Madison family struggles to stay warm due to heating issue: ‘I feel like there is no hope’
MADISON, Wis — From water damage to issues with heating and a back-and-forth with the property manager to get it resolved, one family has gone through lots of utility issues during a week where it’s heavily relied on. Chitaqua Willis says she’s had issues heating her apartment at...
MMSD closing all buildings, cancels MSCR programs and activities for Thursday
MADISON, Wis. — All Madison Metropolitan School District buildings, programs, and activities will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, the district announced Wednesday afternoon. While classes were already not going to be held due to winter break, which began Wednesday, the district says all buildings will now be closed. Additionally, all MSCR programs and activities for Thursday are canceled, all MMSD scheduled facility rentals for Thursday are canceled, and all scheduled COVID clinics in MMSD buildings for Thursday and Friday are canceled.
Red Cross cancels Holiday Blood Drive in Madison due to winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — The American Red Cross is canceling its annual holiday blood drive in Madison due to the impending winter storm and dangerously cold wind chills. The drive was scheduled to be held Friday, Dec. 23 at the Alliant Energy Center. The Red Cross said it was making the cancellation in Madison as well as in Green Bay and La Crosse due to “looming severe winter weather and safety concerns for staff, volunteers, donors and partners.”
Madison, Dane County closing non-essential government offices due to winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — Both the City of Madison and Dane County will close non-essential government offices Thursday afternoon and Friday due to the upcoming winter storm. The county is closing non-essential operations at 2 p.m. Thursday through the end of Friday. Essential services will still operate, the county said.
Flight delays, cancellations reported at Dane County Regional Airport amid winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — Several flights arriving and departing the Dane County Regional Airport Thursday afternoon are delayed or canceled as a winter storm brings snow, strong winds and bitter cold to the region. As of 7 p.m., a handful of flights have been canceled. After earlier reporting more than...
Health care workers prepare for winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — Medical professionals are recommending those with non-emergency health needs consider video visits amid a winter storm expected to bring blizzard-like conditions to the Midwest. At SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, staff members prepared to potentially sleep at hotels or even the hospital itself to...
Metro buses will stick to their schedule as much as possible this week, city says
MADISON, Wis. — Despite the incoming winter storm that is expected to create travel headaches over the next couple of days, the City of Madison says it anticipates its Metro buses to run at full service. The city says riders may see delays depending on how much snow falls,...
No snow emergency for Madison, but travel still discouraged tonight as strong winds may create whiteout conditions
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison’s Streets Division says a snow emergency will not be declared in Madison but it is still asking people to avoid parking on the street overnight as they begin plowing every road in the city. Crews have been working through the day...
Last-minute shoppers stock up to hunker down for stormy holidays
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — If you stopped by the grocery store Wednesday night, odds are it took you a bit longer to get what you need. Lines were long and aisles were packed with people stocking up to hunker down for the blizzard. News 3 Now’s Arman Rahman caught...
Longest Night Homeless Persons Memorial Service highlights struggles of those experiencing homelessness
MADISON, Wis. — With a winter storm and bitterly cold temperatures looming, several dozen people took part in a memorial event on the Capitol Square Wednesday afternoon to highlight the hardships those experiencing homelessness face, especially during the winter. The Longest Night Homeless Persons Memorial Service was one of...
Take a ride along with plow crews in Prairie du Sac as they clean up after the storm
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — The snow plow crews know that winter storm days mean lots of time thinking about clearing the roads. For one plow driver, that means a lot less time thinking about himself. “If it’s a snow emergency or a storm emergency, it’s however long it...
Body of woman who fell into ice-covered Rock River north of Beloit found, sheriff’s office says
BELOIT, Wis. — First responders have recovered the body of a 57-year-old woman who fell into the Rock River north of Beloit on Friday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. Rescuers were called to the area of the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the town of...
Be cautious of carbon monoxide when heating vehicles, homes during cold snap, officials warn
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — As the winds pick up and blow the snow that fell earlier this week, it’s important to make sure that snow doesn’t drift against homes and block vents that could cause carbon monoxide to build up inside, fire officials warn. A number of...
Alayna West does it all for Madison La Follette
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison La Follette girls basketball team is off to a strong start to their season and a big part of their success has been the play of Alayna West. The junior guard leads the state in points and rebounds per game. But as Jordyn Reed found out, West is much more than just a “bucket getter” to the Lancers.
Unknown Object Falls From Overpass On Highway 151
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 151 in Belmont Township Wednesday around 6:30pm for a road incident. 54 year old Dupree Brim of Bettendorf, Iowa was traveling south on Highway 151 in a Freightliner semi when an unknown object fell from an overpass, striking the windshield. No injuries were reported and Brim was able to drive from the scene.
‘We failed’: Monroe School District apologizes to voters for misleading referendum communication
MONROE, Wis. — The Monroe School District apologized to taxpayers in a two-page letter they shared with News 3 Investigates on Friday, after weeks of complaints about an $88 million school referendum that passed in November that drove up property tax bills far more than had been advertised before the election.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office offers ice safety tips
MADISON, Wis. — As the area’s lakes and waterways begin to freeze, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some ways to stay safe on the ice. The sheriff’s office said it’s important to have a plan in place before heading out on the ice in case anything goes wrong.
Former Badgers QB Mertz commits to Gators
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz is heading south. After announcing earlier this month he would be entering the transfer portal, Mertz posted on social media Wednesday he has officially committed to the Florida Gators. “The Swamp. #CHOMP,” he wrote on Instagram along with a photo...
‘I feel we were misled’: The aftermath of a school referendum in Monroe
MONROE, Wis. — When the Monroe School District got its $88 million referendum passed to replace its high school building, 54% of the district’s voters gave it the nod — after weeks of advertisements that readers frequently interpreted as a tax increase of $13 per $100,000 in home value.
Badgers basketball game against Grambling St. canceled due to weather, will not be rescheduled
MADISON, Wis. — One day after the Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball game for Thursday night was canceled, the athletics department is announcing the men’s game scheduled for Friday night is also being called off due to the winter storm moving through Madison. The women’s team was scheduled...
