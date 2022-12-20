Read full article on original website
Hundreds of people line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
Friday morning, volunteers in Santa Maria helped make a holiday dinner possible for hundreds of people in need.
SLO County hopes to wring more rain out of the sky by cloud seeding again over Lopez Lake
The county is using a cloud-seeding program for the fourth year in a row. Here’s how it works.
americanmilitarynews.com
California cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail
San Luis Obispo mountain biker Rex Hatter found himself in a standoff with a mountain lion this weekend. Hatter said he was on a long ride through Irish Hills Natural Reserve on Saturday afternoon, traveling from the Johnson Trail connector to the Froom Creek Trail several miles to the north, when he saw a hiker running up the trail.
Lompoc holiday decoration contest winners announced
City officials have announced this year winners of the 28th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Dec. 12-18
On Dec. 12, Ernesto Cerbantes Flores, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2700 block of Black Oak Dr. for providing false identification to a police officer. On Dec. 12, Brian Vargas, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
SLO County is installing new streetlights in 4 areas. Here’s where
The locations were “prioritized to increase safety to the traveling public, pedestrians and cyclists,” the SLO County Public Works Department said.
Red Light Roundup 12/12 – 12/18/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. December 12, 2022. 11:10— Kerry Lynn...
kprl.com
CHP Identifies Man Struck 12.22.2022
The California Highway Patrol identifies the pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking across highway 101 in Paso Robles Friday night. 62-year-old Nicholas Ernest Shaefer was crossing the freeway on foot near highway 46 east around 8:15 Friday night. Two vehicles struck him. Each vehicle driven by motorists from...
Single vehicle rollover accident in Santa Maria
One person was injured earlier this evening following a single-vehicle rollover incident. The accident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. along Highway 135 and Clark Rd in Santa Maria.
A two-vehicle accident on SB Hwy 101 tonight closes both SB lanes temporarily
One person was injured and transported to a local hospital after a vehicle accident on Highway 101 this evening.
calcoastnews.com
Bicyclist hit and killed on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles
A truck hit and killed a bicyclist on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles on Thursday night. At 10:25 p.m., a caller reported a Dodge Ram headed northbound had crashed into a possible bicyclist on Highway 101 at Monterey Road. Officers arrived to find debris on the highway, and then found the cyclist, according to scanner traffic.
calcoastnews.com
calcoastnews.com
Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii
An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
New Times
SLO police identify alleged driver who hit and killed couple
San Luis Obispo police released the name of the driver who allegedly hit and killed a local couple and their dog last month—three weeks after the incident amid mounting public pressure on the investigation. Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio, 24, was driving in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive on...
Lompoc man accused of brandishing gun at Cambria Christmas Market faces 5 charges
Andreas N. Costa was allegedly armed with an unregistered firearm often called a “ghost gun.”
Woman suspected of stealing $1,300 in merchandise from SLO Target store. Do you know her?
The SLO Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the alleged thief.
Recount observers find another ballot to add to the District 2 supervisors race
Here’s where they discovered it.
calcoastnews.com
SLO police release name of driver who hit and killed couple
The San Luis Obispo Police Department on Thursday identified the 24-year-old city resident who allegedly hit and killed a couple and their dog while speeding on Sacramento Drive as Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio. On the evening of Nov. 21, officers responded to a report that a car struck a curb,...
