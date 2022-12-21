Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Power Outage Hits 900+ in Chelan Co. Amid Sub-Zero Temps
Update: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:02 a.m. Power was restored to all areas around 9:30 a.m. Update: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. Update on the Lake Wenatchee outages on Thursday. East Leavenworth Road: 383 customers were originally out of power, but was reduced after isolating the outage area, all power was restored by 11 a.m.
kpq.com
Chelan PUD Ask Consumers to Conserve Energy to Prevent Future Outages This Winter
Chelan PUD is suggesting residents conserve energy this winter, to avoid overwhelming the energy grid and creating power outages. Chelan PUD Communications Specialist Rachel Hansen said blackouts are more likely to occur if the energy grid is overwhelmed. “Our electrical system is designed to handle this kind of weather,” Hansen...
kpq.com
Fortunate Timing Helped East Wenatchee Fix Sink Hole
A sink hole in front of the Wendy's in East Wenatchee is no longer an issue after the city used a WSDOT road closure to explore what caused the sink hole. "We knew we had a pipe that had eroded away," said East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford. "We wanted to get a better look at that. So, while the DOT closed down that road, it gave us time to say let's get in and look at this piece, so we don't have to close down the road again."
kpq.com
SR 172 and Douglas County Roads Still Closed
Multiple Douglas County roads continue to be closed Thursday, but WSDOT hopes to have SR 17 reopened by later this evening. On Wednesday, roads leading up to the Waterville Plateau were closed down after high wind conditions brought in drifting snow, leading to poor road visibility. Areas north of US...
kpq.com
Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project
Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Unemployment Rate Rises
The jobless rate in the Wenatchee area increased in the latest month from 3.6 percent to 5.1 percent. The numbers released this week by the state show the unemployment rate to be higher than the previous year for the first time in 20 months. The jobless rate was 4.4 percent...
kpq.com
No Injuries In Overnight Wenatchee Home Fire
Some residents in the 400 block of Kittitas Street in Wenatchee are safe after leaving their home during an overnight fire Friday morning. Crews from the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department arrived on the scene at about 1am and verified all the residents had left the building. Department spokesperson Kay McKellar...
kpq.com
Chelan County’s New Sheriff Already Making Changes
For the first time in 12 years, Chelan County will have a new sheriff to start the new year. Forty-two-year-old Mike Morrison will take over the reins as the county's top lawman from Brian Burnett, whom he defeated by almost 3,000 of the 31,658 votes cast in November's general election.
ifiberone.com
Arcing water heater supposedly ignited blaze that wiped out Desert Aire home
DESERT AIRE - An elderly couple living in Desert Aire were briefly forced into the harshly-cold elements Wednesday night after a fire consumed their home. Grant County Fire District 8 Chief Matt Hyndman says crews were summoned to the 800 block of Orchard Drive just before 4 p.m. When crews...
kpq.com
Chaos, Mayhem & Closures…Again on Snoqualmie Pass
The heavy snowfall in the Cascades this week might be making the landscape look like a winter wonderland, but it's creating a hellish nightmare for drivers on the state's mountain passes. Both U.S. Highway 2 over Stevens Pass and U.S. 97 over Blewett Pass have experienced closures due to slick...
🚨🚨ALERT DAY🚨🚨 Warming shelters, travel and latest forecast
REGIONAL, WASHINGTON – An ALERT DAY has been issued by the KAPP-KVEW First Alert Weather Team for Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23. An ALERT DAY is issued when weather conditions will significantly impact your life, including travel or life-threatening conditions. The ALERT DAY has been issued due to the following: Extreme cold and wind chill affecting the following...
ifiberone.com
6 people rescued on SR 172 near Mansfield; highway remains closed
MANSFIELD — Six people were rescued from multiple vehicles along state Route 172 near Mansfield as the road was shut down due to severe weather. State troopers say several vehicles became trapped on the highway as it became impassible due to drifting snow and poor visibility. SR 172 remains...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Mountain passes reopen after earlier wrecks
UPDATE (9 p.m.) -- Snoqualmie, Stevens and Blewett passes are back open, according to WSDOT. UPDATE (12:30 p.m.) — US 2 over Stevens Pass and Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass are both closed due to collisions and heavy snow. US is closed from milepost 58 at Scenic to milepost...
Multiple Crashes Closed I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass
(Ellensburg, WA) -- The Washington Department of Transportation says I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles. Eastbound traffic is stopped at milepost 34 near North Bend. Westbound traffic is stopped at milepost 106 near Ellensburg, milepost 84 near Cle Elum, and milepost 71 near Easton. There is no estimated time for reopening.
KHQ Right Now
Snoqualmie Pass remains closed in both directions due to snow, lack of tow trucks
I-90 from North Bend to Ellensburg, through Snoqualmie Pass, remains closed due to the snow and a lack of tow trucks. According to WSDOT, the closure is expected to last for several hours.
kpq.com
Local Resources for Staying Warm While Unhoused or Living in a Car
For those who are currently unhoused and seeking safe lodging, whether it be in a car or in a shelter, here are some resources and tips on how to stay warm during the winter. Lighthouse Ministries has a soup kitchen open daily, serving free breakfast, lunch and dinner at 410 S. Columbia St.
ifiberone.com
Arson fire destroys business in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - Authorities are investigating the cause of an arson fire that gutted an art studio in downtown Wenatchee on Saturday. Michelle Li Murphy, owns Barbarianheart.Love on Mission Street in the alley behind Its Your Tan. Michelle's business specializes in handmade fashion accessories that includes hand-dyed silk. Michelle says security...
kpq.com
Winter Weather to Make Tough Sledding Over Passes Xmas Weekend
Old Man Winter is going to make travel on the state's major roadways a treacherous undertaking for the Christmas holiday this year. Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) spokesperson, Lauren Loebsack, says this week's heavy snow and frigid temperatures have already created some major issues for motorists. "Unfortunately, we've been...
kpq.com
Crews Respond to Same Home on Fire Two Days in a Row
Wednesday night, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in East Wenatchee they had already responded to the previous day. The home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. originally caught fire on Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m. Crews were sent...
kpq.com
Two Men Without A Home After East Wenatchee House Fire
There's heavy damage to an East Wenatchee home in the 300 block of South Jackson Ave. from a fire Wednesday morning. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson Kay McKellar said the fire was reported to have started on the top floor at roughly 6am. The fire required traffic control while crews...
