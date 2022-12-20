Read full article on original website
Part 2- Santa Claus Visits Javier’s Mexican Grill in Downtown Chipley, Florida on December 23, 2022
Santa Claus took time out from his busy schedule on Friday, December 23, 2022, to visit Javier’s Mexican Grill in downtown Chipley, Florida, offering an opportunity to get last-minute photos with Santa at no cost, as seen in Part 2 of these images by Paul Goulding Photography. Javier’s is...
UPDATE: Death investigation being conducted after structure fire
Updated 11:20 p.m. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County fire crews responded to a fire structure Saturday afternoon. A structure caught on fire around 4 p.m. on Danny Drive and Thomas Drive. Investigators said the home was being rented by 6 out of state people. They added that the fire started while food […]
Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
Washington County, Florida Tourist Development Council Schedules Regular Monthly Workshop & Meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2023
The Washington County Tourist Development Council will hold its regularly scheduled workshop and meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. The workshop will begin at 8am followed immediately by the meeting. All meetings are open to the public. If you need to join the...
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven Body Found
Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in South Walton County. Last minute Christmas shopping at the Panama City Farmers Market. Updated: 11 hours ago. Shopping for last-minute gifts at your local farmers market. Deck the halls with NewsChannel 7 Today.
Santa Claus Scheduled to Visit Javier’s Mexican Grill in Downtown Chipley, Florida on December 23, 2022
Santa Claus is scheduled to visit Javier’s Mexican Grill in downtown Chipley, Florida at 5PM on Friday, December 23, 2021, offering an opportunity to get your last-minute photos with Santa at no cost, as seen in these images from 2021, by Paul Goulding Photography. Located at 1414 Main Street,...
Photography Students at Florida Panhandle Technical College Document OC Spray Training with Corrections Students
Students in Florida Panhandle Technical College Digital Photography Technology Program have the opportunity to experience all that the FPTC programs have t offer, such as the OC Spray Training undergone by all Corrections Officer candidates, as seen in the images of and by FPTC students. Only a few more days...
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Christopher and James Williams for Grand Theft, Credit Card Fraud on December 24, 2022
On Friday, Dec. 23, around 1:30 p.m., deputies received a call regarding a theft in progress at Lowe’s in Marianna and received a detailed description of the suspects. Deputies were actively patrolling the area due to increased activity, saw the suspects leaving the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.
WJHG-TV
Available cold weather shelters in the Panhandle
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Various locations across the Panhandle will be offering shelter in time for the upcoming cold weather. The following areas will be available for sheltering throughout the holiday weekend. We plan to update this list as more are announced:. In Bay County, a shelter will be available...
Captain Don Johnson, 79 Of Panama City Beach, Florida Passes on December 19, 2022
Our beloved husband, dad and grandfather, Captain Don Johnson, 79, entered into the presence of his Savior on Monday, December 19, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. Capt. Don was born in Augusta, GA and has lived in Panama City Beach, FL since 1993. A private yacht captain and an avid fisherman, he loved being on the water.
Marianna Caverns Florida: Exploring The Buried Wonders
Marianna Caverns Florida is an incredible natural wonder located in Jackson County, near Marianna in the Florida Panhandle. This stunning cave system is the deepest and largest in the state and provides a unique experience for tourists, locals, and adventurers alike. Descending into the depths of these caves, visitors are...
JAIL Report for December 22, 2022
Enoch Toole, 21, Alford, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Smith, 46, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 176 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new dogs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Canines and convicts are being locked up together. Bay County Animal Control has a new partnership with the State Department of Corrections. Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new inmates Thursday. “They’re going to take dogs from our facility and they’re going to train them basic obedience and manners and […]
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
Panama City shelter remains open due to cold weather
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With dangerously cold temperatures throughout the Panhandle this weekend, shelters will remain open. The shelter at A.D. Harris was originally scheduled to be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. But organizers said, with county officials’ help, they’ll be able to stay open 24 hours a day until […]
One transported to the hospital after a single-car crash in Gadsden County
GRETNA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Mount Pleasant Volunteer Firefighter Department responded to a car crash Saturday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single car versus a tree at the intersection with entrapment. The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Bassett Road and Hanna Mill Pond Road. According...
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Timothy Brent Wilson, 40 of Caryville on Methamphetamine Charges
Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop last night, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, leading to the arrest of a Caryville, Florida man on methamphetamine charges. Just before 9 p.m., December 21, 2022, a Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stopped on Wright’s Creek Rd. near...
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jimmy Eugene Maddox for Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia on December 21, 2022
On December 21, 2022 at 6PM, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop near Cypress, and contact was made with the driver, Jimmy Eugene Maddox. Throughout the course of the investigation, K-9 Dutch was deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in...
WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in Chipley Offers Last-Minute Gift Ideas, 50% Off Everything in the Store Through January 2, 2023
Last chance for last-minute Christmas shopping as WestPoint Home Bed & Bath Factory Outlet in downtown Chipley, Florida offers 50% everything in the store, through January 2, 2023. 1414 Main Street (Hwy 77), just a mile north of I-10 in Chipley.
