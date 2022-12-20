ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

California cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail

San Luis Obispo mountain biker Rex Hatter found himself in a standoff with a mountain lion this weekend. Hatter said he was on a long ride through Irish Hills Natural Reserve on Saturday afternoon, traveling from the Johnson Trail connector to the Froom Creek Trail several miles to the north, when he saw a hiker running up the trail.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Death notices for Dec. 7-18

Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Red Light Roundup 12/12 – 12/18/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. December 12, 2022. 11:10— Kerry Lynn...
ATASCADERO, CA
CHP Identifies Man Struck 12.22.2022

The California Highway Patrol identifies the pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking across highway 101 in Paso Robles Friday night. 62-year-old Nicholas Ernest Shaefer was crossing the freeway on foot near highway 46 east around 8:15 Friday night. Two vehicles struck him. Each vehicle driven by motorists from...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Bicyclist hit and killed on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles

A truck hit and killed a bicyclist on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles on Thursday night. At 10:25 p.m., a caller reported a Dodge Ram headed northbound had crashed into a possible bicyclist on Highway 101 at Monterey Road. Officers arrived to find debris on the highway, and then found the cyclist, according to scanner traffic.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii

An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
SLO police identify alleged driver who hit and killed couple

San Luis Obispo police released the name of the driver who allegedly hit and killed a local couple and their dog last month—three weeks after the incident amid mounting public pressure on the investigation. Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio, 24, was driving in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive on...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
