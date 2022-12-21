The sad thing is the people organizing this mass immigration of people, manipulating them by “a better life” and government benefits - are the ones profiting from the destruction of 1st world countries. We built success and they want to steal it. Modern day colonizers, but that is okay, they do it in the name of compassion. Why not help these people stabilize their own countries and show them how to build success. If they can’t learn, stop destroying our countries.
Omg, someone has to do something though, you can’t just let innocent women and children die, this is horrible
this is so sad, my heart goes out to these families of the ones missing or perished, heartbreaking when you have to take drastic measures just to leave a country as this, when fear takes over common sense,over crouding,no food 😪 I 🙏Thier thier souls rest easy now on thier new journey into the afterworld, May the families find peace and hope 😔🙏✨🖤
