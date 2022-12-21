Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Tranel Accepting Applications For Internships
State Representative Travis Tranel of Cuba City and the Chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture is currently accepting applications for legislative interns at his State Capitol office in Madison. Interns will have the opportunity to participate in all stages of the legislative process. Responsibilities include: constituent relations and community outreach , policy research and development and legislative correspondence. Administrative support Interns will receive invaluable insight into policy issues related to the Assembly Committees Representative Tranel is assigned to. Interns will have the opportunity to witness the legislative process first hand, and learn how to navigate a bill towards passage. Legislative internships are unpaid; however, the hours are very flexible and many college students are able to earn credits through their institution. If interested, please send an email with your current resume, cover letter, and other materials to Representative Tranel’s office.
UW-Madison students stuck on campus due to blizzard
MADISON, Wis. — For University of Wisconsin-Madison students with on-campus jobs and late final exams, storm conditions on Thursday are leaving them stuck on the university’s campus. “It’s probably the worst weather at the time when we all have to drive home,” junior Nick Charlton said.
Holiday Pay it Forward Campaign gives local family new vehicle, others Target shopping sprees
MADISON, Wis. — Two local organizations teamed up on Friday to make the holidays extra special for area families. The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and the Black Men Coalition of Dane County gave roughly 40 families shopping sprees at Target as part of their Holiday Pay it Forward Campaign.
Woman who died in crash on Madison’s southwest side identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month. In a news release Thursday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Isabel Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the Dec. 4 crash on South Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive.
Taking care of furry friends in frigid cold, snow
MADISON, Wis. — You’ve heard a lot of warnings this week to avoid driving or going outside at all due to the frigid temperatures — but try telling that to an excited Golden Retriever or an outdoor cat. “If your little purse chihuahua’s feet hardly ever touch...
13-year-old girl missing from Beloit found safe
BELOIT, Wis. — A 13-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Beloit Thursday night has been found safe, police said. The girl had last been seen walking north in the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue. Police said she was wearing a black coat with multi-colored designs, gray pants, black boots and a black mask, and she had a blanket around her shoulders.
Alayna West does it all for Madison La Follette
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison La Follette girls basketball team is off to a strong start to their season and a big part of their success has been the play of Alayna West. The junior guard leads the state in points and rebounds per game. But as Jordyn Reed found out, West is much more than just a “bucket getter” to the Lancers.
Body of woman who fell into ice-covered Rock River north of Beloit found, sheriff’s office says
BELOIT, Wis. — First responders have recovered the body of a 57-year-old woman who fell into the Rock River north of Beloit on Friday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. Rescuers were called to the area of the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the town of...
Unknown Object Falls From Overpass On Highway 151
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 151 in Belmont Township Wednesday around 6:30pm for a road incident. 54 year old Dupree Brim of Bettendorf, Iowa was traveling south on Highway 151 in a Freightliner semi when an unknown object fell from an overpass, striking the windshield. No injuries were reported and Brim was able to drive from the scene.
Take a ride along with plow crews in Prairie du Sac as they clean up after the storm
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — The snow plow crews know that winter storm days mean lots of time thinking about clearing the roads. For one plow driver, that means a lot less time thinking about himself. “If it’s a snow emergency or a storm emergency, it’s however long it...
Flight delays, cancellations reported at Dane County Regional Airport amid winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — Several flights arriving and departing the Dane County Regional Airport Thursday afternoon are delayed or canceled as a winter storm brings snow, strong winds and bitter cold to the region. As of 7 p.m., a handful of flights have been canceled. After earlier reporting more than...
No snow emergency for Madison, but travel still discouraged tonight as strong winds may create whiteout conditions
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison’s Streets Division says a snow emergency will not be declared in Madison but it is still asking people to avoid parking on the street overnight as they begin plowing every road in the city. Crews have been working through the day...
ALERT DAY: Through Christmas Eve; improving Christmas Day – Alex
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
Be cautious of carbon monoxide when heating vehicles, homes during cold snap, officials warn
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — As the winds pick up and blow the snow that fell earlier this week, it’s important to make sure that snow doesn’t drift against homes and block vents that could cause carbon monoxide to build up inside, fire officials warn. A number of...
Two Car Crash in Dodgeville
The Iowa County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a two car crash with lane blockage at the intersection of North Johns Street and Highway 18 in Dodgeville Wednesday just after 4pm. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Police Department responded to the scene of the crash. All parties were treated/released at the scene with no transport to a hospital was needed. The names of the persons in the crash was not released.
