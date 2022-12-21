First day of holiday foster program already produces adoptions

On the first day of “Silent Night” two dogs found permanent homes instead of temporary foster families.

“Silent Night” is Pitt County Animals Services’ effort to reduce the number of dogs and cats held in the shelter during the Christmas holiday with the hope that some of the foster arrangements become permanent.

Despite losing a day because of staffing shortages brought on by COVID-19, Tuesday’s kickoff saw four adoptions and 10 foster pickups, said Chad Singleton, Pitt County Animal Services director.

“When one animal goes out that leaves space for a new animal to come in and be in a warm, comfortable environment,” Singleton said. “In North Carolina there is an overpopulation of animals because people fail to spay and neuter their animals as they should, so there is always one waiting to come in the door.”

In previous years, between 13% to 20% of animals participating in foster programs ended up being adopted, Singleton said.

The week started with 50 dogs and cats available for fostering or adoption. These are strays or abandoned animals who are adoption-qualified because they had been held for 72 hours. They have been vaccinated and evaluated to determine if they are suitable for adoption.

Krista Kaufer, a Robersonville resident, wanted to foster but couldn’t because she is a Martin County resident, and Pitt County Animal Services wouldn’t have the jurisdiction to respond in case of an emergency.

Kaufer and her boyfriend already have a maltipoo, a mix between a maltese and poodle, and wanted another active small dog. After seeing several potential candidates, Kaufer decided to go ahead and adopt Sydney, a terrier.

“Sydney was fun and playful and she was walking around and checking out all the other dogs,” Kaufer said. “She’s got a fun, loving personality.”

She was impressed that when another dog started barking at Sydney, the terrier walked away without trying to engage it.

Kaufer said adopting during the holidays will give her and her boyfriend time to bond with Sydney, who had to remain to be spayed on Wednesday.

Justin and Kristy Eastwood and their four children also thought about fostering before adopting a 2-month-old black retriever/Labrador mix, Piper.

Justin Eastwood was reluctant to adopt because the family’s chocolate Labrador had died a few months ago.

“We weren’t quite ready to adopt yet,” he said.

“I thought (fostering) was a perfect opportunity to fill the void of missing a dog but not the commitment at the time.

“I didn’t want to adopt just to be adopting a dog, I wanted one that fitted our family,” he said.

The couple changed their minds while looking at online photos of the dogs available through “Silent Night.”

“We kind of fell in love and decided to check (Piper) out. We made an appointment and fell in love,” Kristy Eastwood said.

“It was just love at first sight,” Eastwood said. “We went back there and it just felt right.”

Families who adopt receive a bag of pet food to help until they can buy further supplies.

Families who foster will be given food, bowls, toys and blankets for all pets. Foster dogs and puppies will come with a leash and crate while cats and kittens will have a collar and carrier.

Individuals interested in fostering are asked to go to the animals services page on the Pitt Count government website, pittcountync.gov, and click on the Silent Night sign up link: signupgenius.com/go/10C0F44A9A72DA4FDCF8-silent

Pick up times are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Thursday.

Singleton said there may be a brief wait time. The shelter has been understaffed in recent days because three employees recently tested positive for COVID-19 and remain in quarantine. Another three employees who were exposed to the others have just emerged from quarantine, Singleton said.

The shelter has brought in two part-time staff members and two field animal services officers who weren’t exposed to work with the individuals picking up fosters or adopting.