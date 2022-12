Air Force football (10-3) capped the 2022 season with a resounding 30-15 win over Baylor (6-7) at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Thursday night at Amon G. Carter Stadium on the campus of TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. The Falcons reached double-figures in wins for the third-straight full season.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO