Madison, WI

MMSD closing all buildings, cancels MSCR programs and activities for Thursday

MADISON, Wis. — All Madison Metropolitan School District buildings, programs, and activities will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, the district announced Wednesday afternoon. While classes were already not going to be held due to winter break, which began Wednesday, the district says all buildings will now be closed. Additionally, all MSCR programs and activities for Thursday are canceled, all MMSD scheduled facility rentals for Thursday are canceled, and all scheduled COVID clinics in MMSD buildings for Thursday and Friday are canceled.
MADISON, WI
Red Cross cancels Holiday Blood Drive in Madison due to winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — The American Red Cross is canceling its annual holiday blood drive in Madison due to the impending winter storm and dangerously cold wind chills. The drive was scheduled to be held Friday, Dec. 23 at the Alliant Energy Center. The Red Cross said it was making the cancellation in Madison as well as in Green Bay and La Crosse due to “looming severe winter weather and safety concerns for staff, volunteers, donors and partners.”
MADISON, WI
Health care workers prepare for winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — Medical professionals are recommending those with non-emergency health needs consider video visits amid a winter storm expected to bring blizzard-like conditions to the Midwest. At SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, staff members prepared to potentially sleep at hotels or even the hospital itself to...
MADISON, WI
Alayna West does it all for Madison La Follette

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison La Follette girls basketball team is off to a strong start to their season and a big part of their success has been the play of Alayna West. The junior guard leads the state in points and rebounds per game. But as Jordyn Reed found out, West is much more than just a “bucket getter” to the Lancers.
MADISON, WI
Unknown Object Falls From Overpass On Highway 151

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 151 in Belmont Township Wednesday around 6:30pm for a road incident. 54 year old Dupree Brim of Bettendorf, Iowa was traveling south on Highway 151 in a Freightliner semi when an unknown object fell from an overpass, striking the windshield. No injuries were reported and Brim was able to drive from the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Dane County Sheriff’s Office offers ice safety tips

MADISON, Wis. — As the area’s lakes and waterways begin to freeze, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some ways to stay safe on the ice. The sheriff’s office said it’s important to have a plan in place before heading out on the ice in case anything goes wrong.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Former Badgers QB Mertz commits to Gators

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz is heading south. After announcing earlier this month he would be entering the transfer portal, Mertz posted on social media Wednesday he has officially committed to the Florida Gators. “The Swamp. #CHOMP,” he wrote on Instagram along with a photo...
MADISON, WI

