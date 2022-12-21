ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Cavill 'split from his manager Dany Garcia months before being fired as Superman'

By Milly Veitch For Mailonline
 4 days ago

He was recently fired from his role as Superman.

And that is reportedly not the only upheaval in Henry Cavill 's life this year, as he also allegedly split from his long-term manager.

The 39-year-old British actor has parted ways with Dany Garcia, months before he got the axe from DC , according to The Sun .

A source told the publication: 'Henry and Dany have worked together for years but recently things haven’t been going as smoothly. Things have become muddled and it was decided for the best of everyone they should go their separate ways.

They added: 'It’s a chance for him to reset and look forward to his new role in the movie Warhammer 40,000. The decision was made earlier this year.'

A second insider said: 'Garcia and Cavill made an amicable and mutually-agreed upon shift to working together in an advisory capacity for the last 12 months. The two continue to have a close friendship and avid respect for each other’s careers.'

Henry was abuptly fired from his role as Superman earlier this month, just days after the axe fell on Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 3 amid a massive shake-up at Warner Bros.' DC Films.

He took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the news to his 22.9 million followers that he will not be back as the Man of Steel on the big screen.

He said: 'I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.

'After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life.

'The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build.

'I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and happiest of fortunes.'

The actor went on to address, 'those who have been by my side through the years,' adding, 'we can mourn for a bit,' before addressing the future of the franchise.

He added: 'But then we must remember.... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there!'

''Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards!'

Dany - who is the ex-wife of fellow DC star Dwayne Johnson - commented on the post, writing: 'You are and will always be our Superman and you are, of course so much more. Here's to the brilliance that lies before you'.

It comes after Henry is now attached to star in and executive produce a new series for Amazon based on the miniature wargame Warhammer 40000, via THR .

He will next be seen on the big screen in director Matthew Vaughn's spy thriller Argylle, starring alongside Catherine O'Hara, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston and Samuel L. Jackson.

The actor is also attached to star in the remake of HIghlander for John Wick director Chad Stahelski.

