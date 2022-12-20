ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUCountry

BREAKING: LSU Signs Southeastern CB Zy Alexander

Southeastern Louisiana cornerback Zy Alexander has signed with the LSU Tigers, the program announced Friday morning. Alexander joins a transfer portal class with seven total members, providing Brian Kelly’s squad with a seasoned veteran in the secondary. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound cornerback out of Loreauville, La. has had a productive...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks chooses rival Alabama over LSU

Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks picked Alabama over LSU on the second day of the early signing period Thursday as the Tigers were unable to add their biggest remaining target in the 2023 class. LSU hosted Ricks for an official visit last weekend, but Alabama appeared to emerge as the leader...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

2023 QB Rickie Collins Signs Letter of Intent With LSU

Rickie Collins is officially a Tiger. The 4-star quarterback has signed his letter of intent with LSU, adding another gifted signal-caller to the Bayou Bengals’ quarterback room. Collins chose LSU over Florida State and Purdue, among others. The Louisiana product adds a different element to this squad, utilizing his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Buzzer-beating win at Scotlandville shows Hannan's potential

Defending Division II state champion Hannan found itself on the road and down a point to Scotlandville with 2.1 seconds remaining on Dec. 17. Locked in a defensive battle, the Hawks needed a driving layup by senior Luke Timmons at the buzzer to earn a thrilling 49-48 victory. “It might...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

DE Dylan Carpenter Signs With LSU

Louisiana native Dylan Carpenter has signed his letter of intent with LSU. The gifted defensive end quickly became a priority target throughout the month of November, wasting no time to commit to the Tigers once offered. Carpenter became commit No. 25 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge spring football team to build stadium in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Redsticks will build an open-air stadium in Gonzales for the 2023 season. The construction is expected to be complete in time for the April 1 season opener against the Mississippi Mudcats. The United Football League team announced a partnership with the Parish...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Boys basketball: Walker turns up intensity to beat Catholic

Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro was eager to see his team’s response to its first loss of the season. Trailing by five points after Catholic High's blistering first-quarter shooting effort, Schiro was in search of something more. Walker answered Schiro’s directive on the defensive end and countered with three...
WALKER, LA
WAFB

Catholic High names new head football coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic High has officially named a new head football coach following the departure of David Simoneaux. West Feliciana’s Hudson Fuller is the new coach of the Bears. Fuller becomes the 22nd head coach for the Bears. He was the Bears’ offensive coordinator for three...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Check out LSU's December graduates from Ascension Parish

Ascension Parish was well-represented at LSU's December 2022 commencement. Kristen Linda Locke, Prairieville; Bailey Mack, Prairieville; and Dane D. Shackelford, Prairieville. Evan Michael Crocker, Prairieville; Katherine Mary Castay Guidry, Prairieville; and Sean Thomas LeBlanc, Prairieville. E. J. Ourso College of Science. Mack Allen, III, Gonzales; Cabe John Cointment, Gonzales; Eric...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana business 2022: TopGolf, Dave & Busters made splashes, as did downtown residential

Here’s a funny thing about trying to nail down the top business headlines of 2022: this year’s top story could also be 2023’s top story. The development planned for the vacant land near Costco — which signs so far point to being home to popular national chains TopGolf and Dave & Busters — in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center is the top business story of the year in The Acadiana Advocate.
LAFAYETTE, LA

