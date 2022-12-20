ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

UPDATE: Roads Conditions Risky As Siberian Air Drops Temps

David Payne and the rest of News 9's team of Oklahoma Weather Experts are in the Bob Mills Weather Center with the latest details on the Siberian cold front moving into Oklahoma. Wind chills Thursday will be 5 to 20 degrees below zero. The snow totals still look light in...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Downtown Tulsa Water Line Break Causes Slick Roads, Brief Power Outage

Parts of Downtown Tulsa briefly lost power Saturday afternoon after a water main break near 12th and Detroit. PSO said it was able to restore power around 5 p.m., but crews have been out repairing the water line. Hydrants were being flushed for several blocks around the area and the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

AAA Responds To Over 900 Calls For Help During Winter Weather

AAA responded to just under 1,000 calls on Thursday amid the winter weather conditions. The service says it received more than 906-calls for help across the state. Over 400 of those were in Green Country and in the Tulsa metro. Just over 350 were in the Oklahoma City area, with...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

2 Stabbed, 1 Injured Following Incident In Oklahoma City

Two people were stabbed and another person was injured Friday night in Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said the incident happened at the Homeless Alliance near Northwest 4th Street and North Virginia Avenue. Officers said an argument broke out, then a man stabbed two people before fleeing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Tulsans Grapple With Extreme Cold Temperatures

The roads around Tulsa improved quickly on Thursday after plowing and some traffic pushed snow out of the way. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live in Downtown Tulsa, speaking to those battling the cold and strong wind.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Black Smoke In Tulsa Caused By Fire At Holly Refinery

Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire Saturday afternoon at the Holly Refinery in Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department had a truck on standby in case the fire spread outside the refinery, but they the Holly Fire Department led the fight. Photos show black smoke pouring out of...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Thawing Pipes With Space Heater Lead To House Fire

A space heater sparked a house fire near the 2500 block of Northwest 33rd in Oklahoma City on Saturday. Authorities said it started around 3 p.m. when the homeowner place a space heater up against a vent to a crawl space in an effort to thaw frozen pipes. The frame...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Firefighters Battle Early-Morning House Fire

Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Friday morning. Crews say the blaze broke out at a home near 244 and South Yale Avenue. According to firefighters, the fire started in a closet in the back of the house. Crews say there...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OKC Zoo Closed Due To Extreme Cold

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will be closed on Thursday due to the frigid temperatures sweeping across the state. A representative says that while the zoo is closed guests will be able to take part in the Safaris Lights drive-thru. "Due to the extreme weather, the Zoo is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Temperature Changes Causing Pipe Bursts Days After Winter Storm

Homes and businesses across Tulsa are experiencing what can happen when pipes freeze over. The Tulsa Fire Department says crews have been out more on Saturday than any time since the winter weather started. That's because as the temperature rises and falls, pipes are expanding and contracting, causing strain and...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

I-35 Open Again After Truck Hauling Cars Loses Control Near Guthrie

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that I-35 SB is closed at Highway 33 in Guthrie due to an extensive crash. It appears that a truck hauling a load of cars lost control and ended up sideways. There is no estimate at this time for when the roads will reopen. No injuries have been reported.
GUTHRIE, OK
News On 6

Homeless Alliance Reacts To Man's Alleged Plot Involving Explosives

Oklahoma City Police uncovered a potential sinister plot of a man who they believe made bombs at his office workstation. Twelve improvised explosive devices were found in all. Earlier this month, News 9 uncovered new court documents that detailed alleged conversations that man, Troy Lee, had with his boss in which he reportedly opened up about violent acts he had planned, and one he already committed.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Displaced After House Fire In Tulsa

Tulsa firefighters battled a house fire near West Admiral and South Rosedale Avenue on Thursday morning. According to officials, say two small dogs that were in the laundry room died in the blaze. Officials say the homeowner tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but was unsuccessful. The...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OHP: Multiple Vehicles Crash On Turner Turnpike; At Least 1 Killed

Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal crash in the eastbound lanes on the Turner Turnpike Thursday near Luther. Troopers said at least five cars and a semi were involved in crashes in the general area of the fatality crash. OHP is still investigating the crash, and will release more details.
LUTHER, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Home Lit Up With Thousands Of Christmas Lights

A home is lighting up one Tulsa neighborhood with around 150,000 lights just as it has for 40 years. There's no charge or call for donations, just a hope to spread joy and the spirit of Christmas. "I just like to give back,” Don Ridenhour said. And that's exactly...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy