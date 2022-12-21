Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
Related
Stanford Daily
Football inks 19 in Early National Signing Period: Taylor largely holds onto 2023 class
Wednesday marked the start of the Early National Signing Period for college football, and 19 high school seniors signed their national letters of intent to spend their next few years on the Farm with new Stanford head coach Troy Taylor. Of the 19, 15 are scholarship recruits while the other four are preferred walk-ons. 11 come on the offensive side of the ball, with seven defenders and a specialist.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home
Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
Stanford Daily
Brilliant Lepolo beats Bluejays: Women’s basketball wins final non-conference game
No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (12-1, 0-0 Pac-12) outlasted No. 21 Creighton (8-3, 2-1 Big East) 72-59 in a pulsating game at Maples Pavilion on Tuesday night. In just its third game against ranked opposition all season, the Cardinal looked to have an unassailable lead, but came under intense pressure in the fourth quarter, ultimately closing out the win in a strong display.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols senior comments on Nico Iamaleava’s character and attitude
The hottest topic in East Tennessee right now might be the arrival of Tennessee Vols QB Nico Iamaleava at UT. Iamaleava, of course, is the 2023 five-star phenom QB who committed to the Vols last spring. He’s the centerpiece of Josh Heupel’s first top-10 recruiting class at Tennessee.
Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
kslsports.com
Former BYU LB Keenan Pili Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – Former BYU linebacker Keenan Pili is off to the SEC. The graduate transfer announced that he has committed to play for the Tennessee Volunteers. Pili has one year of college eligibility remaining. A member of Kalani Sitake’s first recruiting class in 2016, Pili played four seasons for the Cougars. During his time in Provo, the former Timpview High standout recorded 191 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football: Joe Milton made some important comments about Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton, UT’s starter for their Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson next week, was asked on Wednesday about his relationship with Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava, the five-star quarterback who signed with Tennessee this month, has been practicing with the Vols since arriving in Knoxville last week. And...
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
Pastor leading protest against 'all-ages' Christmas drag show in TN warns of rising anti-Christian sentiment
A pastor in Knoxville, Tennessee, who is leading the charge against a Christmas drag show open to children, told Fox News Digital he believes such events are anti-Christian.
Stanford Daily
Stanford professor pays $29M in fraud case
Prominent Stanford geneticist Stan Cohen has paid $29.2 million in damages after losing a lengthy court battle. Cohen was found to have intentionally misled investors into a biotechnology company he founded in 2016 and also admitted to providing inaccurate testimony to the court. Cohen, a professor in the School of...
wvlt.tv
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
WATE
East TN Army Captain, who flew over 800 missions, recalls time in Vietnam
In Vietnam, Army Captain Steve Smith was assigned to the 101st Aviation Division. He and his fellow pilots had little downtime. In total he would fly over 800 missions and receive several commendations of achievement, bravery, and courage. East TN Army Captain, who flew over 800 missions, …. In Vietnam,...
TVA resumes rolling blackouts across East Tennessee
Due to the high demand for electricity, the TVA is beginning rolling blackouts for some towns, statements from multiple utility companies said.
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
Knox Co. Commission meeting erupts in community outrage over drag shows, KCSO incident at McAlister's
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, several groups gathered at a regular Knox County Commission meeting. Many people signed up to speak on two subjects: an incident in November when the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old cashier did not serve deputies, and national outrage over all-age drag show performances.
No raw seafood warning, dirty equipment found at Sevierville Japanese restaurant
A buffet in Sevier County earned a low health score this week. The inspector marked down half a dozen critical health violations in the report.
utdailybeacon.com
East Tennessee Maverick: Knox County must establish oversight board after sheriff deli debacle
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office must be held accountable for unleashing a wave of social media attacks on an underaged deli worker, and the Knox County Commission must prevent any similar disgusting acts in the future. On Nov. 21, three sheriff’s deputies accused Aniya Thompson, a 15-year-old cashier at...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again
The Ogle Brothers General Store in Sevierville, Tennessee is a beloved landmark that has been serving the community for over a century. The store was founded in 1875 by brothers James and Joseph Ogle, and it has remained a family-run business for four generations.
Comments / 0