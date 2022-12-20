ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

WMBB

Several structures involved Santa Rosa Beach fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — UPDATE 12:30 PM: The South Walton Fire District is actively trying to contain a fire that ignited near Oasis and Bramble lanes and rapidly spread to neighboring structures. Officials say 3 structures were involved in the blaze. No injuries to humans or pets have been reported. The cause of the […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Tourist Development Council Schedules Regular Monthly Workshop & Meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2023

The Washington County Tourist Development Council will hold its regularly scheduled workshop and meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. The workshop will begin at 8am followed immediately by the meeting. All meetings are open to the public. If you need to join the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven Body Found

Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in South Walton County. Last minute Christmas shopping at the Panama City Farmers Market. Updated: 11 hours ago. Shopping for last-minute gifts at your local farmers market. Deck the halls with NewsChannel 7 Today.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Christopher and James Williams for Grand Theft, Credit Card Fraud on December 24, 2022

On Friday, Dec. 23, around 1:30 p.m., deputies received a call regarding a theft in progress at Lowe’s in Marianna and received a detailed description of the suspects. Deputies were actively patrolling the area due to increased activity, saw the suspects leaving the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Available cold weather shelters in the Panhandle

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Various locations across the Panhandle will be offering shelter in time for the upcoming cold weather. The following areas will be available for sheltering throughout the holiday weekend. We plan to update this list as more are announced:. In Bay County, a shelter will be available...
BAY COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

Marianna Caverns Florida: Exploring The Buried Wonders

Marianna Caverns Florida is an incredible natural wonder located in Jackson County, near Marianna in the Florida Panhandle. This stunning cave system is the deepest and largest in the state and provides a unique experience for tourists, locals, and adventurers alike. Descending into the depths of these caves, visitors are...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 22, 2022

Enoch Toole, 21, Alford, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy Smith, 46, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 176 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new dogs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Canines and convicts are being locked up together. Bay County Animal Control has a new partnership with the State Department of Corrections. Northwest Florida Reception Center received five new inmates Thursday. “They’re going to take dogs from our facility and they’re going to train them basic obedience and manners and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City shelter remains open due to cold weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With dangerously cold temperatures throughout the Panhandle this weekend, shelters will remain open. The shelter at A.D. Harris was originally scheduled to be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. But organizers said, with county officials’ help, they’ll be able to stay open 24 hours a day until […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Timothy Brent Wilson, 40 of Caryville on Methamphetamine Charges

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop last night, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, leading to the arrest of a Caryville, Florida man on methamphetamine charges. Just before 9 p.m., December 21, 2022, a Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stopped on Wright’s Creek Rd. near...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jimmy Eugene Maddox for Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia on December 21, 2022

On December 21, 2022 at 6PM, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop near Cypress, and contact was made with the driver, Jimmy Eugene Maddox. Throughout the course of the investigation, K-9 Dutch was deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

