States that have increased taxes the most in the last four decades

By Dom DiFurio
 4 days ago
Depending on where you live in the U.S., your state and local taxes may have shifted over the last year.

The feared decline in American spending at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic never fully materialized as stimulus and pandemic aid programs kept consumers buying and sending sales taxes into state and local government coffers.

But while the stimulus-fueled spending spree alleviated concerns about bringing in tax revenue for critical functions in local government, it also helped spur record inflation. Some states are adjusting taxes in response: Utah, for example, moved to reduce individual and corporate income tax rates for 2022.

Stacker examined data from the nonprofit Tax Foundation to see which states have recorded the biggest tax growth in the last four decades. States were ranked by the percentage-point change of each state's effective tax rate from 1980 to 2022. Ties were broken by the growth from 2021. The overall per capita burden was used if those numbers were the same.

Effective tax rates were calculated by dividing the state and local taxes residents pay by the state's share of the gross national product. Those taxes include property, sales, income, and other taxes recorded by the Census Bureau's State and Local Government Finance division.

In 2022, the national average state-local tax burden is 11.2%, unchanged from the year before. "Tax burden" is a term used to describe the effective amount of taxes each person in a state pays its government. "State-local" refers to a combination of state and local tax rates, excluding federal taxes. It can account for income and the portion of corporate taxes shifted to consumers via increased costs or lower wages.

Twenty-one states—including Oregon, Colorado, Alaska, Maryland, and Georgia—have lowered effective state-local tax rates since 1980. In Alaska, taxes on oil extraction have ensured a large portion of state taxes are footed by the business activities of nonresidents. Residents of the other 30 states have seen tax rates increase as much as three percentage points in that timeframe.

States with the largest tax growth have high effective tax rates overall, largely due to high state spending and tax payments to out-of-state governments. In Connecticut, for example, residents pay taxes to neighboring New York, while states with large tourism industries like Vermont and Hawaii export tax burdens to the rest of the U.S.

Only one state has seen tax rates rise more in the last four decades than the residents of the lush Hawaiian islands with its high cost of living and people paying a 14% effective tax rate (about $8,400 in taxes per person annually). Continue reading to see which it is.

#51. Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qb36V_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -4.3 percentage points

- Change from 2021: +0.5 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 4.6%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $2,943

#50. Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hsxbd_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -2.0 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.4 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.6%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,720

#49. North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4Pr5_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -2.0 percentage points

- Change from 2021: +0.9 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.8%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,403

#48. District of Columbia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdHXa_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -1.8 percentage points

- Change from 2021: +0.3 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.0%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $11,654

#47. Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMrbk_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -1.3 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.4 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.9%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,231

#46. Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfDKN_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -1.0 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.2 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.9%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,862

#45. South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XZzH_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -0.8 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.5 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.9%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,596

#44. Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2pCn_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -0.7 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.1 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.5%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,156

#43. Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfUvx_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -0.6 percentage points

- Change from 2021: +0.1 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 11.5%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $9,405

#42. South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Br8v_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -0.5 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.4%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,196

#41. Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKf4K_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -0.4 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.8 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 7.5%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,691

#40. West Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mCnAy_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -0.4 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.8%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,479

#39. Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cg5S2_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -0.4 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.8%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,572

#38. Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uyxJ_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -0.4 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.1 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 7.6%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,036

#37. Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALxk8_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -0.3 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.6 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 11.3%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $7,680

#36. Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJPWH_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -0.3 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.7%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,699

#35. North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NU7gq_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -0.3 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.2 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.9%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,299

#34. Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nbu1_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -0.2 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.4 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.6%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,669

#33. Rhode Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXbIu_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -0.2 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 11.4%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,948

#32. Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKyYC_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -0.1 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.1 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.3%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,953

#31. Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNUav_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: -0.1 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.1 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.6%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,723

#30. Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDkE3_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +0.2 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.1 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.7%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,402

#29. Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27vlrf_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +0.3 percentage points

- Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.0%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,527

#28. Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsRH1_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +0.4 percentage points

- Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.8%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,220

#27. Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4Kqj_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +0.4 percentage points

- Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.1%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,406

#26. Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19kpBn_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +0.5 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 11.2%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,086

#25. Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xFqV_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +0.5 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.2 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.8%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,585

#24. Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=133QjJ_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +0.7 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.2 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 11.5%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,720

#23. Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01odK0_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +0.8 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.4 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.0%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,530

#22. New Mexico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2ZkE_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +0.9 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.2%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,835

#21. Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCJKT_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +0.9 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.2 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.5%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,795

#20. Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ds4eP_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +0.9 percentage points

- Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 8.6%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,994

#19. Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V08bS_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +1.0 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.5 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.2%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,031

#18. Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJymp_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +1.0 percentage points

- Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.3%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,030

#17. Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ChpF_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +1.0 percentage points

- Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.1%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,750

#16. Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOh2o_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +1.1 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 10.7%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $7,803

#15. Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2uUt_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +1.1 percentage points

- Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.1%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $4,762

#14. New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fPOC_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +1.1 percentage points

- Change from 2021: +0.1 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.6%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,593

#13. New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1reAIw_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +1.1 percentage points

- Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 13.2%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $9,648

#12. Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7lTC_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +1.2 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.1%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $7,763

#11. Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dW18j_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +1.5 percentage points

- Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.4%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,906

#10. Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mw7V_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +1.6 percentage points

- Change from 2021: +0.1 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 11.2%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $6,353

#9. Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Reg2Y_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +1.8 percentage points

- Change from 2021: -0.3 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 9.6%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $5,554

#8. Delaware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umixa_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +2.1 percentage points

- Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.4%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $7,170

#7. California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQGtj_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +2.1 percentage points

- Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 13.5%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $10,167

#6. Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbvgX_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +2.1 percentage points

- Change from 2021: +0.1 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.5%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $7,979

#5. Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1waRIi_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +2.3 percentage points

- Change from 2021: 0.0 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 12.9%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $8,390

#4. New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9MZG_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +2.7 percentage points

- Change from 2021: +0.7 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 15.9%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $12,083

#3. Vermont

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m639u_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +2.8 percentage points

- Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 13.6%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $7,958

#2. Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3icJ_0jpn1mL400

- Change from 1980: +3.1 percentage points

- Change from 2021: +0.2 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 14.1%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $8,410

#1. Connecticut

- Change from 1980: +4.9 percentage points

- Change from 2021: +0.7 percentage points

- State-local effective tax rate 2022: 15.4%

- State-local tax burden per capita: $12,151

