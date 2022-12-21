Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Landing Mall in mid-town Kansas City was a hit in the 1960sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two CitiesEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Pacheco and McKinnon- The Most Unstoppable RB Duo In Football?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Enough Overreacting – Breaking Down Harrison Butker’s “Slump”Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Kansas City's Crown Center Ice Terrace has its 50th anniversary this year for skatersCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Golf Digest
Patrick Mahomes (AKA Santa Claus) hooked up the entire Chiefs O-line with custom clubs for Christmas
The glimmering climax of the holiday season is almost upon us. The menorah is lit up like a Topgolf on a Friday night. Santa is putting his final touches on the Spotify playlist for the sleigh. Cash registers are ting-ting-ting-a-ling, offices are closing, and all across the world people are sitting in airports trying to figure out how to explain their new tattoos to their parents. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, or at the very least something approximating it. Just ask Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who embraced the gift of giving this Christmas, surprising his entire O-Line with custom Taylormade golf sets.
Chiefs-Seahawks prediction: KC should be most concerned about this Seattle strength
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Seahawks game playing out.
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
Patrick Mahomes is making a change for cold-weather game. Other Chiefs adjusting, too
The Chiefs QB has worn this before during chilly conditions.
Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins
Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
NFL World Saddened By Tom Brady's Holiday Plans
Life as a divorced dan can be a bit depressing over the holiday season. Tom Brady, who recently got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be experiencing the holidays in a difficult way this year. He'll be all alone in a hotel room. The 45-year-old quarterback is set...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Dak Prescott drops truth bomb on Eagles rematch after early-season loss
The last time that the Dallas Cowboys took on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, they finished on the losing side. During the Week 7 contest, with Dak Prescott out of the lineup, the Cowboys fell 26-17. Now with the Cowboys set to take on the Eagles in a Christmas...
Ben Roethlisberger Reacts To Passing Of Steelers Legend Franco Harris
The football community is mourning on Wednesday after the loss of legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris. Harris, who was the architect of the "Immaculate Reception and one of the best running backs in franchise history, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning. He was 72 years old. He was...
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Reveals Her Christmas Wish
The Kansas City Chiefs are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year - but will have to get through a crowded AFC. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals aren't going anywhere as the playoffs draw near. Before that, though, the Chiefs will have to get through three more regular season games.
Deion Sanders Reveals 8 Toes on Single Foot After Amputation Surgery & Possible ‘Special Flip Flop’ in ‘Club Shay Shay’ Video Interview
Deion Sanders, coach for the University of Colorado Boulder, has revealed his amputated toes for the first time on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe. On Monday, Sanders spoke on-camera with Sharpe for the podcast and its accompanying video, revealing his feet visually for the first time since undergoing surgery. In 2021, the coach discovered his foot — originally chalked up to the demanding nature of exercise and football practice — had been dislocated for at least 15 years and caused blood clots, he said on the program. Though there was potential for his leg or foot to be amputated, he...
What to Make Of Chiefs’ Friday Roster Moves
Kansas City shuffled some pieces around in advance of Saturday’s game against Seattle.
Gronkowski Says Two NFL Teams Reached Out After Viral Tweet
All it took was three words for teams to become interested.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to major Russell Wilson change
Quarterback Russell Wilson was a full participant in practice with the Denver Broncos this week after clearing concussion protocols. “Broncos Country, let’s ride!” has been the QB’s catchphrase since he arrived in Denver via a Broncos trade with his former team, the Seattle Seahawks. The trade has probably gone differently than what the Broncos and Wilson had envisioned. And on Thursday, he noticeably scrapped his newfound phrase this week during his media availability after returning to practice.
atozsports.com
Former Bama QB explains why Vols’ Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson is more important than fans realize
The Tennessee Vols are a week away from their Orange Bowl matchup with the Clemson Tigers in Miami. Non-playoff bowl games don’t generate as much hype these days as they did 20-30 years ago when the bowl alliance and later the BCS determined the national champions. This year’s Orange...
atozsports.com
Vols QB Joe Milton gives strong answer to question from reporter
Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton will start his fourth career game for UT next week in the Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers. Milton started the first two games of the 2021 season (against Bowling Green and Pittsburgh) before suffering an injury and losing the starting job to Hendon Hooker.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend
During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
It's time for Patriots team owner Robert Kraft to treat Bill Belichick the way Belichick treats his players
For years, arguably decades, the ethos of Bill Belichick guiding the New England Patriots has been impenetrable: We do what's best for the team. Along with do your job, he has embraced this principle through nearly every decision that has come to define the franchise. He espouses it in coaching staff meetings. Reiterates it in corporate speaking engagements. Repeats it so often in news conferences that clips of him saying some version of the ideology can be found in nearly every year of his Patriots reign.
Josh Allen Christmas Gifts: Bills Blockers Show Off Personalized Scooters
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the gift-giving mood, so his pals are getting Christmas scooters.
Kansas City Chiefs add warming stations ahead of Saturday’s game
The Kansas City Chiefs say they will add warming stations in the parking lots and around Arrowhead for fans to use during Saturday's game.
Comments / 0