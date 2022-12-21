ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbaa.org

Purdue University Board of Trustees issues formal reprimand to Chancellor Keon following no-confidence vote from faculty

Purdue Northwest’s Chancellor Thomas Keon has received a formal reprimand from the university’s Board of Trustees for racist comments made during a commencement ceremony. The reprimand comes one day after Purdue University Northwest’s faculty held a no-confidence vote, which showed overwhelming disapproval of the chancellor’s leadership.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy