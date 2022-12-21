ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stanford Daily

Football inks 19 in Early National Signing Period: Taylor largely holds onto 2023 class

Wednesday marked the start of the Early National Signing Period for college football, and 19 high school seniors signed their national letters of intent to spend their next few years on the Farm with new Stanford head coach Troy Taylor. Of the 19, 15 are scholarship recruits while the other four are preferred walk-ons. 11 come on the offensive side of the ball, with seven defenders and a specialist.
STANFORD, CA
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player who entered NCAA transfer portal finds new home

Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jimmy Calloway entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month and he’s already found a new home. Calloway signed with Louisville on Wednesday. The Cardinals recently hired Jeff Brohm away from Purdue to serve as the program’s head coach. Brohm was nearly hired as...
NASHVILLE, TN
Stanford Daily

Brilliant Lepolo beats Bluejays: Women’s basketball wins final non-conference game

No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (12-1, 0-0 Pac-12) outlasted No. 21 Creighton (8-3, 2-1 Big East) 72-59 in a pulsating game at Maples Pavilion on Tuesday night. In just its third game against ranked opposition all season, the Cardinal looked to have an unassailable lead, but came under intense pressure in the fourth quarter, ultimately closing out the win in a strong display.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC

One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols starter hasn’t made a decision yet on returning in 2023

Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren told reporters on Wednesday that he’s not sure yet if he’ll be returning to the team in 2023. Warren, a Knoxville native who signed with Tennessee during the 2018 recruiting cycle, has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
kslsports.com

Former BYU LB Keenan Pili Finds New Home Out Of Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – Former BYU linebacker Keenan Pili is off to the SEC. The graduate transfer announced that he has committed to play for the Tennessee Volunteers. Pili has one year of college eligibility remaining. A member of Kalani Sitake’s first recruiting class in 2016, Pili played four seasons for the Cougars. During his time in Provo, the former Timpview High standout recorded 191 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.
PROVO, UT
atozsports.com

Tennessee Football: Joe Milton made some important comments about Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton, UT’s starter for their Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson next week, was asked on Wednesday about his relationship with Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava, the five-star quarterback who signed with Tennessee this month, has been practicing with the Vols since arriving in Knoxville last week. And...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Stanford Daily

Stanford professor pays $29M in fraud case

Prominent Stanford geneticist Stan Cohen has paid $29.2 million in damages after losing a lengthy court battle. Cohen was found to have intentionally misled investors into a biotechnology company he founded in 2016 and also admitted to providing inaccurate testimony to the court. Cohen, a professor in the School of...
STANFORD, CA
wvlt.tv

Power outages reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy