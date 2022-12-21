ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

SFGate

Why mask mandates aren't coming back even though covid is

Nearly every adult ICU bed in Oregon is occupied, driven by an uptick in respiratory viruses. Portland-area hospitals are operating at a "crisis" level for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. The dire picture has prompted state health officials to implore people to slap their masks on, once again, to protect against a triple threat of covid, flu and RSV as people travel and gather indoors this holiday season.
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Climate change threatens centuries-old oases in Morocco

ALNIF, Morocco (AP) — Residents of the oasis of Alnif say they can’t remember a drought this bad: The land is dry. Some wells are empty. Palm groves that date back more than 100 years are barren. Home to centuries-old oases that have been a trademark of Morocco,...
960 The Ref

Winter storm batters US power, snarling Christmas travel

SOUTHFIELD, Michigan — (AP) — A battering winter storm left nearly 2 million homes and businesses without power across the United States on Saturday, as millions more people were left to worry how the prospect of further outages would effect holiday and travel plans. The blinding blizzards, freezing...
INDIANA STATE

