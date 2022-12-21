ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk news - live: Twitter CEO says suspending accounts for Mastodon links was ‘a mistake’

By Stuti Mishra and Graeme Massie
Elon Musk has admitted taking down accounts for posting links to rival Mastodon was “a mistake” as he looks for a replacement after announcing he is stepping down.

While speaking in a Twitter space on Wednesday, Mr Musk was questioned about the suspension of accounts, like that of venture capitalist Paul Graham, for posting links to Mastodon.

“Yeah, that one was a mistake,” Mr Musk said.

He was then asked to clarify whether people can post the link to Mastodon now.

“Yeah f***ing post Mastodon all goddamn day long, I don’t care,” he added.

Twitter rolled back the controversial policy of suspending users for posting links to rival sites like the open-source Mastodon which is seeing a surge in new users since Mr Musk took control.

The admission comes after Mr Musk's confirmation that he would step down as Twitter CEO.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted.

