exactly that means. Disney stock performance has dropped to a nearly 50-year low, several executives have left the company, and Iger may start making moves sooner than we think — reversing a huge decision made by former CEO Bob Chapek.
Universal Shares New Details on its Disney Killer, Epic Universe Theme Park
Universal Orlando Resort has turned up the heat in the competition with Disney World over the last dozen years trying to lure Florida vacationers away from the Mouse House and keep them satisfied at its theme parks. Comcast-owned (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios introduced the Wizarding World of...
The Avatar: Way Of Water Cocktail Headed Into Disney Parks
Just because someone's a kid at heart doesn't mean they can't enjoy a nice adult beverage from time to time. The powers-that-be at Walt Disney World theme parks are dialed into that fact, which is why Mickey and friends offer a full spate of alcoholic beverages to patrons who are of age.
Reopening Date Set Following Disney Park’s Latest COVID-19 Closure
COVID-19-related closures and restrictions have been impacting Disney Parks and Resorts (along with the rest of the world) since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. While many of the pandemic-era restrictions have since been lifted from Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort (including mask requirements, temperature checks, and social distancing), some protocols introduced during this time have remained, like restrictions on Park Hopping and the theme park reservation system.
Disney World Good Neighbor Luxury Hotels You May Not Know About
For many folks embarking on a Walt Disney World vacation, nothing but accommodations at an official Disney World Hotel will do. For others, however, it’s all a matter of what’s most convenient or discounted, especially if you’re looking for something a little more extravagant like a spacious suite. While it’s true that Disney Deluxe Resort designations offer many such options, several of Disney’s Good Neighbor Hotels also stand out in offering luxury, space, and stellar onsite amenities. What’s more, because they carry an official status for being Good Neighbor Resorts to Disney, you know that you can expect many of the same elevated qualities and standards that truly call out Disney magic, like special perks and benefits, and even arranged transportation to and from Disney Park locations and other surrounding Disney venues. While the actual list is rather extensive, to say the least, here are just a couple of luxury Disney World Good Neighbor Resorts you may not know about.
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World
You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
