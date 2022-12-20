Read full article on original website
Osage SkyNews 6 Captures Unique Array Of Aircraft In 2022
Oklahoma is a big aviation state, and there's no better way to see that than from up in the air. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone shares some of the unique aircraft that have flown over Tulsa this year.
UPDATE: Roads Conditions Risky As Siberian Air Drops Temps
David Payne and the rest of News 9's team of Oklahoma Weather Experts are in the Bob Mills Weather Center with the latest details on the Siberian cold front moving into Oklahoma. Wind chills Thursday will be 5 to 20 degrees below zero. The snow totals still look light in...
Downtown Tulsa Water Line Break Causes Slick Roads, Brief Power Outage
Parts of Downtown Tulsa briefly lost power Saturday afternoon after a water main break near 12th and Detroit. PSO said it was able to restore power around 5 p.m., but crews have been out repairing the water line. Hydrants were being flushed for several blocks around the area and the...
AAA Responds To Over 900 Calls For Help During Winter Weather
AAA responded to just under 1,000 calls on Thursday amid the winter weather conditions. The service says it received more than 906-calls for help across the state. Over 400 of those were in Green Country and in the Tulsa metro. Just over 350 were in the Oklahoma City area, with...
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
2 Stabbed, 1 Injured Following Incident In Oklahoma City
Two people were stabbed and another person was injured Friday night in Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said the incident happened at the Homeless Alliance near Northwest 4th Street and North Virginia Avenue. Officers said an argument broke out, then a man stabbed two people before fleeing...
Tulsans Grapple With Extreme Cold Temperatures
The roads around Tulsa improved quickly on Thursday after plowing and some traffic pushed snow out of the way. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live in Downtown Tulsa, speaking to those battling the cold and strong wind.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Reports More Than 300 Crashes Thursday
Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to numerous crashes around the OKC area. OHP Trooper Eric Foster joined News 9 this morning to give us an update on what they are seeing and gave drivers some advice on how to handle the severe weather. As of 2 p.m., AAA has had over...
Black Smoke In Tulsa Caused By Fire At Holly Refinery
Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire Saturday afternoon at the Holly Refinery in Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department had a truck on standby in case the fire spread outside the refinery, but they the Holly Fire Department led the fight. Photos show black smoke pouring out of...
Thawing Pipes With Space Heater Lead To House Fire
A space heater sparked a house fire near the 2500 block of Northwest 33rd in Oklahoma City on Saturday. Authorities said it started around 3 p.m. when the homeowner place a space heater up against a vent to a crawl space in an effort to thaw frozen pipes. The frame...
Tulsa Firefighters Battle Early-Morning House Fire
Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Friday morning. Crews say the blaze broke out at a home near 244 and South Yale Avenue. According to firefighters, the fire started in a closet in the back of the house. Crews say there...
OKC Zoo Closed Due To Extreme Cold
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will be closed on Thursday due to the frigid temperatures sweeping across the state. A representative says that while the zoo is closed guests will be able to take part in the Safaris Lights drive-thru. "Due to the extreme weather, the Zoo is...
OHP Trooper Uninjured After Patrol Car Clipped By Semi On the Turner Turnpike
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers are thankful that nobody was hurt after a semi-truck had a close call with a patrol vehicle. OHP says the crash happened on Thursday while a trooper was doing traffic control on the Turner Turnpike. According to OHP, an oncoming semi swerved to avoid hitting the...
Temperature Changes Causing Pipe Bursts Days After Winter Storm
Homes and businesses across Tulsa are experiencing what can happen when pipes freeze over. The Tulsa Fire Department says crews have been out more on Saturday than any time since the winter weather started. That's because as the temperature rises and falls, pipes are expanding and contracting, causing strain and...
I-35 Open Again After Truck Hauling Cars Loses Control Near Guthrie
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that I-35 SB is closed at Highway 33 in Guthrie due to an extensive crash. It appears that a truck hauling a load of cars lost control and ended up sideways. There is no estimate at this time for when the roads will reopen. No injuries have been reported.
Homeless Alliance Reacts To Man's Alleged Plot Involving Explosives
Oklahoma City Police uncovered a potential sinister plot of a man who they believe made bombs at his office workstation. Twelve improvised explosive devices were found in all. Earlier this month, News 9 uncovered new court documents that detailed alleged conversations that man, Troy Lee, had with his boss in which he reportedly opened up about violent acts he had planned, and one he already committed.
Man Displaced After House Fire In Tulsa
Tulsa firefighters battled a house fire near West Admiral and South Rosedale Avenue on Thursday morning. According to officials, say two small dogs that were in the laundry room died in the blaze. Officials say the homeowner tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but was unsuccessful. The...
OHP: Multiple Vehicles Crash On Turner Turnpike; At Least 1 Killed
Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal crash in the eastbound lanes on the Turner Turnpike Thursday near Luther. Troopers said at least five cars and a semi were involved in crashes in the general area of the fatality crash. OHP is still investigating the crash, and will release more details.
Tulsa Home Lit Up With Thousands Of Christmas Lights
A home is lighting up one Tulsa neighborhood with around 150,000 lights just as it has for 40 years. There's no charge or call for donations, just a hope to spread joy and the spirit of Christmas. "I just like to give back,” Don Ridenhour said. And that's exactly...
Water Line Breaks, Flooding Leads To Hundreds Of Calls To Metro Fire Departments
Throughout the day, fire departments across the metro have received call after call for water line breaks. Meaning countless families are experiencing flood damage on Christmas Eve. We've also seen damage here at the News 9 studio. Fire crews haven't stopped responding to calls of waterline breaks all day on...
