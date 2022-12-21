ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Tranel Accepting Applications For Internships

State Representative Travis Tranel of Cuba City and the Chair of the Assembly Committee on Agriculture is currently accepting applications for legislative interns at his State Capitol office in Madison. Interns will have the opportunity to participate in all stages of the legislative process. Responsibilities include: constituent relations and community outreach , policy research and development and legislative correspondence. Administrative support Interns will receive invaluable insight into policy issues related to the Assembly Committees Representative Tranel is assigned to. Interns will have the opportunity to witness the legislative process first hand, and learn how to navigate a bill towards passage. Legislative internships are unpaid; however, the hours are very flexible and many college students are able to earn credits through their institution. If interested, please send an email with your current resume, cover letter, and other materials to Representative Tranel’s office.
CUBA CITY, WI
UW-Madison students stuck on campus due to blizzard

MADISON, Wis. — For University of Wisconsin-Madison students with on-campus jobs and late final exams, storm conditions on Thursday are leaving them stuck on the university’s campus. “It’s probably the worst weather at the time when we all have to drive home,” junior Nick Charlton said.
MADISON, WI
Woman who died in crash on Madison’s southwest side identified

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month. In a news release Thursday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Isabel Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the Dec. 4 crash on South Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive.
MADISON, WI
Taking care of furry friends in frigid cold, snow

MADISON, Wis. — You’ve heard a lot of warnings this week to avoid driving or going outside at all due to the frigid temperatures — but try telling that to an excited Golden Retriever or an outdoor cat. “If your little purse chihuahua’s feet hardly ever touch...
MADISON, WI
13-year-old girl missing from Beloit found safe

BELOIT, Wis. — A 13-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Beloit Thursday night has been found safe, police said. The girl had last been seen walking north in the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue. Police said she was wearing a black coat with multi-colored designs, gray pants, black boots and a black mask, and she had a blanket around her shoulders.
BELOIT, WI
Alayna West does it all for Madison La Follette

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison La Follette girls basketball team is off to a strong start to their season and a big part of their success has been the play of Alayna West. The junior guard leads the state in points and rebounds per game. But as Jordyn Reed found out, West is much more than just a “bucket getter” to the Lancers.
MADISON, WI
Unknown Object Falls From Overpass On Highway 151

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 151 in Belmont Township Wednesday around 6:30pm for a road incident. 54 year old Dupree Brim of Bettendorf, Iowa was traveling south on Highway 151 in a Freightliner semi when an unknown object fell from an overpass, striking the windshield. No injuries were reported and Brim was able to drive from the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Two Car Crash in Dodgeville

The Iowa County Law Enforcement Center received a report of a two car crash with lane blockage at the intersection of North Johns Street and Highway 18 in Dodgeville Wednesday just after 4pm. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Police Department responded to the scene of the crash. All parties were treated/released at the scene with no transport to a hospital was needed. The names of the persons in the crash was not released.
DODGEVILLE, WI

