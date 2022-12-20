An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.

ARROYO GRANDE, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO