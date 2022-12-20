ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks chooses rival Alabama over LSU

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks picked Alabama over LSU on the second day of the early signing period Thursday as the Tigers were unable to add their biggest remaining target in the 2023 class. LSU hosted Ricks for an official visit last weekend, but Alabama appeared to emerge as the leader...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

SCCS players selected to Red Stick Bowl team

Slaughter Community Charter School was well-represented in the Red Stick Bowl played Dec. 17 in Zachary. Making the team were players Seth Boitnott, Gauge Spinks, Kaleb Brooks, Wyatte Knight and Marion “Happy” Perry.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Boys basketball: Walker turns up intensity to beat Catholic

Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro was eager to see his team’s response to its first loss of the season. Trailing by five points after Catholic High's blistering first-quarter shooting effort, Schiro was in search of something more. Walker answered Schiro’s directive on the defensive end and countered with three...
WALKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Even with planned upgrades, Lafayette behind in 'hypercompetitive' sports tourism arms race

Participation in youth soccer in Lafayette, for whatever reason, in recent years has been double the national average. That’s according to Michael Ritch, who has been the director of the Cajun Rush/Lafayette Youth Soccer Association for the last 15 years. It has spilled into Broussard, Youngsville and now Carencro, and there will likely be another spike in interest that usually comes in World Cup years.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Albany girls off to hot start in predistrict basketball schedule

Playing tough games is part of the process Albany coach Stacy Darouse uses to get her team ready for the challenges that await in District 7-3A and, eventually, the state playoffs. Winning those games is proof that the process pays dividends. “We’ve played some good basketball and we’ve played some...
ALBANY, LA
theadvocate.com

Students and faculty honored at Zachary’s December School Board meeting

Honorees were abundant at the December Zachary Community School District Board meeting. Christmas Card Contest winners from each school, as well as the overall district winner, were honored and presented with their winning artwork matted and framed. The overall winner's artwork is the cover of the district's Christmas card, which...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Hammond-based Salad Station could add up to 11 restaurants in 2023, CEO says

The CEO of Salad Station said the Hammond-based chain could enter as many as 11 new markets in 2023, including its first restaurants in Houma and Monroe. Scott Henderson said franchisees should sign a lease on a Monroe location “any day now” and the business will be open in the second quarter. Another franchise group is looking for a site for the Houma restaurant.
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Assembly presents debutantes at annual ball

The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell. Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown. Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Resolute Fitness in Denham Springs holds ribbon-cutting

Resolute Fitness celebrated its opening with an official ribbon-cutting Dec. 1 with staff, family, friends, clients and Livingston Parish Chamber officials in attendance. Located at 240 Range 12 Blvd., No. 116, in the space formerly occupied by Fit Body Boot Camp, clients will see a new look, but lots of familiar faces.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Gov. Edwards appoints Baker police chief to state board

On Nov. 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Local appointments include Carl K. Dunn Sr., of Baker, who was appointed to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice. Dunn is the chief of police in Baker. He will serve as a chief of police.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

East Feliciana recognizes students of the month for December

Superintendent Keisha L. Netterville and the East Feliciana Parish School Board recognized East Feliciana Public Schools’ Students of the Month at the board’s meeting Dec. 6. These students include Harper Grace Williams, Quad Area Head Start; Lavira Ragland, Clinton Elementary School; Ja’Neisha Harris, Jackson Elementary School; Lucy Leggett,...
theadvocate.com

Jackson Elementary School students meet Barn Hill animals

On Dec. 9, students at Jackson Elementary School had the opportunity to participate in a learning experience with Barn Hill Preserve and Kids Saving the Rainforest. They met several animals that contribute to the diversity of their ecosystem and learned about the importance of the rainforest and the steps they can take to protect it.
theadvocate.com

Zachary Rotary Club restores access to Baker woman's home with ramp

Members of the Zachary Rotary Club recently constructed a handicap ramp for a Baker resident diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis. Veronica Duke suffered from weakness in her left leg and could not leave her mobile home safely. The Zachary Rotary Club decided to step up and help build an elevated ramp that would make her home accessible.
BAKER, LA

