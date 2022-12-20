Read full article on original website
BREAKING: LSU Signs Southeastern CB Zy Alexander
Southeastern Louisiana cornerback Zy Alexander has signed with the LSU Tigers, the program announced Friday morning. Alexander joins a transfer portal class with seven total members, providing Brian Kelly’s squad with a seasoned veteran in the secondary. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound cornerback out of Loreauville, La. has had a productive...
theadvocate.com
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks chooses rival Alabama over LSU
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks picked Alabama over LSU on the second day of the early signing period Thursday as the Tigers were unable to add their biggest remaining target in the 2023 class. LSU hosted Ricks for an official visit last weekend, but Alabama appeared to emerge as the leader...
theadvocate.com
Southern's Roger Cador, Rickie Weeks enter College Baseball Hall of Fame together
Roger Cador’s goal for his Southern University baseball program was to get to Omaha, Nebraska, for the College World Series. The Jaguars never made it to the College World Series, but Cador is headed to Omaha for a permanent spot in college baseball history, right alongside his most prominent player.
theadvocate.com
Liberty's Kaleb Jackson embraces representing his home state as he signs with LSU
Cherlyn Jackson kept telling her son, Kaleb, she didn’t want him to stay in Baton Rouge. “I love my city to death, but it’s not the best area. A lot of stuff was going on,” Cherlyn said. “I kept telling him: I want you to go and to grow.”
2023 QB Rickie Collins Signs Letter of Intent With LSU
Rickie Collins is officially a Tiger. The 4-star quarterback has signed his letter of intent with LSU, adding another gifted signal-caller to the Bayou Bengals’ quarterback room. Collins chose LSU over Florida State and Purdue, among others. The Louisiana product adds a different element to this squad, utilizing his...
NOLA.com
Buzzer-beating win at Scotlandville shows Hannan's potential
Defending Division II state champion Hannan found itself on the road and down a point to Scotlandville with 2.1 seconds remaining on Dec. 17. Locked in a defensive battle, the Hawks needed a driving layup by senior Luke Timmons at the buzzer to earn a thrilling 49-48 victory. “It might...
Three Karr Cougars – Bax, Richard, Spincer – sign to play college football
Three student-athletes from Edna Karr High School inked their athletic and academic commitments on Wednesday for National Signing Day.
DE Dylan Carpenter Signs With LSU
Louisiana native Dylan Carpenter has signed his letter of intent with LSU. The gifted defensive end quickly became a priority target throughout the month of November, wasting no time to commit to the Tigers once offered. Carpenter became commit No. 25 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge spring football team to build stadium in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Redsticks will build an open-air stadium in Gonzales for the 2023 season. The construction is expected to be complete in time for the April 1 season opener against the Mississippi Mudcats. The United Football League team announced a partnership with the Parish...
Henry County Daily Herald
Dutchtown's Dwight Johnson Jr., Tarez Hamilton sign with college football programs
Two football players who helped Dutchtown to the state semifinals this season signed Wednesday with college programs. Linebacker Dwight Johnson Jr. signed with East Carolina, and defensive back Tarez Hamilton signed with Kennesaw State.
theadvocate.com
Boys basketball: Walker turns up intensity to beat Catholic
Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro was eager to see his team’s response to its first loss of the season. Trailing by five points after Catholic High's blistering first-quarter shooting effort, Schiro was in search of something more. Walker answered Schiro’s directive on the defensive end and countered with three...
Catholic High names new head football coach
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic High has officially named a new head football coach following the departure of David Simoneaux. West Feliciana’s Hudson Fuller is the new coach of the Bears. Fuller becomes the 22nd head coach for the Bears. He was the Bears’ offensive coordinator for three...
theadvocate.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
wbrz.com
Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court
BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school. Judge Tim Kelly dismissed all of former #LSU employee Sharon Lewis’s RICO claims in a Baton Rouge Courtroom Tuesday. Additionally, Lewis and...
wbrz.com
Man who went missing Thursday night found shivering in field Friday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A man who reportedly went missing Thursday night was found Friday afternoon, shivering in a field and possibly suffering from hypothermia. Officials said the 67-year-old man was reported missing Thursday night. The man was found Friday afternoon in a field off Hooper Road near the Comite River.
theadvocate.com
In Alton Sterling protesters' lawsuit against Baton Rouge, what evidence is fair?
In defending Baton Rouge leaders against a lawsuit filed by activists who were arrested during protests over the death of Alton Sterling, attorneys can't bring up Gavin Long's deadly ambush on six East Baton Rouge law enforcement officers, a judge has ruled. But they can invoke the killing of police officers in Dallas earlier that month.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Check out LSU's December graduates from Ascension Parish
Ascension Parish was well-represented at LSU's December 2022 commencement. Kristen Linda Locke, Prairieville; Bailey Mack, Prairieville; and Dane D. Shackelford, Prairieville. Evan Michael Crocker, Prairieville; Katherine Mary Castay Guidry, Prairieville; and Sean Thomas LeBlanc, Prairieville. E. J. Ourso College of Science. Mack Allen, III, Gonzales; Cabe John Cointment, Gonzales; Eric...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana business 2022: TopGolf, Dave & Busters made splashes, as did downtown residential
Here’s a funny thing about trying to nail down the top business headlines of 2022: this year’s top story could also be 2023’s top story. The development planned for the vacant land near Costco — which signs so far point to being home to popular national chains TopGolf and Dave & Busters — in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center is the top business story of the year in The Acadiana Advocate.
theadvocate.com
One dead in shooting at apartment complex off LSU campus as Baton Rouge killings rise
One person died in a shooting at an apartment complex on Burbank Drive near LSU’s campus Wednesday morning, officials say — the third killing in as many days in Baton Rouge as the city sees an uptick in homicides in December. Emergency services responded just before 8 a.m....
theadvocate.com
One of Baton Rouge's oldest charter schools closing, will be reborn to train teachers
One of the oldest charter schools in Baton Rouge is surrendering its charter after 25 years in operation, but is on its way to be reborn as a specialized district-run school focusing on training future teachers. J.K. Haynes Charter School, named after a pioneering Black educator, opened its doors in...
