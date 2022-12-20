Read full article on original website
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7...
More people have heart attacks during the holidays
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — More people have heart attacks around the holidays than at any other time of year. Heart experts at Mayo Clinic Health System say many factors play a role. Traveling, dietary changes, cold weather, and respiratory illness can all increase risk. They say this time of year...
We Energies customers asked to immediately conserve natural gas due to supply shortage
MADISON, Wis. — We Energies customers are being asked to immediately lower their thermostats to help reduce natural gas usage following a “significant equipment failure” affecting one of the company’s suppliers. In a statement on its website, We Energies said the pipeline is one of multiple...
