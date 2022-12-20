Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Madison man sentenced to federal prison on firearm charges, kept a stolen police badge
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from south-central Wisconsin was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for gun charges stemming from an incident at his girlfriend’s home. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Devin Crayton, 33, from Madison pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
wearegreenbay.com
Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
wearegreenbay.com
Nearly 1 oz. of heroin recovered during Wisconsin traffic stop, two arrested after driver shows fake ID
DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southcentral Wisconsin arrested two people after a traffic stop revealed nearly one ounce of heroin, in which the driver had a warrant for his arrest. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop occurred on 139/90/94 in the Town of Dekorra...
Woman found dead in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was found dead in a house fire in the 3600 block of Huffman Road on Christmas Eve. According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Officer, the fire happened around 9:20 a.m. Firefighters with the Rockford Fire Department said smoke and flames were coming from the first floor of the home […]
Madison woman sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for selling meth
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in federal prison. Juana Armenta Mora, 28, was arrested on April 4 after Department of Justice officials said she sold a kilogram of meth to a confidential informant. She reportedly admitted to selling drugs during post-arrest interviews. Mora told investigators that two people...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies
UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
x1071.com
Woman who died in crash on Madison’s southwest side identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month. In a news release Thursday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Isabel Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the Dec. 4 crash on South Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped. The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton. One of the women...
x1071.com
Body of woman who fell into ice-covered Rock River north of Beloit found, sheriff’s office says
BELOIT, Wis. — First responders have recovered the body of a 57-year-old woman who fell into the Rock River north of Beloit on Friday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. Rescuers were called to the area of the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the town of...
nbc15.com
Hit-and-run suspect found at workplace, smelling of intoxicants, MPD reports
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers used the license plate number on a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon to track down the suspect and arrest her at her workplace. According to an MPD statement, officers found the plate when they were called around 4 p.m....
nbc15.com
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice on the Rock River, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced. Multiple officials, including personnel from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Township Police Department, Beloit Fire Department and Beloit Township Fire Department, were sent to the scene at 11:46 a.m. for a water rescue.
nbc15.com
Names released of two found dead after Janesville fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the two people who were pronounced dead following a fire a Janesville home last week. According to its statement, Johanna Tabor, 55, and Sarah Benoit, 35, died in connection with the fire, which occurred Friday afternoon. Tabor was pronounced dead at the scene, while Benoit died later at a local hospital, the medical examiner noted. The causes and manners of their deaths are still being determined.
Woman sentenced to 18 years in prison for 2021 wrong-way crash death in Monroe County
42-year-old Carrie Herbst was sentenced Friday, according to the Monroe County DA.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman set on fire by stranger thriving 2 years after attack
Amber Fuller remembers so much about the morning of Sept. 2, 2020. It was a beautiful late summer morning and Fuller, a massage therapist, was walking her two dogs around her Waukesha neighborhood before leaving for work. She would not make it to her appointments that day.
nbc15.com
MPD: Fentanyl found in drugs linked to man’s death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fentanyl was found in drugs linked to the death of a 39-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Madison’s north side over the weekend, the Madison Police Department reported. An MPD statement indicated a woman called for help after finding him at an apartment in...
Woman found dead in burning car identified, cause of death still being investigated
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of a person who died after a vehicle fire near McFarland earlier this month, but they still are looking into how she died.
Dead Wisconsin Woman Found In Car Parked At Mall For Two Days
In a strange chain of events, after two days of being parked at a mall, this poor Wisconsin woman was found dead in her vehicle. How Does Someone Not Notice Something Strange In Mall Parking Lot?. I'm kind of baffled by this whole situation. In this day and age, people...
WIFR
Woman dies after falling through ice in Rock River
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman died Friday morning after she fell into the Rock River. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office along with other local police and fire departments were called to the 6500 block of S. Edgewater Dr. for a water rescue in the Rock River just after 11:45 a.m. The initial investigation found a 57-year-old woman fell through the ice and couldn’t see her.
ourquadcities.com
Public asked to help find suspect who allegedly removed GPS monitor
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asks for help from the public to find a 41-year-old suspect in a shooting incident in October. That person, law enforcement alleges, has removed a monitoring device and left home detention. The October incident. About 11:49 p.m. Oct. 16, deputies from the Lee County...
x1071.com
Unknown Object Falls From Overpass On Highway 151
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 151 in Belmont Township Wednesday around 6:30pm for a road incident. 54 year old Dupree Brim of Bettendorf, Iowa was traveling south on Highway 151 in a Freightliner semi when an unknown object fell from an overpass, striking the windshield. No injuries were reported and Brim was able to drive from the scene.
