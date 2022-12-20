ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More people have heart attacks during the holidays

WISCONSIN (WKBT) — More people have heart attacks around the holidays than at any other time of year. Heart experts at Mayo Clinic Health System say many factors play a role. Traveling, dietary changes, cold weather, and respiratory illness can all increase risk. They say this time of year...
